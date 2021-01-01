Lets look at a typical transfer story ..



Sources close to CaughtOffside have made clear that Jurgen Klopps successor, Arne Slot, appreciates the 21-year-olds talents.



Note they dont imply that the sources are close to the clubs involved nor do they imply that the source is correct. The source could be anyone at all .even the guys best mate who wrote the story. All the source needs to say is any bollix and then the story is valid. Yes the source told CaughtOffside .blah, blah, blah but the source may have zero insight. Thats how a lot of this shit starts. A source, not the journalist, said or heard etc. and then the story is about what the source said. Hence the story is factual but completely fabricated.



These stories are obviously made up to get us to read or click on the story and the person writing it doesnt have to worry if the story is true because it is true but at the same time it is complete guesswork.