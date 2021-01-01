« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Schmidt
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:50:23 pm
The thing that bothers me about this is that he's proven playing for a team whose opponents don't generally sit in a low block. They give him and his fellow attackers space. For me being prem proven is one thing but going from a an attack that gets space to an attack that frequently has none, has the potential to significantly impact how he'd do.

I like him and Eze, but I just don't know if that would work.

On a different tangent, watching Williams for Spain the other night - seriously gave me Mane vibes unlike any other player I've watched. Don't imagine we'd get near him but would be made up if we did.

He's a presser and he has great acceleration. We don't need teams to push all the way up to exploit the gaps, we just need to turn the ball over when they're not expecting it.
The G in Gerrard
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:21:31 am
Getting kicked out of football come autumn.
That won't stop them this summer.
killer-heels
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:50:23 pm
The thing that bothers me about this is that he's proven playing for a team whose opponents don't generally sit in a low block. They give him and his fellow attackers space. For me being prem proven is one thing but going from a an attack that gets space to an attack that frequently has none, has the potential to significantly impact how he'd do.

I like him and Eze, but I just don't know if that would work.

On a different tangent, watching Williams for Spain the other night - seriously gave me Mane vibes unlike any other player I've watched. Don't imagine we'd get near him but would be made up if we did.

If thats what we are worried about then it would mean we could only sign players from teams who are used to playing a low block, so the better side.
stockdam
Lets look at a typical transfer story..

Sources close to CaughtOffside have made clear that Jurgen Klopps successor, Arne Slot, appreciates the 21-year-olds talents.

Note they dont imply that the sources are close to the clubs involved nor do they imply that the source is correct. The source could be anyone at all.even the guys best mate who wrote the story. All the source needs to say is any bollix and then the story is valid. Yes the source told CaughtOffside.blah, blah, blah but the source may have zero insight. Thats how a lot of this shit starts. A source, not the journalist, said or heard etc. and then the story is about what the source said. Hence the story is factual but completely fabricated.

These stories are obviously made up to get us to read or click on the story and the person writing it doesnt have to worry if the story is truebecause it is true but at the same time it is complete guesswork.
rafathegaffa83
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:18:28 pm
Get it done at that price. Almost the same as the totally legit deal involving Chelsea and Villa for some no name youth player.

If he was available at that price, we'd snap their hands off. No chance he is though, especially with at least 40% going to Basel
MonsLibpool
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:12:45 pm
Lets look at a typical transfer story..

Sources close to CaughtOffside have made clear that Jurgen Klopps successor, Arne Slot, appreciates the 21-year-olds talents.

Note they dont imply that the sources are close to the clubs involved nor do they imply that the source is correct. The source could be anyone at all.even the guys best mate who wrote the story. All the source needs to say is any bollix and then the story is valid. Yes the source told CaughtOffside.blah, blah, blah but the source may have zero insight. Thats how a lot of this shit starts. A source, not the journalist, said or heard etc. and then the story is about what the source said. Hence the story is factual but completely fabricated.

These stories are obviously made up to get us to read or click on the story and the person writing it doesnt have to worry if the story is truebecause it is true but at the same time it is complete guesswork.
"Liverpool are scouting xyz"

We scout thousands of players.
MD1990
we are very strong on the left hand side with Gakpo,Diaz & Jota.

We really dont need Williams or Gordon. Olise would have been good but doesnt have great pace.
Not really that many left right sided forwards that are of whats required
Bakayoko looks ok not an upgrade,Kudus too much money. Mbeumo a decent option but not really a starter. Neto would be the one if not for his injuries
Jookie
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:23:02 pm
"Liverpool are scouting xyz"

We scout thousands of players.

We scout, express an interest in and monitor loads of players continually.

Some of this ends up in the media.

What some fans dont seem to get is that scouting, monitoring a players situation or even going to his club or agent and expressing interest is not the same as wanting to buy a player.

I view it as a funnel for how we evaluate players, their suitability, availability and price. Start with 1000s at the top of the funnel and ~ 3-4 at the end who the club pursues each summer.
Samie
[@CorriereBologna]

Liverpool have accelerated talks to sign Riccardo Calafiori (22) this summer. There has already been discussions between @LFC and @Bolognafc1909 who are said to be looking to let him go for a bargain fee of just £21.3M, fee expected to go up after #EURo2024
In the Name of Klopp
Are we genuinely interested in anyone (not the 'monitoring', 'interested' 'keeping eye on' bs)?
jepovic
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:46:31 pm
We scout, express an interest in and monitor loads of players continually.

Some of this ends up in the media.

What some fans dont seem to get is that scouting, monitoring a players situation or even going to his club or agent and expressing interest is not the same as wanting to buy a player.

I view it as a funnel for how we evaluate players, their suitability, availability and price. Start with 1000s at the top of the funnel and ~ 3-4 at the end who the club pursues each summer.
Also, if say Barcelona ask about Diaz and say that they prepare a bid,  we have to look more seriously at LW options. We cant wait for a deal to finish, even if its only 20% chance that it actually happens. This will start rumours.
Caston
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:01:12 pm
Are we genuinely interested in anyone (not the 'monitoring', 'interested' 'keeping eye on' bs)?

No, not signing anyone
mullyred94
Edwards back we'll know nothing until its done or basically done
Caston
As expected Yoro has told Madrid he wants to join them.
Phineus
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:57:36 pm
As expected Yoro has told Madrid he wants to join them.

Yeah no surprise there, has a similar feel to the Camavinga deal where it was rumoured for ages and they tried to get price down.

G Richards
I like Williams and Minteh, due to the blistering pace to quickly open it all up. Williams is more established and would cost more, especially on wages. Bakayoko looks an interesting prospect too.

Like everyone else Im interested to see what happens with Diaz and Salah.
jooneyisdagod
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:43:34 pm
I like Williams and Minteh, due to the blistering pace to quickly open it all up. Williams is more established and would cost more, especially on wages. Bakayoko looks an interesting prospect too.

Like everyone else Im interested to see what happens with Diaz and Salah.
I'm all aboard the Minteh train and have been for a while. He is raw af but among players in the remaining 14 leagues, he is in the 99th percentile for some of the attributes we are looking for such as dribbling, ball progression etc, SCA, xG etc. Given his style of play and the potential cost, he looks much more like the kind of player we could go for that could actually improve us somewhat, at least off the bench.
red mongoose
We're about 85 minutes from Conceicao time, lads - crunch time for the Portuguese Mongoose. By the time he's finished, he'll have shown that he was 10 times the player Ronnie ever was. Mark my words.
Draex
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:01:20 pm
Yeah no surprise there, has a similar feel to the Camavinga deal where it was rumoured for ages and they tried to get price down.

I remember Edwards way of allowing our names to be linked to players who went elsewhere as red herrings as we did our actual business on the side.

We probably were in for Yoro at some point.
clinical
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 04:46:33 pm
I'm all aboard the Minteh train and have been for a while. He is raw af but among players in the remaining 14 leagues, he is in the 99th percentile for some of the attributes we are looking for such as dribbling, ball progression etc, SCA, xG etc. Given his style of play and the potential cost, he looks much more like the kind of player we could go for that could actually improve us somewhat, at least off the bench.

Wouldn't mind it
Barefoot Doctor
Sounds like Minteh might be plying his trade in Liverpool next season but not for us.
Draex
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:31:27 pm
Sounds like Minteh might be plying his trade in Liverpool next season but not for us.

Another dodgy deal amongst the cheating 5?
Phineus
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:31:27 pm
Sounds like Minteh might be plying his trade in Liverpool next season but not for us.

That doesnt sound like a Dyche signing. Part of the PSR merry go round.
TepidT2O
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:31:27 pm
Sounds like Minteh might be plying his trade in Liverpool next season but not for us.
Clearly shit then.
jooneyisdagod
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 05:32:58 pm
That doesnt sound like a Dyche signing. Part of the PSR merry go round.

He'll turn Minteh into the next Dwight McNeill. How exciting would that be? Obvious PSR fraud.
Samie
Calafiori is liking evreything on Insta that mentions him and Liverpool.  ;D
disgraced cake
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:50:05 pm
Calafiori is liking evreything on Insta that mentions him and Liverpool.  ;D

If he loves the reds so much he has another own goal in him this tournament.

One good Italian, that's all I want to see here before I die.
Hazell
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:23:45 pm
If he loves the reds so much he has another own goal in him this tournament.

One good Italian, that's all I want to see here before I die.

Lucas Pezzini Leiva?
Coolie High
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:50:23 pm
The thing that bothers me about this is that he's proven playing for a team whose opponents don't generally sit in a low block. They give him and his fellow attackers space. For me being prem proven is one thing but going from a an attack that gets space to an attack that frequently has none, has the potential to significantly impact how he'd do.

I like him and Eze, but I just don't know if that would work.

On a different tangent, watching Williams for Spain the other night - seriously gave me Mane vibes unlike any other player I've watched. Don't imagine we'd get near him but would be made up if we did.

The thing is Olise is a player who thrives in tight spaces, his technique, his touch, his interplay, are all high level, both him and Eze are excellent in tight spaces.
Coolie High
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:17:31 pm
How many PL proven players have flopped in other PL teams? We are not greedy when it comes to wages. We just do it based on a set of principles.

You can come here, smash it in your first season and we'll double your wages after 1 season like Mo. Transfers are not a sure thing. The Enzos and Caicedos of this world had a lot of hype when they were signed but the former doesn't even look like a PL player but Chelsea have to fulfill his 9-year contract.

Naby Keita was a sure thing as well and we all know how that worked out

The question should be how many Pl proven players have flopped at our club since Klopp? Or how many PL proven players have flopped at Arsenal or City? I can name a handful, Phillips for City, I dont think I can think of one for us or Arsenal in recent years.
Trump's tiny tiny hands
Despite some injury setbacks, including muscular issues and a major ligament injury early in his career, Calafiori's 

Damn
Kopenhagen
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:31:27 pm
Sounds like Minteh might be plying his trade in Liverpool next season but not for us.

Hes shit anyway.

Everton cheating once again.
killer-heels
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:58:23 pm
I remember Edwards way of allowing our names to be linked to players who went elsewhere as red herrings as we did our actual business on the side.

We probably were in for Yoro at some point.

We have mentioned Edwards a lot but isnt it Hughes doing all the transfer stuff? I dont think Edwards spends time trying to sign footballers who made it clear that had no interest in coming here.
JP!
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 07:41:44 pm
Despite some injury setbacks, including muscular issues and a major ligament injury early in his career, Calafiori's 

Damn

Nunez had an ACL early on in his career too and we signed him.
Garlic Red
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:12:31 pm
Problem with that is it rules us out signing top players. That would mean a high fee and wage.

We sign top players. We pay top wages. Not acting recklessly and taking huge risks - both financially and strategically - are really good principles to have. Without them you end up in a situation like Man United, paying out huge wages to players that havent earned them, all because they think thats how a big club should act.
Coolie High
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:08:22 pm
We sign top players. We pay top wages. Not acting recklessly and taking huge risks - both financially and strategically - are really good principles to have. Without them you end up in a situation like Man United, paying out huge wages to players that havent earned them, all because they think thats how a big club should act.

Or Madrid.
killer-heels
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:08:22 pm
We sign top players. We pay top wages. Not acting recklessly and taking huge risks - both financially and strategically - are really good principles to have. Without them you end up in a situation like Man United, paying out huge wages to players that havent earned them, all because they think thats how a big club should act.


Anytime there is a discussion about players their wages are brought up. Apparently we wont pay big wages for a player from the start (we have).
Romford_Red
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:36:53 pm
The thing is Olise is a player who thrives in tight spaces, his technique, his touch, his interplay, are all high level, both him and Eze are excellent in tight spaces.

Good to know
Romford_Red
Can we ban talking about wages from the transfer thread?

Just leave it to actual transfer talk and let the actual people at the club decide what wages they will or won't pay?
Logged

MonsLibpool
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:11:56 pm
Can we ban talking about wages from the transfer thread?

Just leave it to actual transfer talk and let the actual people at the club decide what wages they will or won't pay?
Can we ban transfer talk in the transfer thread. Leave it to the actual people at the club to decide who we'll sign.
