It's just the way we do things here mate. United gave Antony £200k a week based a limited track record. They even gave the more "proven" Sancho £350k. That's why they have to keep paying crazy wages because those players serve as benchmarks.



Olise has not done anything in his career to warrant being amongst our highest earners who have won won all there is to win here. It's a very simple principle.



I get it but Olise is proven in this league which neither Sancho or Anthony were, there is far less risk especially comparing him to someone like Anthony.Williams and Olise both on 200k+ where will we find a winger in the cusp of being a top players similar to those two who will take wages more in line with the structure of our squad? Wed probably have to get a 18-20 year old prospect but that comes with waiting 2-3 years for them to develop, Olise is still young but would be ready for start games straight away, there arent many wide forwards that fit his profile in football right now.Also think all this established talk means less than it has in the past, Ive seen Olise shine against the likes of City and Arsenal and us for Palace, I dont necessarily need to see him against lesser CL teams to predict how hed do.The best CL teams outside of Madrid are in this very league.