killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3120 on: Today at 10:21:04 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:17:33 am
Unless someone is leaving - and it really looks like theyre not - were not signing any of the higher profile players being referenced 

Itll be Minteh or the equivalent of him .. a 30 million quid project

Id take a player like Minteh. Could be a player at the euros though.
Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3121 on: Today at 10:42:25 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:17:33 am
Unless someone is leaving - and it really looks like theyre not - were not signing any of the higher profile players being referenced 

Itll be Minteh or the equivalent of him .. a 30 million quid project
Which makes a ton of sense as upgrading on our existing 5 forwards is really really hard


Completely agree with this.

Said similar the other day. If we are buying a 6th forward option is can be someone younger, cheaper and less proven. It doesnt need to be someone better than the current 5. However it needs to be someone who brings something different. As an example a pacy right forward, with high energy and good ability in 1 on 1 situations would be something we dont currently have in our forward options.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3122 on: Today at 10:43:10 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:42:25 am

Completely agree with this.

Said similar the other day. If we are buying a 6th forward option is can be someone younger, cheaper and less proven. It doesnt need to be someone better than the current 5. However it needs to be someone who brings something different. As an example a pacy right forward, with high energy and good ability in 1 on 1 situations would be something we dont currently have in our forward options.

Summerville, high ceiling, low cost and wages.
JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3123 on: Today at 10:51:40 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:42:25 am

Completely agree with this.

Said similar the other day. If we are buying a 6th forward option is can be someone younger, cheaper and less proven. It doesnt need to be someone better than the current 5. However it needs to be someone who brings something different. As an example a pacy right forward, with high energy and good ability in 1 on 1 situations would be something we dont currently have in our forward options.

Whats mad is almost all the transfer discussion here and on Liverpool podcasts etc is focusing on the area of the team where were already elite - the forwards
We should be looking to spend more defensively where we were a decent level down from where we need to be
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3124 on: Today at 10:53:55 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:43:10 am
Summerville, high ceiling, low cost and wages.

Whats the evidence that Summerville has a level that is good enough?
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3125 on: Today at 10:57:12 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:51:40 am
Whats mad is almost all the transfer discussion here and on Liverpool podcasts etc is focusing on the area of the team where were already elite - the forwards
We should be looking to spend more defensively where we were a decent level down from where we need to be

There has been loads of discussions on centrebacks. Also apart from Yoro the last update from a Liverpool journo was its not a priority position, it you believe that.
Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3126 on: Today at 11:04:41 am
If it's true that Gordon is a fan I hope we're in contact with him and looking at both his contract situation and Newcastle's potential P&R issues. Rarely injured, high work rate, young and he was really productive last season despite Newcastle being quite average. Biggest concern would be that he only has one good season behind him but that might mean we look at him next summer when he's into the final season of his contract, he'd be at that age then that we typically target players at.
RedEire

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3127 on: Today at 11:13:03 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:04:41 am
If it's true that Gordon is a fan I hope we're in contact with him and looking at both his contract situation and Newcastle's potential P&R issues. Rarely injured, high work rate, young and he was really productive last season despite Newcastle being quite average. Biggest concern would be that he only has one good season behind him but that might mean we look at him next summer when he's into the final season of his contract, he'd be at that age then that we typically target players at.
I agree, I think he would be a very good signing.
Zlen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3128 on: Today at 11:17:05 am
All we need to do is get some backup for Salah so he doesn't have to play all the time and his minutes can be better managed. We can do this be either buying a left sided player and shifting DIaz to the right from time to time, or by buying a right sided player happy enough to be backup to Salah. It's not that complicated. After this upcoming season things get more murky and anything could happen. Salah might leave or lose his mojo, any of our attackers could leave a permanent black mark next to their name, either by not delivering or by being injured too much - so all cards would be on the table.

Get a CB, DM and wide attacker backup and we'll be ok.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3129 on: Today at 11:18:57 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:53:55 am
Whats the evidence that Summerville has a level that is good enough?

Hes out performed everyone in his league by a considerable margin, if the underlying stats show he can translate that to the next level hes worth the punt. Spearman and the nerds need to earn their $$$

Brighton want him, they know a thing or two about next step players.
Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3130 on: Today at 11:19:42 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:17:05 am
All we need to do is get some backup for Salah so he doesn't have to play all the time and his minutes can be better managed. We can do this be either buying a left sided player and shifting DIaz to the right from time to time, or by buying a right sided player happy enough to be backup to Salah. It's not that complicated. After this upcoming season things get more murky and anything could happen. Salah might leave or lose his mojo, any of our attackers could leave a permanent black mark next to their name, either by not delivering or by being injured too much - so all cards would be on the table.

Get a CB, DM and wide attacker backup and we'll be ok.

I think a Salah backup is extremely unlikely given he's down to the final year of his contract and we have 5 forwards already, the only way we sign a backup is if we think they can take over from him next season, but generally we target players more proven than that. The more likely scenario is we aim to sign someone to replace Salah the summer he leaves.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3131 on: Today at 11:29:39 am
Don't think we sign an attacker at all unless someone leaves. I'm starting to think that for other positions too unless someone who's available comes up who's too good to miss out on such as Yoro.

Could be a very quiet summer if we don't get offers in.

Could be a summer of contract renewals for VVD and Trent and hopefully Mo
Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3132 on: Today at 11:33:04 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:29:39 am
Don't think we sign an attacker at all unless someone leaves. I'm starting to think that for other positions too unless someone who's available comes up who's too good to miss out on such as Yoro.

Could be a very quiet summer if we don't get offers in.

Could be a summer of contract renewals for VVD and Trent and hopefully Mo

I'm not expecting a lot of activity, we're not a club that rushes into things and there has been a lot of turnover behind the scenes.
No666

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3133 on: Today at 11:33:19 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:19:42 am
I think a Salah backup is extremely unlikely given he's down to the final year of his contract and we have 5 forwards already, the only way we sign a backup is if we think they can take over from him next season, but generally we target players more proven than that. The more likely scenario is we aim to sign someone to replace Salah the summer he leaves.
Pretty stupid as it puts the selling team in a strong negotiating position. We need to get a feel as to whether Salah is signing an extension and if not, get his back up now, phasing one in and one out. At the worst, look to do that in January, although we're repeatedly told January is not a good time to enter the market.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3134 on: Today at 11:35:38 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:21:10 am
He is class but worth £220k a year? Not for me, too many questions yet.
He'd have been our second highest earner on those wages which would have been based on very little.

With respect to Williams, no way he takes a pay cut after doing well in a major international tournament.  He's also unrealistic.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3135 on: Today at 11:39:39 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:33:04 am
I'm not expecting a lot of activity, we're not a club that rushes into things and there has been a lot of turnover behind the scenes.

Tsimikas probably needs to leave. Him going with Calafiori coming in would be good. We'll replace Kelleher if he goes.

I maintain we need a DM and we'll eventually realise that but might not be this summer. Hopefully Slot realises we need a DM this summer

But unless an attacker leaves just can't see it.
Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3136 on: Today at 11:39:41 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:33:19 am
Pretty stupid as it puts the selling team in a strong negotiating position. We need to get a feel as to whether Salah is signing an extension and if not, get his back up now, phasing one in and one out. At the worst, look to do that in January, although we're repeatedly told January is not a good time to enter the market.

This gets said all the time but it never really makes a difference, if we approach a club about one of their players and they try to rip us off we usually just move on quickly.
HardworkDedication

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3137 on: Today at 11:47:57 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:29:39 am
Don't think we sign an attacker at all unless someone leaves. I'm starting to think that for other positions too unless someone who's available comes up who's too good to miss out on such as Yoro.

Could be a very quiet summer if we don't get offers in.

Could be a summer of contract renewals for VVD and Trent and hopefully Mo

You're just being pessimistic and there is no need for it. There is not a chance the window closes without us making any signings.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3138 on: Today at 11:48:44 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:47:57 am
You're just being pessimistic and there is no need for it. There is not a chance the window closes without us making any signings.

Think we'll get 1 or 2. But some players will have to go.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3139 on: Today at 11:50:35 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:18:57 am
Hes out performed everyone in his league by a considerable margin, if the underlying stats show he can translate that to the next level hes worth the punt. Spearman and the nerds need to earn their $$$

Brighton want him, they know a thing or two about next step players.

For Brighton. Next step for Liverpool is different.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3140 on: Today at 11:51:29 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:48:44 am
Think we'll get 1 or 2. But some players will have to go.
We'll probably sell one attacker with Diaz the most likely due to his contract situation (lower wages than he's worth). This can be to Barcelona,  PSG or Saudi.

I don't expect him to sit tight on £55k per week at 27/28. We either renew or sell.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3141 on: Today at 11:53:36 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:51:29 am
We'll probably sell one attacker with Diaz the most likely due to his contract situation (lower wages than he's worth). This can be to Barcelona,  PSG or Saudi.

U don't expect him to sit tight on £55k per week at 27/28. We either renew or sell.

He'd got to Barcelona, but they are absolutely broke. PSG may not want him. I don't think he'll want to go to Saudi.

If players don't want to leave they'll stay. We're not a club like Chelsea who force players out.

Also surely he's on more than that?
HardworkDedication

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3142 on: Today at 11:55:03 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:48:44 am
Think we'll get 1 or 2. But some players will have to go.

That's the thing, I don't conform to the idea that we need to sell first before we make a signing.
