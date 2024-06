In terms of who he is available, yes he is. Id like to know a list of players who people think are better than him.



I personally just don’t see that much difference between Gordon, Kudus and Olise. Quality wise I’d have them as a similar level though their individual qualities are very different.I’d have been very happy with us getting Olise but as I’ve said on here before he’s a risk. He’s an injury risk and the evidence he can play at a high level consistently is relatively small. He’s also quite expensive so would need to be a nailed on starter for us. Stylistically I also had concerns about his fit though that’s more difficult to know without seeing Slot’s Liverpool.I think you can easily counter some of the same arguments above at Gordon and Kudus (probably others too). I also get that some people might favour 1 player as a target over others.I really don’t think it’s as clear cut that Olise is head and shoulders above any of the other players and that the likes of Gordon and Kudus are shite. In 12-18 months time this might look foolish if Olise has ripped it up at Bayern. He’s capable of doing so. But I just don’t think he’s currently miles better than some other players (who may or may not be available in Gordon and Kudus)