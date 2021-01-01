« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 10:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:29:22 pm
Not sure I agree with that. We need multiple options at LW because none of them are at the level (in terms of actual output or fitness) of Mo. We havent needed another left-footed RW because of that, but we have needed multiple options to play LW to mitigate form and injuries. Selling one of Diaz or Gakpo to bring in Olise sounds good, but IMO only if you are playing Olise and Mo at the same time. What we dont know at the moment is where Slot sees Mo playing if its RW then itd be hard to justify £60m and presumably in the region of £150-200k on Olise. Especially if we want to extend Mos contract.

If Edwards and Hughes are sitting down and asking what the one signing they can make in attack to improve thingsthen IMO its an upgrade at LW.

Put the money on spots in the first XI that can be upgraded most easily. In the same way Id rather see us signing a potential partner for Virgil than splurging money on a left-footed CB who would spend most time on the bench when Virgil is around. Virgil and Mo remain the first names on the team sheet (plus Alisson) so I struggle to see us going big on players for their positions.

The counter point I would put to that is that we have become, or became when he was last here, under Edwards that unless a player seemed perfect, we didnt really pull the trigger. In Olise you have a player who looks as good as we can get for the long term so is there value in snapping up these players rather than waiting 12 months and finding out that actually there isnt anyone out there as good?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3081 on: Yesterday at 10:45:32 pm »

No smoke without fire. We are obviously after a CB who can play as inverted LB.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3082 on: Yesterday at 10:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:45:32 pm
No smoke without fire. We are obviously after a CB who can play as inverted LB.
Gomez?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3083 on: Yesterday at 10:47:22 pm »
Thankfully, Olise has finally picked his new club.

Don't see how he's relevant to us. Not like we were ever in for him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3084 on: Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:33:02 pm
115 soon wont be signing anyone and Real want Wirtz next summer.
Why?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3085 on: Yesterday at 11:34:37 pm »
https://x.com/CFCPys/status/1804245357687095300

A nonsense and a non-starter from the off.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3086 on: Yesterday at 11:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:45:32 pm
No smoke without fire. We are obviously after a CB who can play as inverted LB.

Which is fine - that versatility makes all the difference. What would be a mistake IMO is signing a lefty CB who can only play LCB and is going to be on the bench every week while Virgil starts. Or at least itd be a mistake if that was the only defender we got.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3087 on: Yesterday at 11:47:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:34:37 pm
https://x.com/CFCPys/status/1804245357687095300

A nonsense and a non-starter from the off.

I thought as much. He was never getting that here and hes not done a thing in his career to justify that type of salary. Fair fucks to his agent. Does he have the same one as Sancho?

All aboard the Gordon train for summer 25 :thumbup
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 12:22:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:13:00 pm
Great signing for Munich. He is the best attacker available this summer and if we cant have him I am glad he is leaving England.

Is he the best attacker available?

I like him and can see him exploding. Equally I dont see him as a slam dunk  signing who is nailed on to succeed at Bayern.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 12:25:18 am »
Oilse is really expensive also. Over 100M commitment to a player with injury issues and no experience at international or European level,

Could turn our great but a risky signing imo
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 12:31:34 am »
No way wed go after Olise. Not good enough, too injured. Thats not to say hes not really good at times, he is.

That Italian defender. Its bullshit.  Its a typical tournament football speculation  story.  Nine of had ever heard of him, see him play twice and decide he hits the mark.  Most likely  he doesnt.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 12:59:59 am »
We were linked to him before the tournament started tepid one.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 05:38:27 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:25:18 am
Oilse is really expensive also. Over 100M commitment to a player with injury issues and no experience at international or European level,

Could turn our great but a risky signing imo

Experience at international level doesnt really matter, just look at the England team theres a bunch of players in that team who are some of the best in the league who never show up for England, doesnt make them a lesser player for their club.

For what its worth Olise should already be in the French squad, and hes showed enough against us City Arsenal and other CL sides in this league to assume he shouldnt find it too much trouble at that level either.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 05:39:16 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:22:34 am
Is he the best attacker available?

I like him and can see him exploding. Equally I dont see him as a slam dunk  signing who is nailed on to succeed at Bayern.

Yes he is, who is better that is available?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 06:20:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:59:59 am
We were linked to him before the tournament started tepid one.  ;D

Yep hes had a great season for Bologna.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 06:21:31 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm
Why?

Getting kicked out of football come autumn.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 06:55:10 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:31:34 am
No way wed go after Olise. Not good enough, too injured. Thats not to say hes not really good at times, he is.

That Italian defender. Its bullshit.  Its a typical tournament football speculation  story.  Nine of had ever heard of him, see him play twice and decide he hits the mark.  Most likely  he doesnt.

Olise absolutely is good enough.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 07:18:57 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:55:10 am
Olise absolutely is good enough.

Exactly. Silly talk to suggest he isn't good enough. It's one thing saying injuries is a concern which I agree with but to suggest he isn't good enough for us is utter nonsense.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 07:21:10 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:18:57 am
Exactly. Silly talk to suggest he isn't good enough. It's one thing saying injuries is a concern which I agree with but to suggest he isn't good enough for us is utter nonsense.

He is class but worth £220k a year? Not for me, too many questions yet.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3099 on: Today at 07:22:36 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:21:10 am
He is class but worth £220k a year? Not for me, too many questions yet.

Yep I get that too. His ability shouldn't even be up for a debate, though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3100 on: Today at 07:55:45 am »
i thought  Xavi Simons and Gakpo was a good comparison tonight.
Simons would cost 80-100m if PSG were selling.
Is it much better than Gakpo. I dont think so. Maybe more potential
Kvara is similar 80-100m not sure he is better than Diaz bet perhaps a higher ceiling.

Kudus looks a good RW option but too much money not enough goals,assist,xg etc.

so i do think it is likely we may not get a forward or maybe keep all 5 & add a young attacker
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3101 on: Today at 08:22:03 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:21:10 am
He is class but worth £220k a year? Not for me, too many questions yet.

What are the likes of Gravenberch and Szobozslai on here by the way?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3102 on: Today at 08:23:03 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:22:34 am
Is he the best attacker available?

I like him and can see him exploding. Equally I dont see him as a slam dunk  signing who is nailed on to succeed at Bayern.

In terms of who he is available, yes he is. Id like to know a list of players who people think are better than him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3103 on: Today at 08:24:25 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:47:21 pm

All aboard the Gordon train for summer 25 :thumbup

God what a come down. Mbappe 2022, Bellingham 2023, Gordon 2025. A massive drop to shiteness as you go down.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3104 on: Today at 08:28:12 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:22:03 am
What are the likes of Gravenberch and Szobozslai on here by the way?

Probably half of that.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3105 on: Today at 08:42:55 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:28:12 am
Probably half of that.

Really? Sure he was on more than that in Germany?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3106 on: Today at 08:59:16 am »
https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1804422319604957347

Quote
Several clubs have asked for informations on Nico Williams in the recent months, even before the Euros.

Chelsea had him on shortlist already last summer then they wanted Palmer; Arsenal and Liverpool discussed Nico few months ago.

Barcelona keep Nico on their shortlist.

cant seeing us getting Williams
his brother has stayed at Bilbao as well as they pay good wages i expect Nico may be the same
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3107 on: Today at 09:01:04 am »
I would take Nico williams over Olise, more of a threat full of pace.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3108 on: Today at 09:35:12 am »
If Arsenal, Chelsea and Barca are interested then we aren't getting Williams IMO.

I honestly think we aren't doing very much at all unless someone leaves.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3109 on: Today at 09:38:36 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 09:35:12 am
If Arsenal, Chelsea and Barca are interested then we aren't getting Williams IMO.

I honestly think we aren't doing very much at all unless someone leaves.


aaahh very depressing,  im a sad fucker I google LFC transfer news very day.  its my routine :-[
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot
« Reply #3110 on: Today at 09:49:23 am »
Romano must be loving the euros, another excuse to milk everything with his no news updates.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3111 on: Today at 09:55:21 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 09:35:12 am
If Arsenal, Chelsea and Barca are interested then we aren't getting Williams IMO.

I honestly think we aren't doing very much at all unless someone leaves.

So Hughes, Edwards and all of the rest of the recruitment team are going to sit with their thumbs up their arse this whole transfer window

The manager will take a look at the group in pre season and make his feelings known, he may already have a few positions in mind

i can see 2-3 u19 players coming in and 3 for the first team squad.

Diaz / Salah / Gomez situations will impact our strategy


Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3112 on: Today at 09:56:17 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:01:04 am
I would take Nico williams over Olise, more of a threat full of pace.
We're unlikely to get him because of his wages.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3113 on: Today at 09:57:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:23:03 am
In terms of who he is available, yes he is. Id like to know a list of players who people think are better than him.

I personally just dont see that much difference between Gordon, Kudus and Olise. Quality wise Id have them as a similar level though their individual qualities are very different.

Id have been very happy with us getting Olise but as Ive said on here before hes a risk. Hes an injury risk and the evidence he can play at a high level consistently is relatively small. Hes also quite expensive so would need to be a nailed on starter for us. Stylistically I also had concerns about his fit though thats more difficult to know without seeing Slots Liverpool.

I think you can easily counter some of the same arguments above at Gordon and Kudus (probably others too). I also get that some people might favour 1 player as a target over others.

I really dont think its as clear cut that Olise is head and shoulders above any of the other players and that the likes of Gordon and Kudus are shite. In 12-18 months time this might look foolish if Olise has ripped it up at Bayern. Hes capable of doing so. But I just dont think hes currently miles better than some other players (who may or may not be available in Gordon and Kudus)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3114 on: Today at 09:59:10 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:57:26 am
I personally just don’t see that much difference between Gordon, Kudus and Olise. Quality wise I’d have them as a similar level though their individual qualities are very different.

I’d have been very happy with us getting Olise but as I’ve said on here before he’s a risk. He’s an injury risk and the evidence he can play at a high level consistently is relatively small. He’s also quite expensive so would need to be a nailed on starter for us. Stylistically I also had concerns about his fit though that’s more difficult to know without seeing Slot’s Liverpool.

I think you can easily counter some of the same arguments above at Gordon and Kudus (probably others too). I also get that some people might favour 1 player as a target over others.

I really don’t think it’s as clear cut that Olise is head and shoulders above any of the other players and that the likes of Gordon and Kudus are shite. In 12-18 months time this might look foolish if Olise has ripped it up at Bayern. He’s capable of doing so. But I just don’t think he’s currently miles better than some other players (who may or may not be available in Gordon and Kudus)

Sorry but there is no way Kudus and Gordon are anyway as good as Olise. Its not even close in terms of talent level.

I dont get this Gordon love in that people have. He did well at Newcastle but there isnt anything special to his game. He is quick but he doesnt dribble well.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3115 on: Today at 10:02:34 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:01:04 am
I would take Nico williams over Olise, more of a threat full of pace.

Williams does look good, but if people think Olises wages are high then they can forget about Williams. He is on 200k already at Bilbao.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3116 on: Today at 10:06:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:22:03 am
What are the likes of Gravenberch and Szobozslai on here by the way?


Supposedly about 125-150k per week.

If Olise is getting 220k per week, then that equates to 20-25M more in wages than Gravenberch or Szoboszlai over a 5 year contract.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3117 on: Today at 10:11:41 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:06:56 am

Supposedly about 125-150k per week.

If Olise is getting 220k per week, then that equates to 20-25M more in wages than Gravenberch or Szoboszlai over a 5 year contract.

Yeah Gravenberch is 150k a week for a player that had done literally nothing at the top level so were not immune 
Okay 220 is more and probably a slight over pay because theres so little attacking talent on the market .. but were only a small notch below and our top earners are 250+  if trent signs you can pretty much guarantee itll be 300k 

The   we bring them in cheap and they get rewarded when they perform died last summer as it had to -
Ultimately the market is the market
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3118 on: Today at 10:16:39 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:11:41 am
Yeah Gravenberch is 150k a week for a player that had done literally nothing at the top level so were not immune 
Okay 220 is more but were only a small notch below  the  we bring them in cheap and they get rewarded when they perform died last summer

In terms of wages Gravenberch is the one who sticks out for Liverpool.

We pay high wages but generally for players we think has the potential to be in starting XI most weeks. We dont really stockpile players on top wages just in case they are needed. Gravenberch is the exception to this IMO. He never looked like a nailed on starter but is getting wages commensurate with that.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3119 on: Today at 10:17:33 am »
Unless someone is leaving - and it really looks like theyre not - were not signing any of the higher profile players being referenced 

Itll be Minteh or the equivalent of him .. a 30 million quid project
Which makes a ton of sense as upgrading on our existing 5 forwards is really really hard
