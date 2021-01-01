In terms of who he is available, yes he is. Id like to know a list of players who people think are better than him.
I personally just dont see that much difference between Gordon, Kudus and Olise. Quality wise Id have them as a similar level though their individual qualities are very different.
Id have been very happy with us getting Olise but as Ive said on here before hes a risk. Hes an injury risk and the evidence he can play at a high level consistently is relatively small. Hes also quite expensive so would need to be a nailed on starter for us. Stylistically I also had concerns about his fit though thats more difficult to know without seeing Slots Liverpool.
I think you can easily counter some of the same arguments above at Gordon and Kudus (probably others too). I also get that some people might favour 1 player as a target over others.
I really dont think its as clear cut that Olise is head and shoulders above any of the other players and that the likes of Gordon and Kudus are shite. In 12-18 months time this might look foolish if Olise has ripped it up at Bayern. Hes capable of doing so. But I just dont think hes currently miles better than some other players (who may or may not be available in Gordon and Kudus)