Not sure I agree with that. We need multiple options at LW because none of them are at the level (in terms of actual output or fitness) of Mo. We havent needed another left-footed RW because of that, but we have needed multiple options to play LW to mitigate form and injuries. Selling one of Diaz or Gakpo to bring in Olise sounds good, but IMO only if you are playing Olise and Mo at the same time. What we dont know at the moment is where Slot sees Mo playing if its RW then itd be hard to justify £60m and presumably in the region of £150-200k on Olise. Especially if we want to extend Mos contract.



If Edwards and Hughes are sitting down and asking what the one signing they can make in attack to improve things then IMO its an upgrade at LW.



Put the money on spots in the first XI that can be upgraded most easily. In the same way Id rather see us signing a potential partner for Virgil than splurging money on a left-footed CB who would spend most time on the bench when Virgil is around. Virgil and Mo remain the first names on the team sheet (plus Alisson) so I struggle to see us going big on players for their positions.



The counter point I would put to that is that we have become, or became when he was last here, under Edwards that unless a player seemed perfect, we didnt really pull the trigger. In Olise you have a player who looks as good as we can get for the long term so is there value in snapping up these players rather than waiting 12 months and finding out that actually there isnt anyone out there as good?