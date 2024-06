I'm another who can't get on board with signing an Italian. The success stories are few and far between and I probably wrongly think I can see the future on this one.



He would sign for us because Juve don't have the funds and we might be his top choice outside Italy. After some good showings he becomes a bench option over the course of the first season. This persists into the second season and then it becomes clear he will only go back to Italy. His only choice will be Juve and they will only do a loan with a low guaranteed buy out or a loan with the option to buy at a higher amount.