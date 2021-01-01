« previous next »
Darwin looks at my stories wouldn't take much into it
They may be better players, but we would lose so much pace and directness from the team which is something a title challenging side needs IMO.

Nunez and Salah (and his successor, once we get him) will provide the pace. The left sided attacking spot is the least of our worries. That is why all this talk about Gordon is pointless ...
Gordon is not good enough to be a starter on a title challenging team. Even if Diaz is to leave, we have Gakpo and Jota for the left sided attacking spot, who are both better than Gordon ...

Gordon is better than Gakpo

Jota is made of glass.

But Gordon will be too expensive and more than he's worth so it won't be happening
Bologna are not accepting what Juventus are offering for Calafiori and they're not happy with them over motta.

Bologna are open to proposal from abroad.

Liverpool have scouted.

Richard Hughes knows the player and wanted him at Bournemouth.

I haven't seen enough of Calafiori to give a definitive judgement, but from what I have seen, he could be exactly what we need. Than again, I like Italian defenders by definition, so I might be a bit biased ...
Gordon is better than Gakpo

Jota is made of glass.

But Gordon will be too expensive and more than he's worth so it won't be happening

Gordon is faster than Gakpo. In every other aspect of the game, Gakpo is better. Gordon is just the new Harvey Barnes. Some people will never learn ...
Seen Calafiori play a whole once ..didnt blow me away
Seen Calafiori play a whole once ..didnt blow me away

He is still pretty raw, but that is to be expected for a central defender who has just turned 22. All the basics are there, and learning the trade from Virgil for a year or two could make him a very good player ...
do think the level of serie a has improved so with Hughes background it does look like we will look to the league a bit more
i do think signing italian players would be risky and difficult in terms of them settling in
Wouldn't even consider buying italian players.
