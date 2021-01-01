They may be better players, but we would lose so much pace and directness from the team which is something a title challenging side needs IMO.
Gordon is not good enough to be a starter on a title challenging team. Even if Diaz is to leave, we have Gakpo and Jota for the left sided attacking spot, who are both better than Gordon ...
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Bologna are not accepting what Juventus are offering for Calafiori and they're not happy with them over motta. Bologna are open to proposal from abroad. Liverpool have scouted. Richard Hughes knows the player and wanted him at Bournemouth. [@FabrizioRomano]
Gordon is better than GakpoJota is made of glass.But Gordon will be too expensive and more than he's worth so it won't be happening
Seen Calafiori play a whole once
..didnt blow me away
