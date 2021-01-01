I like Gordon but he is not up to the level of our front five. Its alright playing for Newcastle and being involved in more transitions because teams attack Newcastle. He comes here and he will be playing against teams who sit in and pack the middle. I think Gordon's got the workrate, pace and the pressing potential to play for us. Its the other parts of his game that worry me.



For us he will have to show more intelligent movement and the ability to play in tight spaces and link up play around the edge of the box. Diaz's numbers would be insane for Newcastle due to the extra transitions and more open opportunites to dribble and find space in the final third. Playing for Liverpool is a different ball game to Newcastle not just from a pressure and expectation perspective but also how other teams set up to play against us.



I think he could be a good signing added to our five forwards rather than a replacement for Diaz or anyone else. It could also make sense anticipating Mo's exit in the next 12 months. Could we get the toon under PSR pressure and 2 years left on contract to accept 55-60m for Gordon? This 70m to 80m speculation scares me and if the club were willing to go that high i would hope we would go for the Napoli lad first who is on a different level quality wise to Gordon.