Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 07:44:56 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:31:14 pm
Let Gordon stay at Newcastle and see if he can produce another good season while running his contract down. If he does then I wouldn't mind going for him next summer.

Problem is I want us to sign someone this summer even if it means losing Diaz. Coutinho was our best player and we sold him, so I'm not particularly worried about us becoming weaker with a like for like Diaz replacement.

Coutinho wasnt our best player when he left. Salah had racked up 20 goals by the time Coutinho left. Also we had Mane as well.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 07:50:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:27:19 pm
Sport saying Barcelona officials expected to meet with Diaz's camp this week in the U.S
https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/encuentro-estados-unidos-luis-diaz-103969046
Quote
The local journalist Breinner Arteta Cañizares reported on his networks and, later, confirmed to Diario SPORT that the coffee grower's circle will be meeting this week in the United States with emissaries of FC Barcelona looking to bring positions closer.
:lmao
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 07:54:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:44:56 pm
Coutinho wasnt our best player when he left. Salah had racked up 20 goals by the time Coutinho left. Also we had Mane as well.

All true, although perception wise he was out best player
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 07:55:37 pm »
Looks like player plus cash deals are a thing again with Aston Villa being involved in two already one with Juve and another with Chelsea. Could be a route to upgrading our midfield
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 07:56:45 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 07:55:37 pm
Looks like player plus cash deals are a thing again with Aston Villa being involved in two already one with Juve and another with Chelsea. Could be a route to upgrading our midfield

Probably more for the ones failing PSR than the rest. Villa and Chelsea cooking their books with "swaps".
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 08:50:12 pm »
I like Gordon but he is not up to the level of our front five. Its alright playing for Newcastle and being involved in more transitions because teams attack Newcastle. He comes here and he will be playing against teams who sit in and pack the middle. I think Gordon's got the workrate, pace and the pressing potential to play for us. Its the other parts of his game that worry me.

For us he will have to show more intelligent movement and the ability to play in tight spaces and link up play around the edge of the box. Diaz's numbers would be insane for Newcastle due to the extra transitions and more open opportunites to dribble and find space in the final third. Playing for Liverpool is a different ball game to Newcastle not just from a pressure and expectation perspective but also how other teams set up to play against us.

I think he could be a good signing added to our five forwards rather than a replacement for Diaz or anyone else. It could also make sense anticipating Mo's exit in the next 12 months. Could we get the toon under PSR pressure and 2 years left on contract to accept 55-60m for Gordon? This 70m to 80m speculation scares me and if the club were willing to go that high i would hope we would go for the Napoli lad first who is on a different level quality wise to Gordon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 09:18:54 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 08:50:12 pm
I like Gordon but he is not up to the level of our front five. Its alright playing for Newcastle and being involved in more transitions because teams attack Newcastle. He comes here and he will be playing against teams who sit in and pack the middle. I think Gordon's got the workrate, pace and the pressing potential to play for us. Its the other parts of his game that worry me.

For us he will have to show more intelligent movement and the ability to play in tight spaces and link up play around the edge of the box. Diaz's numbers would be insane for Newcastle due to the extra transitions and more open opportunites to dribble and find space in the final third. Playing for Liverpool is a different ball game to Newcastle not just from a pressure and expectation perspective but also how other teams set up to play against us.

I think he could be a good signing added to our five forwards rather than a replacement for Diaz or anyone else. It could also make sense anticipating Mo's exit in the next 12 months. Could we get the toon under PSR pressure and 2 years left on contract to accept 55-60m for Gordon? This 70m to 80m speculation scares me and if the club were willing to go that high i would hope we would go for the Napoli lad first who is on a different level quality wise to Gordon.
Gordon is very good in tight spaces. Very good close control and plays with his head up unlike Lucho. Lucho wouldn't get better numbers because he's decision making is poor and he plays his head down. His indecisiveness is one of the factors explaining why we're not as good at counters anymore.

For example, next season he shouldn't be a starter at the very least. You can't be a first choice attacker for Liverpool and not excel in scoring and or creating goals.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:20:33 pm by MonsLibpool »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 09:38:15 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 08:50:12 pm
I like Gordon but he is not up to the level of our front five. Its alright playing for Newcastle and being involved in more transitions because teams attack Newcastle. He comes here and he will be playing against teams who sit in and pack the middle. I think Gordon's got the workrate, pace and the pressing potential to play for us. Its the other parts of his game that worry me.

For us he will have to show more intelligent movement and the ability to play in tight spaces and link up play around the edge of the box. Diaz's numbers would be insane for Newcastle due to the extra transitions and more open opportunites to dribble and find space in the final third. Playing for Liverpool is a different ball game to Newcastle not just from a pressure and expectation perspective but also how other teams set up to play against us.

I think he could be a good signing added to our five forwards rather than a replacement for Diaz or anyone else. It could also make sense anticipating Mo's exit in the next 12 months. Could we get the toon under PSR pressure and 2 years left on contract to accept 55-60m for Gordon? This 70m to 80m speculation scares me and if the club were willing to go that high i would hope we would go for the Napoli lad first who is on a different level quality wise to Gordon.

He's good enough. He's already at the level of our forwards whilst being younger than some of them. I don't have question marks over the player, it's more the value from his expected fee. At 75m+ he should be instantly improving us and I'm not sure he can do that. There's an argument to say he has the potential but that isn't guaranteed .

If this was a case of a year left on his contract and £40m on the table I'd do it all day long.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 09:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:56:45 pm
Probably more for the ones failing PSR than the rest. Villa and Chelsea cooking their books with "swaps".

Villa have pulled their pants down there havent they?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 09:53:27 pm »
I'll say it again- Gordon has scored a grand total of 19 career goals. Its mad that lots of the fanbase (and fan media) think he would be a good buy for this forward line for £75m+
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 09:56:08 pm »
Calafiori has been viewing 'Calafiori to LFC' content on Instagram non-stop. Don't know if that means anything but yeah.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 10:02:29 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:53:27 pm
I'll say it again- Gordon has scored a grand total of 19 career goals. Its mad that lots of the fanbase (and fan media) think he would be a good buy for this forward line for £75m+

Slightly pedantic, but thats just league goals right? I mean Olise has scored 21 career league goals in more games, with 7 coming in the Championship (all of Gordons have come in the PL..) but everyone seems to think £60m for him is a no brainer.

I wouldnt spend £75m on Gordon but he impressed me last season (having previously thought he was shite) and if he can be got for a reasonable fee next year, cant see why we wouldnt be interested.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 10:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 06:25:29 pm
Diaz to Barca and we blow the lot on Tony Gordon, get it done!

Gordon is not good enough to be a starter on a title challenging team. Even if Diaz is to leave, we have Gakpo and Jota for the left sided attacking spot, who are both better than Gordon ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 10:06:20 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:53:27 pm
I'll say it again- Gordon has scored a grand total of 19 career goals. Its mad that lots of the fanbase (and fan media) think he would be a good buy for this forward line for £75m+
Not far off from Olise who's a no-brainer :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 10:18:56 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 07:55:37 pm
Looks like player plus cash deals are a thing again with Aston Villa being involved in two already one with Juve and another with Chelsea. Could be a route to upgrading our midfield

maatsen is really good for villa

impressed me every time i saw him play
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 10:22:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:04:01 pm
Gordon is not good enough to be a starter on a title challenging team. Even if Diaz is to leave, we have Gakpo and Jota for the left sided attacking spot, who are both better than Gordon ...

They may be better players, but we would lose so much pace and directness from the team which is something a title challenging side needs IMO.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 10:25:43 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 10:26:11 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 10:26:50 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 10:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:46:13 pm
Villa have pulled their pants down there havent they?

Release clause I think, great signing.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 10:35:56 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 10:41:22 pm »
i think we must be getting close to buying players now
from what slot said  in his interview hughes and the rest of the back room team have been really busy
