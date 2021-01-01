Weirdly, it seems he only signed a 3 and a half year contract when he went there, unless there's an option that's not been publicised. Means he currently has 2 years left, will be down to 1 next summer which I imagine is when we might bite. I think if he thinks there's even a chance he could play for Liverpool he'll be running his contract down, so I dunno, I could see it happening. Equally, Newcastle are somewhat distressed sellers so if he makes clear he won't sign a new one, they might see it fit to cash in - now or next summer. Don't see it being £100m, given the contract situation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zhSAzt6Inwthought this was a good watch. Dont think there is that many forwards out there.Both Redmen & Anfield Wrap really want Gordon
Nah, we are going to sign a left sided central defender/fullback and a left footed wide forward ...
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Arda Turan anyone?
Diaz linked to Barcelona againhttps://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/barca-maximos-103904545
How are they paying for him, magic beans or fake money from the 1990s soap-opera, El Dorado?"Mar-Chussss!"
Kvaratskhelia im not sure is much better than Diaz not been great for Georgia
He is playing for one of the weakest sides in the Euros. Heck, he and Mikautadze are the reason they even qualified for the Euros. He has 15 goals and 8 assists in 30 games for Georgia. By minutes, he averages one goal or assist every game for Georgia. For Georgia. Ofcourse he'll have those games where he cannot impact it because the opposition will look to actively nullify him. He is a top player.
We will see the light and sign a no.6
Hey guys - remember when I told you about Conceicao?
@JamesHorncastle:Liverpool are among a number of clubs who have enquired about 22yo Riccaedo Calafiori.Bologna wish to keep him and can offer him Champions League football next season
wonder with Loro can we convince him he would get more gametime.Real Have Militao,Alaba, & Rudiger all not that old. Nacho still not left either.We have Konate injury prone,Quansah young like Loro & Gomez who has been more so used as a full back
