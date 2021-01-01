« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 04:35:43 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 04:33:12 pm
Weirdly, it seems he only signed a 3 and a half year contract when he went there, unless there's an option that's not been publicised. Means he currently has 2 years left, will be down to 1 next summer which I imagine is when we might bite.

I think if he thinks there's even a chance he could play for Liverpool he'll be running his contract down, so I dunno, I could see it happening. Equally, Newcastle are somewhat distressed sellers so if he makes clear he won't sign a new one, they might see it fit to cash in - now or next summer. Don't see it being £100m, given the contract situation.

This summer it would be. Next summer if he makes it clear he is leaving on a free then maybe less (but probably still Mount money)

I could see potentially a circumstance that we get him next year if his underlying numbers improve and his price drops with 1 year left. Maybe a bit more likely the year after if he is a free agent.

But generally I would be surprised if we signed him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 04:37:49 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:04:50 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zhSAzt6Inw

thought this was a good watch. Dont think there is that many forwards out there.
Both Redmen & Anfield Wrap really want Gordon

Oh if they want him, then we should definitely get him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 04:46:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:34:59 pm
Nah, we are going to sign a left sided central defender/fullback and a left footed wide forward ...

We will see the light and sign a no.6
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2803 on: Yesterday at 05:31:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:22:50 pm
Arda Turan anyone?

Sign him up, would love him to deal with the likes of Paul Tierney and Anthony Taylor:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-qZqt55Qt0M&pp=ygUPQXJkYSB0dXJhbiBzaG9l
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2804 on: Yesterday at 05:35:42 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:52:43 pm
Diaz linked to Barcelona again
https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/barca-maximos-103904545

How are they paying for him, magic beans or fake money from the 1990s soap-opera, El Dorado?

"Mar-Chussss!"
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2805 on: Yesterday at 06:18:06 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 05:35:42 pm
How are they paying for him, magic beans or fake money from the 1990s soap-opera, El Dorado?

"Mar-Chussss!"

Lets do a swap deal for Darwins best mate Araujo
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 06:32:21 pm
Kvaratskhelia im not sure is much better than Diaz not been great for Georgia
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2807 on: Yesterday at 06:37:07 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:32:21 pm
Kvaratskhelia im not sure is much better than Diaz not been great for Georgia

Wouldn't judge him on one game (although I can't stand the diving, personally) but he'd be a huge risk at £80m+. Feel like his name gets dropped on the back of hype/reputation alone but he's had two very good but hardly outstanding seasons in Italy and hasn't really performed in the CL (2 goals in 17 games). I think he's got expensive flop written all over him to be honest...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2808 on: Yesterday at 06:37:10 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:32:21 pm
Kvaratskhelia im not sure is much better than Diaz not been great for Georgia

Stop it, his 100m talent easily.  ::)

He dives more than Gordon ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 07:44:51 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:32:21 pm
Kvaratskhelia im not sure is much better than Diaz not been great for Georgia

He is playing for one of the weakest sides in the Euros. Heck, he and Mikautadze are the reason they even qualified for the Euros. He has 15 goals and 8 assists in 30 games for Georgia. By minutes, he averages one goal or assist every game for Georgia. For Georgia. Ofcourse he'll have those games where he cannot impact it because the opposition will look to actively nullify him. He is a top player.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2810 on: Yesterday at 07:52:31 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:32:21 pm
Kvaratskhelia im not sure is much better than Diaz not been great for Georgia

We'd make the fee back on shirt sales alone.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 08:07:01 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:44:51 pm
He is playing for one of the weakest sides in the Euros. Heck, he and Mikautadze are the reason they even qualified for the Euros. He has 15 goals and 8 assists in 30 games for Georgia. By minutes, he averages one goal or assist every game for Georgia. For Georgia. Ofcourse he'll have those games where he cannot impact it because the opposition will look to actively nullify him. He is a top player.

This.

Anyways PSG will offer an unnecessarily high fee for him and that'll be it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2812 on: Yesterday at 08:41:17 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:32:21 pm
Kvaratskhelia im not sure is much better than Diaz not been great for Georgia
That's why stats can be hollow when taken at face value. If you play in a weaker side then of course your xg will be lower because part of it depends on whether your team plays on the front foot and how good your teammates are at putting you in the right position.

Comparing one club to another is a bit meaningless without context. Our attackers, for example, should have higher xGs than normal because we were attack-monded last season and we created a lot of chances. Does that makes them automatically bettter than the ones in teams that are not as creative or front-footed? In terms of xA, how can a player in a weaker team get a high xA when his team is on the back foot most of the time?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2813 on: Yesterday at 09:10:14 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 04:46:34 pm
We will see the light and sign a no.6

Probably not this summer. Slot will very likely want to see Mac Allister, Endo and Bajcetic at the role ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2814 on: Yesterday at 09:35:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:22:50 pm
Arda Turan anyone?

If he comes together with that Turkish LB, I will sign him up.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2815 on: Yesterday at 09:50:55 pm
Hey guys - remember when I told you about Conceicao?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2816 on: Yesterday at 09:59:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:22:50 pm
Arda Turan anyone?
Maybe.

But how did United manage to sign half of their home grown quota?! Referees, I mean...   ;D

Maybe we should put in a cheeky bit for Oliver or Coote?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2817 on: Yesterday at 10:11:09 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 09:50:55 pm
Hey guys - remember when I told you about Conceicao?

All thanks to the magician that is Pedro Neto  :P
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2818 on: Today at 12:06:30 am
Read about Calafiori links. Would love it if it happened. We don't have the best record with Italian players but this one might just be too good a fit for us to not be. Plays Left Back or Center Back. Good bit of pace and can handle physical battles. Pretty nifty at ball carrying as well. Could work as a left sided Gomez which provides depth in fullback or center half and be genuinely good.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2819 on: Today at 01:30:25 am
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 12:29:11 pm
@JamesHorncastle:

Liverpool are among a number of clubs who have enquired about 22yo Riccaedo Calafiori.

Bologna wish to keep him and can offer him Champions League football next season

Does Calafiori translate to 'flower drops'?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2820 on: Today at 01:53:19 am
Didn't realize Basel have a sell-on fee of at least 40% for Calafiori. No wonder Bologna will only sell for a hefty fee which might price Juventus out
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2821 on: Today at 02:54:07 am
The more i read up on Calafiori the more i think he's the ideal defensive signing.  I'm always a bit suss when they say defenders can cover central and wide positions but he has played a decent amount at both left back and centre back.  You can definitely tell with how well he carries the ball forward when he does play central.  Looking forward to our journos rubbishing the rumours by tomorrow. 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2822 on: Today at 08:12:13 am
Mentioned Calafiori previously as someone I wondered if we were looking at. Be great if we could get him in, young but already performing very well, looks a player with huge potential.

All that's left now is the obligatory posts about how italians get homesick so we should never sign one again followed by a journo pissing on the idea we might buy him
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2823 on: Today at 08:32:34 am
"Liverpool are baffled by reports linking them with Calafiori"

Or the standard

"Calafiori is not high on Liverpool's list of targets".
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2824 on: Today at 08:40:14 am
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2825 on: Today at 08:43:18 am
wonder with Loro can we convince him he would get more gametime.
Real Have Militao,Alaba, & Rudiger all not that old. Nacho still not left either.
We have Konate injury prone,Quansah young like Loro & Gomez who has been more so used as a full back
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2826 on: Today at 08:50:20 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:43:18 am
wonder with Loro can we convince him he would get more gametime.
Real Have Militao,Alaba, & Rudiger all not that old. Nacho still not left either.
We have Konate injury prone,Quansah young like Loro & Gomez who has been more so used as a full back

I'd imagine our pitch to Yoro is he's coming in to take over from Van Dijk over the next couple of seasons.

Real has a similar strong pitch but I it sounds like they have a limit on what they'll pay.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2827 on: Today at 09:04:41 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:43:18 am
wonder with Loro can we convince him he would get more gametime.
Real Have Militao,Alaba, & Rudiger all not that old. Nacho still not left either.
We have Konate injury prone,Quansah young like Loro & Gomez who has been more so used as a full back

Im sure we will also use the pitch about letting him leave for Madrid some point in the future. That said, Madrid dont pay that much for centrebacks, so we could actually end up holding onto him for ages.
