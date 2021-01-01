Kvaratskhelia im not sure is much better than Diaz not been great for Georgia



That's why stats can be hollow when taken at face value. If you play in a weaker side then of course your xg will be lower because part of it depends on whether your team plays on the front foot and how good your teammates are at putting you in the right position.Comparing one club to another is a bit meaningless without context. Our attackers, for example, should have higher xGs than normal because we were attack-monded last season and we created a lot of chances. Does that makes them automatically bettter than the ones in teams that are not as creative or front-footed? In terms of xA, how can a player in a weaker team get a high xA when his team is on the back foot most of the time?