Forwards are so hard for us. On one hand the players we could buy arent necessarily any superior to what we currently have in terms of production. On the other hand assuming Salahs production is going to decline (and in terms of non pen goals last season Im pretty sure they are on a downward curve) were going to need more goals from elsewhere across the frontline. You buy, say, a Gordon because you think that hes not hit his ceiling yet and in a Liverpool team will score more goals from a wide forward position than Diaz. I think thats probably true but its not a given.