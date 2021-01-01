The difference between Summerville, Gordon and Diaz is that two have end product, Diaz looks great when he moves past players then his final pass goes out, towards the corner , or his shot hits row Z , we have to bring in someone who can finish from those situations and Summerville and Gordon can, especially Gordon he can go past people like Diaz too, it is a risk but he is a liverpool fan so would do his best, especially as he would want to prove people wrong when they released him, the went to Everton, we also have to remember this could well be Salah's last season and we need someone to hit the back of the net both Summerville and Gordon can do that, I would also want Olise to replace Salah eventually but i think the cost would be too much.



Oh and i still think Fofana for DM would be a steal at £25m



The only downside to Gordon is his dress sense is like he starred in Rainbow with Bungle Zippy and George!