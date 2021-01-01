« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 04:01:49 pm
Draex:
We'll be bemoaning not signing him next summer ;)

He's not better than any of our forwards.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 04:04:01 pm
clinical:
Thought he was awful. Their midfielders are the worst bit about their side.

You think evreything is awful mate.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 04:41:17 pm
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 04:49:38 pm
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 05:13:37 pm
Moneyball from Onana there. Retains the ball under pressure
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 05:29:08 pm
When are we signing Gordon?  :-X ::)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 05:33:48 pm
Crosby Nick:
Just meant if Diaz leaves Id want us to go big to replace him. Gakpo is a good option there but think we need to focus Jota and Nunez down the middle now, and not ask them to fill in down the left. But if Diaz stays, I agree, would rather invest on a right sided player.

Play Diaz on the right so he doesn't have to cut back everytime he beats his man
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 05:38:08 pm
Samie:
You think evreything is awful mate.  ;D

Not my fault we get linked to players like Junior Hoilett 2.0
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 05:39:11 pm
David Hancko a decent shout for the LCB/LB role
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 05:44:14 pm
J-Mc-:
Wonder if we’d be looking at someone like Reijnders from Milan.

His ball retention for the Netherlands was fantastic yesterday under pressure, only 25 and could easily see him doing the ‘Gini’ roll for us, admittedly that’s only based on yesterday though.
Thought he stood out yesterday too, seemed intelligent and athletic - contributing in all kinds of areas of the pitch smartly.

Was a complementary midfielder - a bit of the Szoboslai (for us) role about him - helping the other two (the shit looking Veerman and the pretty good Schouten) look better by putting in the hard yards

clinical:
Thought he was awful. Their midfielders are the worst bit about their side.
you just suggested signing Xavi Simon - what game did you watch?! ;D he looked weak as piss
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:15:40 pm
classycarra:
Thought he stood out yesterday too, seemed intelligent and athletic - contributing in all kinds of areas of the pitch smartly.

Was a complementary midfielder - a bit of the Szoboslai (for us) role about him - helping the other two (the shit looking Veerman and the pretty good Schouten) look better by putting in the hard yards
you just suggested signing Xavi Simon - what game did you watch?! ;D he looked weak as piss

Yeah he wasn't great either. But he's been good for Leipzig and can get him on loan if there's nothing better available
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:26:09 pm
clinical:
He's not better than any of our forwards.

Id agree with this.

But does he need to be if hes the 6th option out of 6?

Aim would be that he pushes himself up the attacking pecking order over next 12-18 months?

Not sure we are spending 40M plus on a forward unless we aim to start them more often than not. To me that means one of the existing front 5 departs.

If we keep the current forward options and add a 6th, surely its got to be a lower cost, younger player who can develop?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:29:33 pm
Jookie:
Id agree with this.

But does he need to be if hes the 6th option out of 6?

Aim would be that he pushes himself up the attacking pecking order over next 12-18 months?

Not sure we are spending 40M plus on a forward unless we aim to start them more often than not. To me that means one of the existing front 5 departs.

If we keep the current forward options and add a 6th, surely its got to be a lower cost, younger player who can develop?

We have spent about 40m on two different players for them mostly to be squad players though for the most part of their times here.

Grav and Gakpo, I wouldn't be shocked if a 40m signing was bought and given half a season to bed in. Jota etc all got that treament.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:40:12 pm
Too early for flapjacks?:
I wonder if either Pitaluga or Jaros step into the number 2 spot if Kelleher does leave. Both have got some experience under the belt with loan moves over the last 2 years. Both would count as home grown too.

Both Pitaluga and Jaros played on loan at St Patrick's Athletic, the top flight in Ireland.

Jaros was there a couple of seasons ago, became a legend pretty much was brilliant.

Pitaluga is currently there, but he has been shocking, some absolute howlers and he's been dropped.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:45:14 pm
if kelleher does leave

i think we would buy another keeper
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:48:58 pm
kop306:
if kelleher does leave

i think we would buy another keeper

We will have too as it seems like Adrian is leaving also ?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:52:32 pm
Sign Openda. We need pace and goals. He has both.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:05:14 pm
careful on these streets, I've heard stories:
David Hancko a decent shout for the LCB/LB role

He's good.

Bakayoko showing once again he's just the Belgium Junior Hoilett
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:06:08 pm
Have a lie down mate.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:07:37 pm
Jookie:
Id agree with this.

But does he need to be if hes the 6th option out of 6?

Aim would be that he pushes himself up the attacking pecking order over next 12-18 months?

Not sure we are spending 40M plus on a forward unless we aim to start them more often than not. To me that means one of the existing front 5 departs.

If we keep the current forward options and add a 6th, surely its got to be a lower cost, younger player who can develop?

We need to inject some pace into the front line, if that's a 6th choice given a year to bed in then great but the attack has space for another player like Diaz and considering how Slot rags his 2 wide forwards we doubly need it this summer.

I'd imagine Doak goes on loan as he needs a year to get over his injuries, maybe Gordon steps up but otherwise I don't see a young wide player ready to step up who fits the bill of a quick dribbler, not of the Harry Kane variety.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:22:29 pm
Jayo10:
Both Pitaluga and Jaros played on loan at St Patrick's Athletic, the top flight in Ireland.

Jaros was there a couple of seasons ago, became a legend pretty much was brilliant.

Pitaluga is currently there, but he has been shocking, some absolute howlers and he's been dropped.

Jaros was eminent part of the squad that broke Salzburg's monopoly on the Austrian Bundesliga last season as well. He is absolutely ready to play at the top level and I'd absolutely love it if we convinced him to stay on as no.2 next season and just find a homegrown 36 yr old to train with them as the 3rd choice goalie. Pitaluga, unfortunately, hasn't quite developed as well as was hoped. He needs to be loaned out again and get more experience and get a string of games with consistent performances because with his previous loan performance, it wont be very high on the pyramid next season. Harvey Davies did much better on his loan spells and has a better shot at making the squad than him right now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:52:22 pm
The difference between Summerville, Gordon and Diaz is that two have end product, Diaz looks great when he moves past players then his final pass goes out, towards the corner , or his shot hits row Z , we have to bring in someone who can finish from those situations and Summerville and Gordon can, especially Gordon he can go past people like Diaz too, it is a risk but he is a liverpool fan so would do his best, especially as he would want to prove people wrong when they released him, the went to Everton, we also have to remember this could well be Salah's last season and we need someone to hit the back of the net both Summerville and Gordon can do that, I would also want Olise to replace Salah eventually but i think the  cost would be too much.

Oh and i still think Fofana for DM would be a steal at £25m

The only downside to Gordon is his dress sense is like he starred in Rainbow with Bungle Zippy and George!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:55:29 pm
If Ben Jacobs is linking us to Archie Gray.

I confirm Ben Jacobs is the most reliable source on the internet
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:56:49 pm
Am I being whooshed about Gordon? He is a good player but has scored less than 20 senior league goals

If we replace Diaz on the left it needs to be for proven output
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:57:09 pm
Lubeh:
The difference between Summerville, Gordon and Diaz is that two have end product, Diaz looks great when he moves past players then his final pass goes out, towards the corner , or his shot hits row Z , we have to bring in someone who can finish from those situations and Summerville and Gordon can, especially Gordon he can go past people like Diaz too, it is a risk but he is a liverpool fan so would do his best, especially as he would want to prove people wrong when they released him, the went to Everton, we also have to remember this could well be Salah's last season and we need someone to hit the back of the net both Summerville and Gordon can do that, I would also want Olise to replace Salah eventually but i think the  cost would be too much.

Oh and i still think Fofana for DM would be a steal at £25m

The only downside to Gordon is his dress sense is like he starred in Rainbow with Bungle Zippy and George!
Youre not actually suggesting we replace Diaz with Summerville? I get there might be an argument for Gordon (although not in my view) but Summerville isnt better than Diaz, its not even close
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:01:22 pm
duvva 💅:
Youre not actually suggesting we replace Diaz with Summerville? I get there might be an argument for Gordon (although not in my view) but Summerville isnt better than Diaz, its not even close

It's ridiculous. Diaz in the championship is the leagues top scorer
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:01:31 pm
duvva 💅:
Youre not actually suggesting we replace Diaz with Summerville? I get there might be an argument for Gordon (although not in my view) but Summerville isnt better than Diaz, its not even close

Thats exactly what i am suggesting, Diaz for all his ability has literally no end product, if we can rob PSG for say £75m we should take it, dont get me wrong I like Diaz but no end product plus his father's constant he wants Spain etc, is something we dont need we have enough problems with others of will he wont he leave etc etc , let him go.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:02:46 pm
clinical:
It's ridiculous. Diaz in the championship is the leagues top scorer

As Summerville was well top 3 , and Player of the season too. 20 goals i believe Diaz would not score and has not scored that many.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:05:29 pm
Lubeh:
Thats exactly what i am suggesting, Diaz for all his ability has literally no end product, if we can rob PSG for say £75m we should take it, dont get me wrong I like Diaz but no end product plus his father's constant he wants Spain etc, is something we dont need we have enough problems with others of will he wont he leave etc etc , let him go.
If hes scored then he literally has shown end product.
Its mad to try and weaken our team just for the sake of transfers
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:07:38 pm
I geneuinely dont think ti would weaken us, we struggled for goals towards then end of the season, if Salah does not score, Nunez struggling to hit a barn door would you rely on Diaz to score? Diaz has played 67 times for liverpool and score only 16 almost one in four (one in 3.5 pretty much)


Appearances
67
Goals
16
Assists
10

thats Ryan Babel numbers
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:09:19 pm
Lubeh:
I geneuinely dont think ti would weaken us, we struggled for goals towards then end of the season, if Salah does not score, Nunez struggling to hit a barn door would you rely on Diaz to score?
If we play better they will all score. We didnt play well and confidence was an issue throughout the team towards the end of the season
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:12:39 pm
cdav:
Am I being whooshed about Gordon? He is a good player but has scored less than 20 senior league goals

If we replace Diaz on the left it needs to be for proven output
How proven was Sadio's output in comparison before we bought him?

Not advocating for Gordon here, just saying half of this board was disappointed with Sadio's transfer yet here we are after 3 years still struggling to replace him.

Let's just let the club do their thing and see what happens.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:13:29 pm
duvva 💅:
If we play better they will all score. We didnt play well and confidence was an issue throughout the team towards the end of the season

So what happened during the rest of the season when we were good? he played every game, if we are being objective and showing no Bias towards our players then i feel we can do better.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:15:28 pm
Lubeh:
So what happened during the rest of the season when we were good? he played every game, if we are being objective and showing no Bias towards our players then i feel we can do better.
He didnt. He was injured then had time off due to his parents being kidnapped. He was one of our better players from January onwards. We can potentially do better but the players youre suggesting are either worse or not significantly better.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:19:50 pm
SerbianScouser:
How proven was Sadio's output in comparison before we bought him?
Far more proven than Gordon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:20:04 pm
The disrespect some of our own players get for the sake of new signings is ridiculous.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:20:57 pm
Lynndenberries:
Sign Openda. We need pace and goals. He has both.

Sounds like he might score... pace goals? you know they don't count.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:23:04 pm
AmanShah21:
Jaros was eminent part of the squad that broke Salzburg's monopoly on the Austrian Bundesliga last season as well. He is absolutely ready to play at the top level and I'd absolutely love it if we convinced him to stay on as no.2 next season and just find a homegrown 36 yr old to train with them as the 3rd choice goalie. Pitaluga, unfortunately, hasn't quite developed as well as was hoped. He needs to be loaned out again and get more experience and get a string of games with consistent performances because with his previous loan performance, it wont be very high on the pyramid next season. Harvey Davies did much better on his loan spells and has a better shot at making the squad than him right now.
Interesting on Jaros, I hadnt really followed his loan spell. I did however follow Davies as I go and watch Crewe several times a season; half my family supports them. Davies will be lucky to have a career in the football league. Nowhere near good enough to make our squad, as much that hes a likeable lad.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:23:09 pm
People moan about Gakpo yet statitically wise his return is much better than Diaz, if you had to bet you mortgage on either Diaz , Gordon, Summerville or Gakpo to score then who would you choose, for me and for most Unbiased non liverpool supporters it would not be Diaz, as i said I like Diaz but i would not bet on him
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:27:02 pm
Lubeh:
People moan about Gakpo yet statitically wise his return is much better than Diaz, if you had to bet you mortgage on either Diaz , Gordon, Summerville or Gakpo to score then who would you choose, for me and for most Unbiased non liverpool supporters it would not be Diaz, as i said I like Diaz but i would not bet on him

If Diaz can become more consistent in front of goal, then hes easily the best of those four. For me I wouldnt swap him for either of the two you're suggesting. I wouldnt swap Gakpo for them either.
