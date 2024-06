Hereís the issue with forwards this summer..



Letís say our worst / lowest level forward is Gakpo Ö we can argue about this but just go with it for now

He put up 0.64 npxg + xa in the league last season



I havenít double checked but I think thatís better production than everyone on Williams list bar Olise (just)



Obv thatís not the only measure and doesnít take into account club or position or type of player etc etc but as a crude indicator it shows you how tough it is for us to buy a forward thatís even going to get minutes if no one leaves



Iíd absolutely push the boat out for Olise Ö heís a gamble ish Ö but replacing Salah is going to Uber tough but weíll have to do it so getting a player who is close to and could become top class now makes sense because thereís a good chance there wonít be one next summer

If not Olise go and get Minteh or another 18/19 year old that could be elite but doesnít need to start now



Beyond that spend the money further back (where are issue was last season)