Heres the issue with forwards this summer..
Lets say our worst / lowest level forward is Gakpo
we can argue about this but just go with it for now
He put up 0.64 npxg + xa in the league last season
I havent double checked but I think thats better production than everyone on Williams list bar Olise (just)
Obv thats not the only measure and doesnt take into account club or position or type of player etc etc but as a crude indicator it shows you how tough it is for us to buy a forward thats even going to get minutes if no one leaves
Id absolutely push the boat out for Olise
hes a gamble ish
but replacing Salah is going to Uber tough but well have to do it so getting a player who is close to and could become top class now makes sense because theres a good chance there wont be one next summer
If not Olise go and get Minteh or another 18/19 year old that could be elite but doesnt need to start now
Beyond that spend the money further back (where are issue was last season)
Gakpo put up those numbers because our team creates a fuckload of chances, if you have someone with better efficiency in the team who ticks the other boxes they will score more all things being equal
likewise if you take one of our forwards and make them play for a boring and defensive manager they will score less
so we should be looking into:
who creates more than what is expected?
who has a really high work rate?
who demonstrates high football IQ?
who is the best finisher? and
do they score goals from the positions we want?