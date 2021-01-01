Heres the issue with forwards this summer..



Lets say our worst / lowest level forward is Gakpo we can argue about this but just go with it for now

He put up 0.64 npxg + xa in the league last season



I havent double checked but I think thats better production than everyone on Williams list bar Olise (just)



Obv thats not the only measure and doesnt take into account club or position or type of player etc etc but as a crude indicator it shows you how tough it is for us to buy a forward thats even going to get minutes if no one leaves



Id absolutely push the boat out for Olise hes a gamble ish but replacing Salah is going to Uber tough but well have to do it so getting a player who is close to and could become top class now makes sense because theres a good chance there wont be one next summer

If not Olise go and get Minteh or another 18/19 year old that could be elite but doesnt need to start now



Beyond that spend the money further back (where are issue was last season)