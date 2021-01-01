« previous next »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:59:06 am
Summerville would be a completely pointless signing. Not any better than any of our 5 forwards. A complete waste of money and time.
We played 58 games last season. We probably want to play more - or, if fewer, put more energy into the (tougher ie CL) games.

There's plenty of room for a versatile attacker. Especially when our one mainstay is presently on course to have left by this time next year
For me the question I have with the Summerville signing is where will he play?

Ive wanted a signing for the right side for a few years now, it would be a bit odd to sign another for the left without moving one on.
good general article from Josh Williams about some possible forward options.

Quote
We made it. This is the last post of my Scouting Forwards series, with the previous four instalments available to read below.

Scouting Forwards: What Do You Want?

Scouting Forwards: Mining for Gold

Scouting Forwards: Outliers

Scouting Forwards: The Fine Print


Im going to summarise the case for each individual player in this post. Weve narrowed the shortlist down to 12 names, but each player has pros and cons attached to his profile.

First up, Yankuba Minteh.

Yankuba Minteh

Minteh looks really promising. Hes still a teenager, and hes just thrived under a certain Arne Slot for a full season, while on loan from Newcastle United. The Gambian scored ten goals and registered five assists in the Eredivisie, starting exactly half of Feyenoords matches.
He looks like a keen presser in the numbers, and he also likes to dribble and carry more than your typical forward. Minteh is left footed, too, unlike 75 per cent of players in the Premier League, and hes pretty fast.
However, hes still very raw. Probably too much for Liverpool, who should always be challenging for the biggest honours. Hes also got a contract until 2028, so although the Magpies need to sell players, you wont get a massive bargain here.
Hes definitely one to monitor for the future, but if you want to make an addition this summer, you look elsewhere.

Marcus Edwards

A former Tottenham Hotspur player, Marcus Edwards is one of the few English players who is thriving abroad. Like Minteh, hes also left footed and plays on the right of a front three, managed by Rúben Amorim.
Edwards is rapid off the mark. He reaches his top speed very quickly. He reminds me of Aaron Lennon in that sense, small and explosive. Hes a decent dribbler and likes his carries, but hes also got an incisive pass in his locker, unlike Minteh.
Hes 25 years old and with two years left on his deal, hes probably ready for that jump now, but if his rumoured £60m release clause is accurate, I think thats too steep.
Im also not sure hes quite Liverpool level. Hes never posted more than 12 scoring returns in a league campaign, and he just about played enough minutes for Sporting CP to make the grade, even though he didnt suffer any injuries last term.
Liverpool should be poaching Sportings best player, not someone who isnt even a guaranteed starter.

Michael Olise

This guy is the favourite for many people. Whenever we see him on the pitch in the Premier League, he tears it up. Ten goals and six assists last season, although his non-penalty xG was only about 5.5, so he definitely finished well and that isnt guaranteed to continue.
Another left footer who favours the right, Michael Olise is creative, and he shoots a lot nowadays. In the season just gone, he averaged about 3.9 efforts per 90. In every season before that, hes averaged about 1.6 per 90. Is he coming of age?
He can dribble, and hes still only 22, but this one just feels like a long shot to me. His release clause is rumoured to be £60m, and hes currently earning 100k per week for Crystal Palace. In other words, this would be a big deal. A Chelsea, Manchester City or Manchester United type deal, to be honest.
Hes not that versatile, either. You want him on the right, always, which is where you want Mohamed Salah, too, who is staying next term. Keeping both of them happy could be a challenge for Slot, although Olise makes a pretty great contingency plan for the eventual loss of our star man, who turned 32 earlier this month.

Jamal Musiala

Im not going to spend much time on Jamal Musiala. Incredible player, and still just 21. Im not sure hes that much of a wide player per se, but he does play there sometimes and hes one of the best attackers on the planet, no doubt.
You definitely keep tabs on his situation with two years left on his contract and Bayern Munich looking a bit weird from top to bottom, but they arent going to sell him this summer. Even if he announced he was definitely leaving in 2026, they would still probably keep him for now.
Truly elite, but in the current window? Nope.

Omar Marmoush

The next Salah, apparently. Its probably because hes Egyptian, but he does have some decent output. Last term, he scored 12  including two penalties  and registered six assists in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt.
He also started 27 matches, and shouldered more of the load for his teams xG than every other player on our list except for Olise, who probably benefited from playing far less often. Marmoush is a good age at 25, and hes right footed but can play in different spots up front.
A slight concern relates to his output before last season. Hes never really done that much and Im not sure why as I havent followed his career. He also only moved to Frankfurt  albeit on a free transfer  just 12 months ago. Hes good, but again, were talking about Liverpool here.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, then. Ive got two favourites on this list, and hes one of them. Ticks all the boxes. Aged 23, built like a number nine, Champions League experience, and only earning about 30k per week in Naples.
Kvaratskhelia is excellent on the dribble and loves the wide areas unlike some other players left in this process. And on top of his dynamic one-on-one skills, hes got output. In the season just gone, he scored 11 and registered six assists in Serie A, and in the campaign before, he scored 12 and got ten assists.
The Georgian forward plays every week, and he takes tons of shots. Many of them arent from optimal locations, but hes still very active. Another perk worth mentioning is his two-footed nature, so he can go both ways.
In terms of downsides, my big concern is Luis Díaz. If hes staying at Anfield, Id be amazed to see Kvaratskhelia arrive. Especially considering youve also got Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota who can play on that side. But Kvaratskhelia is four years younger than Díaz and does more in the final third.
Napoli wont want to lose him, but its probably either him or Victor Osimhen up for sale this summer. You never know with that club, but the player is brilliant. If hes attainable, surely you pick up the phone?

Bryan Mbeumo

This guy wouldnt be the most exciting addition, but he might be the most sensible. It just feels like such an easy win. Sometimes, the answer is right there in front of you.
Bryan Mbeumo is proven in England, hes still just 24, he plays tons of minutes, his contract expires in two years, and his wage is about 45k per week. Hes fast enough to threaten in behind, and his output is decent considering hes only been playing for Brentford.
In his debut season on English shores, he scored 15 and registered seven assists as a teenager in the Championship. If he represented a dominant side like Liverpool, I think hed post similar numbers to that.
Hes also left footed, so theres your Salah replacement, and hes versatile enough to play in different spots. Mbeumo isnt that easy on the eye when hes in possession, but thats why you use data. His product matters, nothing else.
Im not sure if hes really a true winger who loves the flanks, but he does feel like a bit of a no brainer.

Johan Bakayoko

Johan Bakayoko has just been a key player for arguably the best-performing team in Europe. PSV Eindhoven prevented Slot from winning a second consecutive Eredivisie title with Feyenoord, and they did so with incredible performances.
Bakayoko was their Salah, in many ways. Actually, hes probably a bit more Bukayo Saka. A left footer who plays on the right, and a player with good output who loves to dribble.
He scored 12 times and posted nine assists in the Eredivisie. The Belgian is dynamic and unpredictable, although Im not sure hes quite Premier League fast. I doubt hes quick enough to threaten in behind in England.
Hed likely be attainable for a reasonable price in terms of both transfer fee and wages, but hes a bit less ready than some of the other names in this process. Hes only 21, dont forget. I do like the player, but I wonder if this summer is too early for him.

Anthony Gordon

Along with Kvaratskhelia, this guy is probably our best option for me. He shouldnt be attainable, but Newcastle need to sell players and hes only got two years left on his contract at 60k per week, so you never know.
Hes fast, industrious, direct and his output last term was great despite offering plenty of width for the Toon. The Magpies struggled in the Premier League, yet he still posted double figures in both goals and assists.
Hes also just 23, he wins penalties, and he played more minutes last season than everybody else left in this process, so hes always available, as shown below.
Gordon can play on both flanks or through the middle, hes homegrown and hes Scouse, which counts for something, right? And although he favours the left side, I dont think Díaz would have to leave for us to sign him. Hes got that versatility.
The transfer fee would be expensive, but his current wage is fair and by signing him, you would be weakening a rival, too. Id be very surprised if anything happened here but like Kvaratskhelia, surely its worth a try?

Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki feels very Musiala to me. Sure, he can play out wide  and hes two footed, too  but his best spot is probably central, and Liverpool have got lots of central options.
Cherki is being hailed as the new Eden Hazard. He isnt as good, but the story of emerging in France as a dribbling progressor of the ball who doesnt actually score that much is a definite parallel.
If Harvey Elliott was playing in France, I think hed be posting similar numbers to Cherki. They arent worlds apart, but the latter does dribble a lot more, and he prefers the left side unlike the Reds youngster.
The fact his contract is expiring in 2025 is very interesting. A top club in Europe will want him, no doubt, but Im on the fence as to whether Liverpool will. Hes only 20 and could become elite, but Id be surprised if hes at Anfield next term.

Edon Zhegrova

The lowest earner left in this process, Edon Zhegrova is 25 years old and hes got two years left on his contract. This guy is a very tricky dribbler, and hes another left footer to bare in mind. Where are these guys coming from?
Zhegrova plays for Lille in France, and hes just scored six goals and posted six assists in Ligue 1. I get Wilfried Zaha vibes from him a little bit. Hes that mid-table maverick who can be a talisman for a Europa League team, but Im not sure hes one for us.
I actually think hed be a great Olise replacement for Palace to consider, but he might want to go a little higher if he does move. Spurs, maybe?

Pedro Neto

If it wasnt for injuries, Pedro Neto could have finished with the gold medal in this process. Hes undeniably good. Rapid, incredible at carrying his team up the field, loves the wide areas, and when he starts dribbling at you, hes very difficult to manage.
The Portuguese forward is proven in England, his wage is modest, hes 24 years old and given his left-footed preference, hes a solid heir to Salahs throne.
His output could be better, but the fact hes playing for Wolves has to be considered. Whenever hes on the pitch, hes quite clearly dangerous. But again, injuries.
Aside from one season in which he made 30 starts in 2020/21, hes never amassed more than 18 starts  or 1,500 minutes  in a single league campaign. For context, Mbeumo is the same age as him, and hes posted over 1,500 minutes in the last five consecutive seasons.
So before I conclude, Id like to share some caveats. First of all, I conducted this experiment based on last season only. If youre Liverpool, you would be stupid to do that.
Second, I focused on Europes top seven leagues. If youre Liverpool, you scout the world. And third, I was probably a bit too harsh with some of my filters, but I had to do something to narrow down our options.

Id also like to include some honourable mentions. Loïs Openda is great, but he didnt make the list because he fell short of the dribbling grade. The same goes for Mohammed Kudus, who fell short with his xG but based on his time at Ajax, he would have been more than fine.

Overall, though, this was fun to do. My winners are probably Kvaratskhelia, Gordon and Mbeumo, but Im looking forward to Michael Edwards proving me wrong.

This isnt the end of this series. Well meet again when somebody eventually signs on the dotted line.

Not a huge fan of Josh Williams - I mean does he shed any light on any of those players that most people who follow football didnt know 

Also theres a disconnect with the side youre scouting for when youre describing Mbuemo as a no brainer
Hes a decent player .. hes probably be a decent signing - but theres your Salah replacement ?!  also Olise is a big deal thats more United and Chelsea  not really were more than capable of signing him if we want to

Commentators in our fan base seem to fall into this trap all the time with transfers  the idea isnt to buy cheaper players that are under valued because were not Leicester or Brighton
The point is to find elite players that are under valued
If they dont exist your option is to buy youngsters with that level of potential


A squad signing or two is fine  but theres a lot of forward talent that could move than summer that isnt going to move the needle for us
Im fine with singing Mbeumo but if Salah left and Mbuemo is your starter you just get worse
« Last Edit: Today at 11:53:19 am by JackWard33 »
Why was that Gordon bit highlighted? Also Mbuemo cant be described as a no brainer. As for Salah replacement, laughable.

Not sure I would trust that guys judgement.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:38:51 am
Not a huge fan of Josh Williams - I mean does he shed any light on any of those players that most people who follow football didnt know 

Also theres a disconnect with the side youre scouting for when youre describing Mbuemo as a no brainer
Hes a decent player .. hes probably be a decent signing - but theres your Salah replacement ?!  also Olise is a big deal thats more United and Chelsea  not really

This is a good example of the issue around our thinking as a fan base with transfers  the idea isnt to buy cheaper players that are under valued because were not Leicester or Brighton
The point is to find elite players that are under valued
If they dont exist your option is to buy youngsters with that level of potential
A squad signing or two is fine  but theres a lot of forward talent that could move than summer that isnt going to move the needle for us

A squad signing also has to be undervalued as well. Someone like Shaqiri was the perfect squad signing cause he cost like £12 million. Endo is the same sort of thing being at £18 million.

And yeah Mbuemo's stats for me relay that he isn't good enough for us starter or not, nevermind the fact he would cost around £40 million.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:38:51 am
A squad signing or two is fine  but theres a lot of forward talent that could move than summer that isnt going to move the needle for us


I think this is the key point for me. We have the numbers in the squad (hell we competed with a massive injury crisis), but we need to get better in the starting 11. I think there is 4 areas where you could argue that is a need- centre back, defensive mid, left back and a wide forward.

I kind of agree with the David Lynch tweet that the club isn't sure there is a 6 out there who is a nailed on impact player. In that case, I'd say we need to get the best centre back and forward we can do to try and bridge the gap to the City and Arsenal. Would Yoro and Olise, for example, be that?
Someone who just purely on stats interested me is Joao Felix. Stats wise he looks really good and still only 24, but given his time in the PL not being the best, and Barca's current problems, he may be someone rather undervalued
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:38:51 am
Not a huge fan of Josh Williams - I mean does he shed any light on any of those players that most people who follow football didnt know 

Also theres a disconnect with the side youre scouting for when youre describing Mbuemo as a no brainer
Hes a decent player .. hes probably be a decent signing - but theres your Salah replacement ?!  also Olise is a big deal thats more United and Chelsea  not really

This is a good example of the issue around our thinking as a fan base with transfers  the idea isnt to buy cheaper players that are under valued because were not Leicester or Brighton
The point is to find elite players that are under valued
If they dont exist your option is to buy youngsters with that level of potential
A squad signing or two is fine  but theres a lot of forward talent that could move than summer that isnt going to move the needle for us


Have to say a lot of these fan media stuff seems really clueless when it comes to transfer business. They seem to not have completely mis understood what a Edwards signing is. There are people who have Mbuemo as their number one attacking option.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:48:29 am
Why was that Gordon bit highlighted? Also Mbuemo cant be described as a no brainer. As for Salah replacement, laughable.

Not sure I would trust that guys judgement.
i hightlighted that.
I like Gordon but he rates him as our best option.
Im not sure he is better than Diaz at all.
I think it points out it is quite a difficult task to get in an attacker better thsn what we have.
Kudus looks excellent but question marks over him.

to me Rodrygo would be the outstanding signing if Real were to sell
Summerville seems like the sort of profile player Hughes would have targeted had he still been at Bournemouth.
Heres the issue with forwards this summer..

Lets say our worst / lowest level forward is Gakpo  we can argue about this but just go with it for now
He put up 0.64 npxg + xa in the league last season

I havent double checked but I think thats better production than everyone on Williams list bar Olise (just)

Obv thats not the only measure and doesnt take into account club or position or type of player etc etc but as a crude indicator it shows you how tough it is for us to buy a forward thats even going to get minutes if no one leaves

Id absolutely push the boat out for Olise  hes a gamble ish  but replacing Salah is going to Uber tough but well have to do it so getting a player who is close to and could become top class now makes sense because theres a good chance there wont be one next summer
If not Olise go and get Minteh or another 18/19 year old that could be elite but doesnt need to start now

Beyond that spend the money further back (where are issue was last season)
Arda Guler might be someone to take a look at but maybe too similar to Elliott
Agree with Jack. Unless we can get someone like Olise or better, then Id rather we just keep what we have and not sign anyone. I too like Bakayoko and Minteh.

Outside of that, rather stick with what we have than sign Kudus, Gordon, Summerville or Mbuemo.
the 6 market is tough as well.
I think Ugarte on loan in August would be a good signing.
Enrique doesnt rate him but he is a brillant ball winner worth a loan imo
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:38:51 am
Not a huge fan of Josh Williams - I mean does he shed any light on any of those players that most people who follow football didnt know 

Put the kids to bed, honey, the nerds are fighting
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:17:41 pm
the 6 market is tough as well.
I think Ugarte on loan in August would be a good signing.
Enrique doesnt rate him but he is a brillant ball winner worth a loan imo
Whatever happened to the Andre links. Is he injured. Was it his agent using us to stoke up some sort of bidding war, or not really what we require?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:06:17 pm
Heres the issue with forwards this summer..

Lets say our worst / lowest level forward is Gakpo  we can argue about this but just go with it for now
He put up 0.64 npxg + xa in the league last season

I havent double checked but I think thats better production than everyone on Williams list bar Olise (just)

Obv thats not the only measure and doesnt take into account club or position or type of player etc etc but as a crude indicator it shows you how tough it is for us to buy a forward thats even going to get minutes if no one leaves

Id absolutely push the boat out for Olise  hes a gamble ish  but replacing Salah is going to Uber tough but well have to do it so getting a player who is close to and could become top class now makes sense because theres a good chance there wont be one next summer
If not Olise go and get Minteh or another 18/19 year old that could be elite but doesnt need to start now

Beyond that spend the money further back (where are issue was last season)


Gakpo put up those numbers because our team creates a fuckload of chances, if you have someone with better efficiency in the team who ticks the other boxes they will score more all things being equal

likewise if you take one of our forwards and make them play for a boring and defensive manager they will score less

so we should be looking into:

who creates more than what is expected?
who has a really high work rate?
who demonstrates high football IQ?
who is the best finisher? and
do they score goals from the positions we want? 



Some pretty lazy words being written in here about Josh Williams. Im by no means a follower of his work, but I know enough to know hes put an awful lot of effort in over the years to find out about the club and the analytics side of things. His job as a writer is to try and simplify some of that stuff so its content thats easy to understand for people. Those list of players were the last of a 5 part series hes put on his substack, he used a pretty fair data set to filter down targets. Just because you dont agree with his results doesnt mean hes wrong or looking at things from the wrong way. I thought it was a good read and much better than the constant hes shite most fans think is insightful.
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 12:27:44 pm
Whatever happened to the Andre links. Is he injured. Was it his agent using us to stoke up some sort of bidding war, or not really what we require?

That's always what it was. Always.

I said in January it was a Gaston Remirez situation of name us as a team interested to bait another club to "beat" us to the signing of such a promising player.

The latest link to him was Fulham which also doesn't seem to have materialized. I reckon that's about his level
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:39:58 pm
Some pretty lazy words being written in here about Josh Williams. Im by no means a follower of his work, but I know enough to know hes put an awful lot of effort in over the years to find out about the club and the analytics side of things. His job as a writer is to try and simplify some of that stuff so its content thats easy to understand for people. Those list of players were the last of a 5 part series hes put on his substack, he used a pretty fair data set to filter down targets. Just because you dont agree with his results doesnt mean hes wrong or looking at things from the wrong way. I thought it was a good read and much better than the constant hes shite most fans think is insightful.

Hands up if I was lazy, I read quickly and get it was part of a series  if the rest is more illuminating then fair enough

In general I reacted because what was posted echoed his TAW contributions for me which have never brought much to the debate  sort of feel like hes always operating in Atkinsons shadow and never wants to correct him / anyone

Its definitely a tough gig to be a nerd and try and simplify for a mass market but he seems to simplify into nothingness from what Ive heard / read .. happy to think again if thats not the case


