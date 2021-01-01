« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Maybe now Salah is on the wane, but I dont think they would a couple years ago.
It only take one large increase for a wage creep to start. IIRC, we didn't renew any key player's contract after Mo's extension.

Mo deserved his raise but putting Thiago on similar money as him would have given him more leverage when he compared his availability and contribution to Thiago. Another thing is that we couldn't afford to lose him and Sadio in the same summer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
The people who have  taken over the transfer thread over the past year have made it soo boring. You people don't enjoy bears, don't enjoy talking shite and post thesis level paragraphs masquerading as total shit.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
 ;D

Not you Mac, you old has been.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
What about Charlie Adam? 😂

What about him? Only hope we'll someday sign someone as graceful,athletic,nimble and handsome again.


Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
That moneyball post is brilliant.

Surprised it's not done before in Football circles , it's so apt in the day of analytics and wanabee transfer Nerds on Football forums.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
An adapted meme of a fictional account of a team that didn't win the biggest prizes... fitting somehow, for this nonsensical idea.
Also fitting due to the fact that that general manager was offered a job by our very own John W Henry
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Also fitting due to the fact that that general manager was offered a job by our very own John W Henry

Never made the connection before, but from my understanding, Beane and Henry/FSG have remained on good terms, and Beane is part-owner Slot's former club, AZ.

Pretty sure there was also a rumour that Beane was going to buy into a minority stake with us/FSG back a couple years ago.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
God everyone got so serious didn't they.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
God everyone got so serious didn't they.

Olise ultras ruined this thread a few weeks ago.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Olise ultras ruined this thread a few weeks ago.

:D

Latest as Arsenal enquire about Amadou Onana. Understand it would take an offer of at least £50m for Everton to begin to consider his departure

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/amadou-onana-price-set-arsenal-29359038

But hes shit yeah..
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
:D

Latest as Arsenal enquire about Amadou Onana. Understand it would take an offer of at least £50m for Everton to begin to consider his departure

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/amadou-onana-price-set-arsenal-29359038

But hes shit yeah..

Yep, still shit.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Onana is okay. Not amazing, okay and definitely not the player for us. The players we have been linked with have been extremely underwhelming so far.  Minteh looks like he would be worth a punt given he puts up similar or better numbers than then likes of Kudus or Bakayoko at 19. But quite a few sources essentially ruling him out already. Yoro looks like a class talent but looks Real-bound. I'm hoping that this means we will get a bolt out of the blue and sign someone decent. At least, that's my hope given Slot was nowhere on the radar and a done deal a week later.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Onana is okay. Not amazing, okay and definitely not the player for us. The players we have been linked with have been extremely underwhelming so far.  Minteh looks like he would be worth a punt given he puts up similar or better numbers than then likes of Kudus or Bakayoko at 19. But quite a few sources essentially ruling him out already. Yoro looks like a class talent but looks Real-bound. I'm hoping that this means we will get a bolt out of the blue and sign someone decent. At least, that's my hope given Slot was nowhere on the radar and a done deal a week later.

The links are ordinary, as much as the suggestions by some on here as well.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Onana is okay. Not amazing, okay and definitely not the player for us. The players we have been linked with have been extremely underwhelming so far.  Minteh looks like he would be worth a punt given he puts up similar or better numbers than then likes of Kudus or Bakayoko at 19. But quite a few sources essentially ruling him out already. Yoro looks like a class talent but looks Real-bound. I'm hoping that this means we will get a bolt out of the blue and sign someone decent. At least, that's my hope given Slot was nowhere on the radar and a done deal a week later.

Other than Yoro we haven't really been linked with anyone I would say. It tells you everything that the main talking points are Gordon and Olise, two players explicitly not linked to us
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Have we always been everyones shite and why cant we sign ready made stars supporters or is that a new thing? Its stuff Ive found common with United fans for years but didnt realise it had made its way into our fan base as well.

Our bread and butter has always been to make stars and surround them with top glue players. Id be made up if we had another summer like 2016 this year, I suspect most fans would consider that a shite window if we had it now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
An adapted meme of a fictional account of a team that didn't win the biggest prizes... fitting somehow, for this nonsensical idea.

Fuck me, lighten up :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Have we always been everyones shite and why cant we sign ready made stars supporters or is that a new thing? Its stuff Ive found common with United fans for years but didnt realise it had made its way into our fan base as well.

Our bread and butter has always been to make stars and surround them with top glue players. Id be made up if we had another summer like 2016 this year, I suspect most fans would consider that a shite window if we had it now.

I liked both Matip and Mane. Wasnt sure on Wijnaldum.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Have we always been everyones shite and why cant we sign ready made stars supporters or is that a new thing? Its stuff Ive found common with United fans for years but didnt realise it had made its way into our fan base as well.

Our bread and butter has always been to make stars and surround them with top glue players. Id be made up if we had another summer like 2016 this year, I suspect most fans would consider that a shite window if we had it now.

Theres always some doubts but I think that goes for all teams

A new narrative has definitely developed though and there is this ever increasing belief that theres some sort of drought of talent. The quality is out there but expectation rises every year and people are now VERY obsessed with stats, now more than ever many seem unbothered by watching a player as they can say how good they are by looking at nothing but numbers
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
All of you "data analysts", you do realize that the data you are "working" with and the data Edwards and Hughes are working with are nothing alike?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
All of you "data analysts", you do realize that the data you are "working" with and the data Edwards and Hughes are working with are nothing alike?
Not true, sure the wikipedia page is showing goals scored - but that's only for league games!!! you have to scroll down to see Cup and European games. Thats where I think we as fans know better!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Not true, sure the wikipedia page is showing goals scored - but that's only for league games!!! you have to scroll down to see Cup and European games. Thats where I think we as fans know better!

:lmao
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
All of you "data analysts", you do realize that the data you are "working" with and the data Edwards and Hughes are working with are nothing alike?

Sandbanks house prices are available online.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Your banging your head against a brick wall with the Thiago lovers.
I've supported us since 65 and the only world class midfielders we've had is Stevie and Souness. The word world class gets dished far to much.

Barnes, Alonso and Mascherano?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
I liked both Matip and Mane. Wasnt sure on Wijnaldum.

gini was excellent for holland back in the day
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
All of you "data analysts", you do realize that the data you are "working" with and the data Edwards and Hughes are working with are nothing alike?

I know this is repeated refrain of yours which means you wont change your mind a micron..but for everyone else reading its not entirely right - it is more true for off ball stuff but not really true for on ball production - the public stuff is pretty good. Things like shots, shot location, chance creation all have good models in public now 
Xg has different models but that evolution is refinement not the unsolving of it and for most players that gives a good picture of the level

I suspect theyll have better stuff around efficiency / useage than we do in public and definitely when it comes to off the ball / defensive work - though the public stuff has improved a lot in the last few years

But the idea that people cant use analytics from a sofa doesnt really hold up - theres a reason everyone can look at Olises numbers (for example) and see a month ago that big clubs will want him  and then the window arrives and they do
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Theres always some doubts but I think that goes for all teams

A new narrative has definitely developed though and there is this ever increasing belief that theres some sort of drought of talent. The quality is out there but expectation rises every year and people are now VERY obsessed with stats, now more than ever many seem unbothered by watching a player as they can say how good they are by looking at nothing but numbers

I agree. I enjoy reading some of the numbers stuff that goes on, any insight into behind the scenes stuff and Im all ears/eyes. I do think we try to be a little too definitive with pretty limited numbers, xG and xA are still dependent on teammates, tactics, the manager and so many other variables, it kinda kills debate when people shut it down with numbers rather than just talk about the players actual qualities. You can put up numbers and not be impactful, you can be really impactful with some limited numbers, a lot of this tends to be missed out. There are only so many touches a team has, only so many passes can be played, chances created and shots to be had, not every player gets the same opportunities on the field and it isnt always up to them to make it happen.

I think to myself what would our fans have said if we signed Palmer for the fee Chelsea did last summer? I genuinely didnt rate him that highly at City and I feel a little embarrassed to admit it, I even thought for England u21s last year he looked slow and played a bit safe, but hes looking like he could be one of the best players in the league for the next decade. Would we all have said hes not good enough for City so hes not good enough for us etc? If we signed another Coutinho and Sturridge, would fans be unhappy because things didnt work out for them at a club or two prior to coming here?

We have to find value in the market, its the only way were going to compete with clubs with endless money trees to fund their spending. I want us to return to being the smartest people in the league and Im intrigued to see what this looks like with the brain strength of the league seemingly at an all time high.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Olise ultras ruined this thread a few weeks ago.

what a line bravo  ;D laughed my ass off
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
gini was excellent for holland back in the day

It took quite a few of us some time to realise what exactly he was doing for the team. It was a poster on here (had a close up of a serious looking Jurgen in glasses as his avatar) who spelt it out really well with analysis and clips. The penny dropped after seeing that (the same is needed for some on Jones today).

Think Gini is indicative of the talent is out there, even if it's not obvious. When he joined there wasnt a big hoo-ha (don't think there was that much for Mane either).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
We sould look at Fofana

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/youssouf-fofana/profil/spieler/569598

https://fbref.com/en/players/822d51d7/Youssouf-Fofana

decent DM and only £25m could be a bargain and dare I say alot better than Endo (no disrespect meant)

French international so no going away for African cup  too.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
We sould look at Fofana

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/youssouf-fofana/profil/spieler/569598

https://fbref.com/en/players/822d51d7/Youssouf-Fofana

decent DM and only £25m could be a bargain and dare I say alot better than Endo (no disrespect meant)

French international so no going away for African cup  too.

Another one who isn't really a DM, IIRC he played with Tchoumeni and now plays with another DM
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Another one who isn't really a DM, IIRC he played with Tchoumeni and now plays with another DM

He plays most of his games as a DM, plus if Trent gets moved to midfield to accomodate Bradley, then That would make a good combo, the only other one i can think of is Ederson (Atalanta) , who was in a kinda double pivot with Koopmieners, other than them two your maybe looking and Andre (fluminese)  or Wieffer (Feyonord)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Onana is okay. Not amazing, okay and definitely not the player for us. The players we have been linked with have been extremely underwhelming so far.  Minteh looks like he would be worth a punt given he puts up similar or better numbers than then likes of Kudus or Bakayoko at 19. But quite a few sources essentially ruling him out already. Yoro looks like a class talent but looks Real-bound. I'm hoping that this means we will get a bolt out of the blue and sign someone decent. At least, that's my hope given Slot was nowhere on the radar and a done deal a week later.

I am banking my hopes on Joao Neves. Havent ruled out Minteh - the denial is from usual sources that told us we were not signing Thiago and were happy with Danny Ward as our first choice goalkeeper.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Fuck me, lighten up :D

It's not 1978, JP. We take transfer windows very seriously these days.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
