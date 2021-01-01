Theres always some doubts but I think that goes for all teams



A new narrative has definitely developed though and there is this ever increasing belief that theres some sort of drought of talent. The quality is out there but expectation rises every year and people are now VERY obsessed with stats, now more than ever many seem unbothered by watching a player as they can say how good they are by looking at nothing but numbers



I agree. I enjoy reading some of the numbers stuff that goes on, any insight into behind the scenes stuff and Im all ears/eyes. I do think we try to be a little too definitive with pretty limited numbers, xG and xA are still dependent on teammates, tactics, the manager and so many other variables, it kinda kills debate when people shut it down with numbers rather than just talk about the players actual qualities. You can put up numbers and not be impactful, you can be really impactful with some limited numbers, a lot of this tends to be missed out. There are only so many touches a team has, only so many passes can be played, chances created and shots to be had, not every player gets the same opportunities on the field and it isnt always up to them to make it happen.I think to myself what would our fans have said if we signed Palmer for the fee Chelsea did last summer? I genuinely didnt rate him that highly at City and I feel a little embarrassed to admit it, I even thought for England u21s last year he looked slow and played a bit safe, but hes looking like he could be one of the best players in the league for the next decade. Would we all have said hes not good enough for City so hes not good enough for us etc? If we signed another Coutinho and Sturridge, would fans be unhappy because things didnt work out for them at a club or two prior to coming here?We have to find value in the market, its the only way were going to compete with clubs with endless money trees to fund their spending. I want us to return to being the smartest people in the league and Im intrigued to see what this looks like with the brain strength of the league seemingly at an all time high.