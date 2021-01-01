Onana is okay. Not amazing, okay and definitely not the player for us. The players we have been linked with have been extremely underwhelming so far. Minteh looks like he would be worth a punt given he puts up similar or better numbers than then likes of Kudus or Bakayoko at 19. But quite a few sources essentially ruling him out already. Yoro looks like a class talent but looks Real-bound. I'm hoping that this means we will get a bolt out of the blue and sign someone decent. At least, that's my hope given Slot was nowhere on the radar and a done deal a week later.