Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 93736 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2360 on: Today at 02:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:20:33 pm
The revisionism with Thiago is strange. When we had a semi-functional team (i.e. fit CBs, midfielders who could actually run), he was still one of the best in the world. The injuries were always going to be an issue and one of the reasons we only had to pay £20m for him.

Regarding Yoro, if we don't get him, we still need another CB. It would be bold to count on an ageing VVD, two injury prone players (Konate and Gomez), plus Quansah. Gomez also hasn't had an extended run in the team as a CB putting in top performances in years.
It's not revisionism. If you're the reigning Premier League Champions and you buy a player like Thiago then you'd expect him to improve the team. If not, what's the point of signing him on huge wages? And that's not even looking at the number of games he missed.

IMO, we were a better team before he came. That's why football is not as simple as we might make it look.
Online Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2361 on: Today at 02:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:51:18 pm
Additionally does everyone realise that Real Madrid have revenues that are about 150M per season more than Liverpools?

That theres 5 clubs with revenues in 22/23 that were 100M more than Liverpools?

That were 7th highest revenue?

And that in a world of PSR you can spend what you earn? And that spend is wages plus transfers plus agent fees?

Because when you put that all together why would there be a scenario were we regularly compete with Real for transfers whilst retaining a squad and wage bill thats commensurate with our revenues?

Just wanted to check this is everyones understanding.


we were third the seasons before but that didnt translate to us having the third highest budget

Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2362 on: Today at 02:26:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:23:03 pm
It's not revisionism. If you're the reigning Premier League Champions and you buy a player like Thiago then you'd expect him to improve the team. If not, what's the point of signing him on huge wages? And that's not even looking at the number of games he missed.

IMO, we were a better team before he came. That's why football is not as simple as we might make it look.

That last statement completely contradicts your first statement. Football isnt that simple, yet because our team didnt improve on its greatest ever points tally, a player didnt improve us. Ah yes, thats the way to look at it.
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2363 on: Today at 02:26:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:09:07 pm
That's proof that it's not a sure thing. We paid massive wages for a player that didn't fit our style of play (most superstars need to be accommodated in some ways) and he didn't improve us as a team.

Maybe we should have thrown £600k a week at Mbappe knowing fully well that he doesn't press how we'd like.

Like Jurgen said, it's not the Liverpool way and people here that lived through our most successful period can confirm.

It's also not the Man United way as youth development was key to their successful periods. They've thrown money at it for a decade now with not much to show for it.



You can argue the transfer in hindsight for other reasons but he was a world class player at the time and his signing for me proved buying world class brings immediate quality that improves your team. We were absolutely better when Thiago played in a functioning team.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2364 on: Today at 02:26:11 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:23:03 pm
It's not revisionism. If you're the reigning Premier League Champions and you buy a player like Thiago then you'd expect him to improve the team.

IMO, we were a better team before he came. That's why football is not as simple as we might make it look.
He was our best midfielder in the second half of 20/21 and 21/22, and one of the main reasons we qualified for the CL and even had a chance at winning the quadruple.

In hindsight, we should probably have invested in prime age players instead, but it was obvious we were trying to get the last bit out of that group of players.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 02:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:26:11 pm
He was our best midfielder in the second half of 20/21 and 21/22, and one of the main reasons we qualified for the CL and even had a chance at winning the quadruple.

In hindsight, we should probably have invested in prime age players instead, but it was obvious we were trying to get the last bit out of that group of players.
Fairs.

Sometimes, it's easy to think that superstars will improve us. No transfer is a guarantee.

Was a fantastic player? Of course.

In terms of balance, his introduction to the team took away some of our solidity defensively. We were more balanced before that.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:29:50 pm by MonsLibpool »
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 02:32:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:28:19 pm
.

In terms of balance, his introduction to the team took away some of our solidity defensively. We were more balanced before that.


It absolutely did not.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 02:34:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:28:19 pm
Fairs.

Sometimes, it's easy to think that superstars will improve us. No transfer is a guarantee.

Was a fantastic player? Of course
He did improve us. Van Dijk, Matip, and Gomez all having season ending injuries by the new year sunk that season.

Look back at the results in 21/22. We were 21-3-1 in the league when he played, the one loss being against West Ham when he was used as a sub and only played 23 minutes.

We need difference makers like that, preferably ones who can stay fit consistently. Those types of players change the course of your season, as Alisson, VVD, and Salah have. Perhaps some of our recent transfers will make that step up, but we have struggled to identify and sign top tier talent for a few years now.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 02:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:34:28 pm
He did improve us. Van Dijk, Matip, and Gomez all having season ending injuries by the new year sunk that season.

Look back at the results in 21/22. We were 21-3-1 in the league when he played, the one loss being against West Ham when he was used as a sub and only played 23 minutes.

We need difference makers like that, preferably ones who can stay fit consistently. Those types of players change the course of your season, as Alisson, VVD, and Salah have. Perhaps some of our recent transfers will make that step up, but we have struggled to identify and sign top tier talent for a few years now.

This is the point we have made before. Fact is that we are still reliant on the class of 2018-20 for our difference makers. Since then only Mac Allister has come in at a level that can get success. Jota and Konate are good signings but are injured a lot.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 02:43:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:28:19 pm
Fairs.

Sometimes, it's easy to think that superstars will improve us. No transfer is a guarantee.

Was a fantastic player? Of course.

In terms of balance, his introduction to the team took away some of our solidity defensively. We were more balanced before that.

That season when we challenged for everything people kept saying our midfield is fine when clearly something needed to be done. The same is happening this summer. Midfield been an issue for us for a long time and it needs sorting.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 02:49:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:23:03 pm
It's not revisionism. If you're the reigning Premier League Champions and you buy a player like Thiago then you'd expect him to improve the team. If not, what's the point of signing him on huge wages? And that's not even looking at the number of games he missed.

IMO, we were a better team before he came. That's why football is not as simple as we might make it look.

Not really. Our 2021/22 team was one of the best LFC teams I have seen in my 47 years of supporting the club. We have almost won the quadruple ...
Offline Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 03:26:43 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:15:29 pm
So how do CHelsea and more recently City manage it?

They go on loan to clubs within their ownership structure. Thats a very different sell to a player than loaning them to Preston, for example
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 03:29:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:46:02 am
Just no.

Stand your ground, sister! ✊ ;D

@Draex
Onana isn't good enough for Everton, so what makes you think he's good enough for Liverpool, Draex?
Offline Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 03:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:23:45 pm

we were third the seasons before but that didnt translate to us having the third highest budget




Thats 1 season.

If you look over a 3-5 year period, which is the general length of players contracts or a team cycle in football, were are somewhere between 5th and 7th. With some difference (10-15%) between ourselves and the biggest revenues.


2020/21 was the outlier with us being 3rd.
Offline MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 03:34:17 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mArxPr739QY

Lynch saying some truth in VVD to Saudi approach to his agent apparently

seems we are looking for a left footed wide player.
Lynch saying no suggestions that Mbeumo,Bakayoko or Osorio are not potential targets. Minteh ruled out
« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:18 pm by MD1990 »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 03:37:15 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:34:17 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mArxPr739QY

Lynch saying some truth in VVD to Saudi approach to his agent apparently
They are wasting their time.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 03:37:32 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:34:17 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mArxPr739QY

Lynch saying some truth in VVD to Saudi approach to his agent apparently

Well, his best mate De Bruyne might go there.
Offline Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 03:40:48 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:29:39 pm
Stand your ground, sister! ✊ ;D

@Draex
Onana isn't good enough for Everton, so what makes you think he's good enough for Liverpool, Draex?


Offline Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 03:42:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:52:42 pm
Madrid's revenue is inflated by levers. They cant be used for FFP.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/07/15/barcelona-real-madrid-uefa-future-revenue-stream-ffp/

Wasnt it inflated in 2021/22 due to the deal they did with Sixth Street? I think Barcelona has a similar deal with them.

Not sure if Reals 2022/23 revenue of 830M (c.f. 680M for Liverpool) was inflated with any deals that wouldnt be deemed FFP compliant
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 03:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:42:13 pm
Wasnt it inflated in 2021/22 due to the deal they did with Sixth Street? I think Barcelona has a similar deal with them.

Not sure if Reals 2022/23 revenue of 830M (c.f. 680M for Liverpool) was inflated with any deals that wouldnt be deemed FFP compliant
https://twitter.com/DeloitteUK/status/1616012595437215746
https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/19f2kpb/deloitte_football_money_league_2024/

Madrid's revenue increased by 100 odd million. That's not possible if it's based on normal football activities. The lower figure was a CL winning year unlike the higher one.

Barcelona's revenue increased by over 150m in a season were they couldn't even get out of the CL group stage.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:58:29 pm by MonsLibpool »
Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 04:11:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:55:50 pm
https://twitter.com/DeloitteUK/status/1616012595437215746
https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/19f2kpb/deloitte_football_money_league_2024/

Madrid's revenue increased by 100 odd million. That's not possible if it's based on normal football activities. The lower figure was a CL winning year unlike the higher one.

Barcelona's revenue increased by over 150m in a season were they couldn't even get out of the CL group stage.

Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 04:16:29 pm »
The people who have  taken over the transfer thread over the past year have made it soo boring. You people don't enjoy bears, don't enjoy talking shite and post thesis level paragraphs masquerading as total shit.
Online G Richards

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 04:31:08 pm »
I dont really get the Thiago talk. Smashing player. High wages. We couldnt get him on the pitch enough, so overall it didnt quite work out. But when he did play - which was not enough, the quality was evident. Weve since moved on!

Switching gears to Real Madrid, they are a huge obstacle for us, because they are the biggest and best in the world. If we are going head to head, and we both want to sign the same player to the same degree, we will probably lose out. But they cant sign ALL the players, and Im confident we will do well in putting together and growing our own team.

Whether that stretches to an opportune move for Rodrygo, or Tchouameni, or we have other targets, lets see.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2383 on: Today at 04:52:10 pm »
Yoro seems unnecessary given we have Quansah and Konate as right center-backs. We should focus on a left center-back and back Konate to get over his injuries. This sort of signing could potentially make our squad even more unbalanced. Speaking of balance, when you try to fit the squad into a 4-2-3-1 formation, it seems more and more like we need to sell Gakpo and bring in a left winger and a right winger, or one who can play on both sides.

Nunez and Jota will own the center forward position, with Danns backing up in the event of injury. Szoboszlai and Elliot own the #10 position. For our wide positions, we have Salah and Diaz, and we should either add one top-class winger like Khvicha for ~£80 million and a cheap punt on someone like Darío Osorio for less than £10 million, or go for two more high-level punts like Olise and Summerville, or Nico Williams and Minteh.


Alisson
Trent Konate VvD Robbo
Eder Alexis
Salah Szobo Khvicha
Nunez


Jota
Diaz Elliot Osorio
Curtis Endo
Gomez Pacho Quan Bradley
Kelleher

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2384 on: Today at 04:56:25 pm »
Offline Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2385 on: Today at 04:57:01 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 04:52:10 pm
Yoro seems unnecessary given we have Quansah and Konate as right center-backs. We should focus on a left center-back and back Konate to get over his injuries. This sort of signing could potentially make our squad even more unbalanced. Speaking of balance, when you try to fit the squad into a 4-2-3-1 formation, it seems more and more like we need to sell Gakpo and bring in a left winger and a right winger, or one who can play on both sides.


Quansah is a left sided center back, he's just not right footed (like Van Dijk).

Konate/Yoro
Van Dijk/Quansha

Is some exceptional depth but as always we're relying on Konate staying fit, if he can't is it enough?
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2386 on: Today at 05:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:57:01 pm
Quansah is a left sided center back, he's just not right footed (like Van Dijk).

Konate/Yoro
Van Dijk/Quansha

Is some exceptional depth but as always we're relying on Konate staying fit, if he can't is it enough?
Quansah is definitely right footed
Online Jean Girard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2387 on: Today at 05:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:16:29 pm
The people who have  taken over the transfer thread over the past year have made it soo boring. You people don't enjoy bears, don't enjoy talking shite and post thesis level paragraphs masquerading as total shit.

A-fucking-men
Online paisley1977

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2388 on: Today at 05:14:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:23:03 pm
It's not revisionism. If you're the reigning Premier League Champions and you buy a player like Thiago then you'd expect him to improve the team. If not, what's the point of signing him on huge wages? And that's not even looking at the number of games he missed.

IMO, we were a better team before he came. That's why football is not as simple as we might make it look.

Your banging your head against a brick wall with the Thiago lovers.
I've supported us since 65 and the only world class midfielders we've had is Stevie and Souness. The word world class gets dished far to much.
Offline Qston

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2389 on: Today at 05:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:16:29 pm
The people who have  taken over the transfer thread over the past year have made it soo boring. You people don't enjoy bears, don't enjoy talking shite and post thesis level paragraphs masquerading as total shit.

Pretty accurate that Samie
Offline Bob Sacamano

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2390 on: Today at 05:38:40 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:31:08 pm
I dont really get the Thiago talk. Smashing player. High wages. We couldnt get him on the pitch enough, so overall it didnt quite work out. But when he did play - which was not enough, the quality was evident. Weve since moved on!

Switching gears to Real Madrid, they are a huge obstacle for us, because they are the biggest and best in the world. If we are going head to head, and we both want to sign the same player to the same degree, we will probably lose out. But they cant sign ALL the players, and Im confident we will do well in putting together and growing our own team.

Whether that stretches to an opportune move for Rodrygo, or Tchouameni, or we have other targets, lets see.

Best football we've ever played under Klopp came with Thiago in the side in my opinion. He took us to another level with his composure and progressive passing in midfield. As great as Hendo/Gini were they lacked that extra element. I would do a transfer like that every time if given the opportunity.
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2391 on: Today at 05:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:16:29 pm
The people who have  taken over the transfer thread over the past year have made it soo boring. You people don't enjoy bears, don't enjoy talking shite and post thesis level paragraphs masquerading as total shit.

Shouldn't that be post shit masquerading as thesis level paragraphs?
