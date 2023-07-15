I dont really get the Thiago talk. Smashing player. High wages. We couldnt get him on the pitch enough, so overall it didnt quite work out. But when he did play - which was not enough, the quality was evident. Weve since moved on!
Switching gears to Real Madrid, they are a huge obstacle for us, because they are the biggest and best in the world. If we are going head to head, and we both want to sign the same player to the same degree, we will probably lose out. But they cant sign ALL the players, and Im confident we will do well in putting together and growing our own team.
Whether that stretches to an opportune move for Rodrygo, or Tchouameni, or we have other targets, lets see.