Alisson

Trent Konate VvD Robbo

Eder Alexis

Salah Szobo Khvicha

Nunez





Jota

Diaz Elliot Osorio

Curtis Endo

Gomez Pacho Quan Bradley

Kelleher





Yoro seems unnecessary given we have Quansah and Konate as right center-backs. We should focus on a left center-back and back Konate to get over his injuries. This sort of signing could potentially make our squad even more unbalanced. Speaking of balance, when you try to fit the squad into a 4-2-3-1 formation, it seems more and more like we need to sell Gakpo and bring in a left winger and a right winger, or one who can play on both sides.Nunez and Jota will own the center forward position, with Danns backing up in the event of injury. Szoboszlai and Elliot own the #10 position. For our wide positions, we have Salah and Diaz, and we should either add one top-class winger like Khvicha for ~£80 million and a cheap punt on someone like Darío Osorio for less than £10 million, or go for two more high-level punts like Olise and Summerville, or Nico Williams and Minteh.