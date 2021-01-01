« previous next »
Real Madrids and Chelseas changed transfer strategy over the last few years are some of the biggest blockers we have as a club in being smart in transfer market and going for the stars before they became stars.

Real and Chelsea have generally shopped in the superstar market. Beyond Mbappe Id say only Hazard is a superstar signing by Real in last 5 seasons. Primarily theyve bought emerging stars.

Chelsea are trying to do similar.

I think that hinders us since weve shopped well in this type of market previously but now face increased competition for a lot of players we go after. Leny Yoro is latest example but think you can add Tchouameni, Bellingham and Caicedo in that bucket also. Probably Olise soon too.

All the top clubs are using similar techniques to spot players now, so competition will always be fierce for emerging players.

It's understandable for players to choose Real Madrid given their record in the CL. But for Chelsea, we won't compete with 9 year deals on superstar wages for, so far, unproven players though. Unfortunately, or not unfortunately, depending on how you look at it, LFC operates like any business when it comes to risk and reward, not a real-life Football manager game where risk is ignored and players are collected like a stack of Top Trumps cards.

I think we'll move on quickly from any player talking with those two clubs. Especially after the Caicedo/Bellingham debacles.

Yup good post ... everyone has the same data - there are so few secrets now.
Olise getting to 22 and posting elite numbers for a non CL club is now unsusual - talent is just hoovered up.

Last summer people were advocating for us going for players before they become stars .. as in the Brighton move .. but is a player pings the radars and scouting at 18/19 now he's 30/40/50 million .. its tough

Baleba at Brighton is a perfect example of our quandary, his numbers for someone of his age are incredible and he has a year in the league under his belt, he will be a better player than Tchouameni and will be out of our reach in 2 seasons if his progression continues , we can sign him this summer if we make a strong move but there is an element of risk as his above the surface numbers arent at the elite level yet

so what we have to do is identify the players early who fit our system and lock them down and then have a coaching staff who can get the best out of them


Yup good post ... everyone has the same data - there are so few secrets now.
Olise getting to 22 and posting elite numbers for a non CL club is now unsusual - talent is just hoovered up.

Last summer people were advocating for us going for players before they become stars .. as in the Brighton move .. but is a player pings the radars and scouting at 18/19 now he's 30/40/50 million .. its tough

What I would argue is we have never really shopped in that market completely. Our best signings have all been undervalued slightly older players - not your 19 to 22 year olds but your 23 to 25.

I'd be very surprised on the current model of Chelsea and Madrid that someone like Jota is picked up, or hell even someone like Mac Allister when we got him.

Our best business has always been undervalued not emerging in the sense of players like Yoro.
Yup good post ... everyone has the same data - there are so few secrets now.
Olise getting to 22 and posting elite numbers for a non CL club is now unsusual - talent is just hoovered up.

Last summer people were advocating for us going for players before they become stars .. as in the Brighton move .. but is a player pings the radars and scouting at 18/19 now he's 30/40/50 million .. its tough


I was one of those advocating for that and things have certainly adjusted BUT im not sure id agree on how much as its still happening isnt it? Obviously these are LITERALLY just examples, im not saying these in particular will go on to be amazing but

Joao Gomes - bought last year £15 million
Baleba - bought last year £23 million
Andre would be an example of another before the big move, had a rough fee mentioned (iirc) which will likely have now dropped

Im sure theres loads more but i just grabbed a few names that came to mind instantly. The market has shifted but theres 100% still scope for those before the big move signings. People keep insisting theres not as much talent anymore so maybe its a combo of that AND a slight shift in data use and the market as opposed to these players now costing £30 mill - £50 mill. I bet Brighton somehow continue to unearth them!

Now if you talk of game time and risk/ ability to bed them in thats a slightly different convo but I believe the players are there to be purchased. I reckon we need to take a little more risk knowing were in a transition (new manager).

Just spent 10 mins racking my brain who I was watching and seeing playing incredibly mature football, ex players son, DM around the time Andre was being talked up Redondo. See hes gone to Inter Miami for $8 million ffs
Yup good post ... everyone has the same data - there are so few secrets now.
Olise getting to 22 and posting elite numbers for a non CL club is now unsusual - talent is just hoovered up.

Last summer people were advocating for us going for players before they become stars .. as in the Brighton move .. but is a player pings the radars and scouting at 18/19 now he's 30/40/50 million .. its tough

Multi-club model pending.
Baleba at Brighton is a perfect example of our quandary, his numbers for someone of his age are incredible and he has a year in the league under his belt, he will be a better player than Tchouameni and will be out of our reach in 2 seasons if his progression continues , we can sign him this summer if we make a strong move but there is an element of risk as his above the surface numbers arent at the elite level yet

so what we have to do is identify the players early who fit our system and lock them down and then have a coaching staff who can get the best out of them

Baleba looked last season nowhere ready for our level, as you say it's really hard for us to get the players cheap and give them the time to develop.
Baleba looked last season nowhere ready for our level, as you say it's really hard for us to get the players cheap and give them the time to develop.

Got to be prepared to spend money to loan players out unfortunately. WIll save you a lot in the long run.

Anyway i hope we don't get a Tchouameni situation with Yoro.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Got to be prepared to spend money to loan players out unfortunately. WIll save you a lot in the long run.

Anyway i hope we don't get a Tchouameni situation with Yoro.
Only if you're creating a pathway to the first team by having a regular turnover of players. Also think you get a better return for a fraction of the cost of just putting more money in the acadmey and keeping the pathway open for them
Multi-club model pending.

Yep.  There's a host of clubs (e.g. RB Leipzig/Salzburg, Sporting/Benfica/Porto, Brighton, BVB and other German clubs) that are willing to give young players chances.  Buy them for relatively little, develop them by giving them playing time, and then sell on for massive money.  They take on the risk.  If a player puts up big numbers in the Argentinian League at age 19, do you buy him for 15 million?  Nah, not proven in a big league.  Then, he'll go to one of these aforementioned clubs and will cost 75 million in 2 years.

Likewise, there are clubs with great academies and development (like in France) that are also willing to provide development before selling for big money.

If you wait until players shine at these clubs, you will have to pay a fortune.  Only caveat is if they have release clauses or if the club is in financial trouble (which is how we've done the Dom/Minamino, Mac, Gakpo, and Diaz deals).

Otherwise, you'd have to buy these talented players young (either as prospects before even first-team action or as young players putting up great numbers in weaker leagues), or take risks on players that don't put up great numbers in proven leagues ("we know something other teams don't").  Clubs all around the world are much better with analytics and valuation.

You can see why FSG want a multi-club model.  You can sign a 19-year old playing well in the Uruguayan league, loan him out to feeder clubs for a couple of years (and/or other second-tier clubs as well), and then put him in the first team if ready by age 21/22.  If he's so good that he can play first-team earlier, even better.  But you pay Nacional/Penarol 5-10 million in this case and not 70 million to Sporting/Benfica/Ajax while having to convince the player to turn down United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, etc if they're interested.
We have to win some of those transfer tussles at some point though.

I think we do.

MacAllister, Szoboszlai, Nunez are probably good examples of players under 25 that loads of other teams wanted. Elliott is a good example of a very young player that every big club chased.


Just think the absolute stand out young players will go to a select few clubs. That group of young players  who always end up at certain clubs may have widened slightly given the change in transfer strategy at Real and Chelsea. I dont think theres any chance the Real of 10-15, for example, but all of Valverde, Tchouameni, Rodrigo, Camavinga, Bellingham. 1 or 2 but mainly they went for established players as the priority.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Multi-club model pending.

Michael Edwards likes this
Real Madrids and Chelseas changed transfer strategy over the last few years are some of the biggest blockers we have as a club in being smart in transfer market and going for the stars before they became stars.

Real and Chelsea have generally shopped in the superstar market. Beyond Mbappe Id say only Hazard is a superstar signing by Real in last 5 seasons. Primarily theyve bought emerging stars.

Chelsea are trying to do similar.

I think that hinders us since weve shopped well in this type of market previously but now face increased competition for a lot of players we go after. Leny Yoro is latest example but think you can add Tchouameni, Bellingham and Caicedo in that bucket also. Probably Olise soon too.

Real and Chelsea just jump on every top young talent and throw big money at them. Then you get the Manchester clubs on top of that with limitless funds.

We just have to go earlier (Elliott, Gordon, Bradley, Clark) and try and pick up what we can.
Got to be prepared to spend money to loan players out unfortunately. WIll save you a lot in the long run.

Anyway i hope we don't get a Tchouameni situation with Yoro.

Players generally wont like going on loan. Not if they have the option to go to a club in the same league and start straight away.


The multi- club system helps with this type of player thought Im not an advocate of that ownership model personally 
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Yep.  There's a host of clubs (e.g. RB Leipzig/Salzburg, Sporting/Benfica/Porto, Brighton, BVB and other German clubs) that are willing to give young players chances.  Buy them for relatively little, develop them by giving them playing time, and then sell on for massive money.  They take on the risk.  If a player puts up big numbers in the Argentinian League at age 19, do you buy him for 15 million?  Nah, not proven in a big league.  Then, he'll go to one of these aforementioned clubs and will cost 75 million in 2 years.

Likewise, there are clubs with great academies and development (like in France) that are also willing to provide development before selling for big money.

If you wait until players shine at these clubs, you will have to pay a fortune.  Only caveat is if they have release clauses or if the club is in financial trouble (which is how we've done the Dom/Minamino, Mac, Gakpo, and Diaz deals).

Otherwise, you'd have to buy these talented players young (either as prospects before even first-team action or as young players putting up great numbers in weaker leagues), or take risks on players that don't put up great numbers in proven leagues ("we know something other teams don't").  Clubs all around the world are much better with analytics and valuation.

You can see why FSG want a multi-club model.  You can sign a 19-year old playing well in the Uruguayan league, loan him out to feeder clubs for a couple of years (and/or other second-tier clubs as well), and then put him in the first team if ready by age 21/22.  If he's so good that he can play first-team earlier, even better.  But you pay Nacional/Penarol 5-10 million in this case and not 70 million to Sporting/Benfica/Ajax while having to convince the player to turn down United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, etc if they're interested.
Some of those players will only need a year on loan like the Adingras of this world. MCO is not just about players though. It's also about the scouting network.

Man City are in a better position to find hidden gems because of how wide their network is globally. In the last few years, they've transitioned from the early 2010 where they just used to throw money at anything that moves to a more efficient model. If they get a slap on the wrist from the PL, Abu Dhabi and take their hands off and they'll be fine.

Madrid can buy directly from SA with fewer restrictions anyway and they normally get the best players just based on their name.

I see sense in Boehly's strategy in terms of the principle behind it but they overdo things there. In the next few years, they'll be in a good position of 2/3 of their army of youngsters come good and fulfill their potential.
I think we do.

MacAllister, Szoboszlai, Nunez are probably good examples of players under 25 that loads of other teams wanted. Elliott is a good example of a very young player that every big club chased.


Just think the absolute stand out young players will go to a select few clubs. That group of young players  who always end up at certain clubs may have widened slightly given the change in transfer strategy at Real and Chelsea. I dont think theres any chance the Real of 10-15, for example, but all of Valverde, Tchouameni, Rodrigo, Camavinga, Bellingham. 1 or 2 but mainly they went for established players as the priority.

If those players are an example of us winning then Id be worried, because unless I am aware I don't believe we were in a transfer battle with tonnes of clubs for those signings.

Its true that we don't get the absolute best most of the time, be it young players or established ones. Virgil and Alisson are two examples when we did but that was now 6 years ago. We wanted Monaco lad and Camavinga but Madrid came in and it was game over. Caicedo of course we lost out on.

It happens and is frustrating that it happens so much. I can accept people wanting to go to Madrid, who wouldn't, but its why I made the comment in the Liverpool TV thread about how big and how popular we are, that we are the biggest club with the most restrictions in terms of getting players to come here. Its almost to the point now that we are shut out from the absolute best players.
Some of those players will only need a year on loan like the Adingras of this world. MCO is not just about players though. It's also about the scouting network.

Man City are in a better position to find hidden gems because of how wide their network is globally.

We have just as extensive a network, we identify all sorts of players but end of not getting them through whatever reason - Caicedo for example we knew of him before he went to Brighton, Rodrygo we tried to sign for £3.5mil and these are just ones we know about.
If those players are an example of us winning then Id be worried, because unless I am aware I don't believe we were in a transfer battle with tonnes of clubs for those signings.

Its true that we don't get the absolute best most of the time, be it young players or established ones. Virgil and Alisson are two examples when we did but that was now 6 years ago. We wanted Monaco lad and Camavinga but Madrid came in and it was game over. Caicedo of course we lost out on.

It happens and is frustrating that it happens so much. I can accept people wanting to go to Madrid, who wouldn't, but its why I made the comment in the Liverpool TV thread about how big and how popular we are, that we are the biggest club with the most restrictions in terms of getting players to come here. Its almost to the point now that we are shut out from the absolute best players.
Big players want big wages which we don't normally offer from the onset. We prefer players earning it.
We have just as extensive a network, we identify all sorts of players but end of not getting them through whatever reason - Caicedo for example we knew of him before he went to Brighton, Rodrygo we tried to sign for £3.5mil and these are just ones we know about.
Having clubs in Japan that regularly scout their opponents gives more information for example.
