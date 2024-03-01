« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 91179 times)

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,043
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 02:04:21 am »
Seriously, when was the last time Real got beaten to a signing by someone else?
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,423
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 02:23:11 am »
Yeah we have no chance.  Saying that, i'm already singing his name in the kolo toure chant  ;D.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,180
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 02:26:20 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:04:21 am
Seriously, when was the last time Real got beaten to a signing by someone else?
Alisson?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 02:56:15 am »
Madrid can have Yoro if they let us have Rodrygo. That's my final offer.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 05:04:21 am »
Been going around for a while that Madrid has told Yoro to wait for them.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,754
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 05:51:19 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:40:11 pm
Maybe. I'd just be a bit bit apprehensive about signing an 18 year old for that position. Maybe if he were a few years older, like Konate was when he joined, if be more on board. Glad we're actively looking at and pursuing a centreback though, think that's definitely a position to get someone in.
He's just seen as a higher calibre of talent. If his development plays out okay, he'll likely be considered one of the best CBs going by the time he's 22/23. So, the question in my mind is whether we think his talent is of that calibre. And second, do we have a chance of landing him. If the answer to both questions is yes, then we'd be silly not to go for him. As things stand, it sounds like we're only sure about the first, and not the second.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,486
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 06:49:14 am »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Yesterday at 10:20:40 pm
Shame we cant get in on Branthwaite. If he ends up at about £50m hed be a good second option

The lad has got no pace at all. Like Maguire, he looks good in a low-block defence. Put in him a team that plays a high line and he'll be horribly exposed.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,451
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 07:14:42 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:26:20 am
Alisson?

In that situation Madrid walked away because they did not want to pay the fee for him. It could be the same this time round to be fair whereby we think there is a chance Madrid may walk away. We are smart enough to know that if fees are agreed then he is never turning them down for us or anyone.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 07:39:24 am »
Real Madrid and Man City are the most annoying teams in the world
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,665
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 07:43:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:14:42 am
In that situation Madrid walked away because they did not want to pay the fee for him. It could be the same this time round to be fair whereby we think there is a chance Madrid may walk away. We are smart enough to know that if fees are agreed then he is never turning them down for us or anyone.

Madrid have just paid Mbappe a £150mil signing on fee and Endrick for £45mil, I'd imagine they aren't swimming in money unless they sell someone. Nacho is leaving on a free for example and they need to replace Kroos?

I reckon we buy Tchouameni, let Real use the money to sign Yoro and Zubimendi, everyones a winner.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,443
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 08:06:53 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:36:20 pm
Scalvini definitely won't be on the list.

Shame for the kid, I just realized that he got injured ...
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,180
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 08:08:45 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:49:14 am
The lad has got no pace at all. Like Maguire, he looks good in a low-block defence. Put in him a team that plays a high line and he'll be horribly exposed.

I don't think this is correct at all.  Every time I've watched him he has looked very quick for a defender and has that great first 2 or 3 bounds of acceleration that allows him to move from centre back and close down players in midfield.

An OPTA profile on the player described him as quick.

In other scouting reports I've read his recovery speed is considered to be very good.

I think some people see his 6'5'' stature and assume slow, but that's not correct.  I mean he's no Mikki Van Der Wen but he's certainly got enough to ensure he can progress towards being an elite defender in whatever system he plays. 

I know some fans get their knickers in a twist when it comes to complimenting blueshite players or Man City players, but if you're actually interested in learning about this lad and his potential to go on and be a very good player here is a good piece from OPTA.

https://theanalyst.com/2024/03/monster-jarrad-branthwaite-destined-for-top/
« Last Edit: Today at 08:13:08 am by latortuga »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,443
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 08:08:49 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 08:37:34 pm
Is an 18 year old really where we want to gamble our very limited funds? Must surely be better ways to spend that money.

Why are our funds "very limited"?

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Jota
Koumas - Danns - Gordon - Doak

Jones - Mac Allister - Szoboszlai
Gravenberch - Endo - Elliott
Clark - Bajcetic - Morton - McConnell

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Beck - Scanlon - Chambers - Van den Berg - Ramsay*
Williams - Phillips

Alisson
Kelleher
Davies - Pitaluga - Jaros - Mrozek

We are back in the CL, plus we have some players to sell ...
« Last Edit: Today at 08:18:47 am by PeterTheRed ... »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,665
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 08:16:22 am »
If we're signing anyone (not that we will) from the bitters it should be Onana.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 08:17:44 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:43:28 am
Madrid have just paid Mbappe a £150mil signing on fee and Endrick for £45mil, I'd imagine they aren't swimming in money unless they sell someone. Nacho is leaving on a free for example and they need to replace Kroos?

I reckon we buy Tchouameni, let Real use the money to sign Yoro and Zubimendi, everyones a winner.


Their cumulative net soend over the last 5 seasons (not including this summer) is 185M euros. Less than 40M per season. A lot of that is driven by Hazard and Jovic signings in 2019. Last 4 seasons they have a net transfer profit of 38M.

Wages are high and stadium renovation costs were high but they are also 1 of 3 biggest clubs in the World. With the other 2 being rubbish currently whilst Real hoover up CL after CL. They are the No1 destination for any player currently. As such they will attract almost any player to join them. They dont spend a fortune on transfer fees though.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,665
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 08:17:45 am »



I can be swayed from my Choochoo swap ideas clearly..
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 08:23:33 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 08:37:34 pm
Is an 18 year old really where we want to gamble our very limited funds ?Must surely be better ways to spend that money.

Our net spend over the last 4 seasons is about 300M euros. Its about 75M net spend per season.

Its a much bigger net spend than a lot of other big European clubs
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,364
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 08:23:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:08:49 am
Why are our funds "very limited"?
Klopps leaving do wasn't cheap Mac.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,665
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 08:25:46 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:23:59 am
Klopps leaving do wasn't cheap Mac.

And his VIP swift experience.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 08:34:48 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:16:22 am
If we're signing anyone (not that we will) from the bitters it should be Onana.

He's wank. Wasn't even starting for them at the back end of the season.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 09:04:31 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:04:21 am
Seriously, when was the last time Real got beaten to a signing by someone else?

They don't they bully us on and off the pitch.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 09:06:39 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:23:33 am
Our net spend over the last 4 seasons is about 300M euros. Its about 75M net spend per season.

Its a much bigger net spend than a lot of other big European clubs

About 7th or 8th highest in our league. But in Europe I reckon only PSG and MAdrid have spent more. Maybe Bayern
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,451
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 09:09:59 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:16:22 am
If we're signing anyone (not that we will) from the bitters it should be Onana.

No thanks. Add it to the list of shit players suggested on this thread.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 09:11:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:09:59 am
No thanks. Add it to the list of shit players suggested on this thread.

Even Everton fans were getting sick of him last season. So up and down that lad. Awful suggestion.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,451
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2304 on: Today at 09:14:06 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:11:37 am
Even Everton fans were getting sick of him last season. So up and down that lad. Awful suggestion.

Yep. It makes the Callum Hudson-Odoi joke less funny because he is actually better than some being suggested on here.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2305 on: Today at 09:21:47 am »
What Madrid are doing to Yoro, they are no doubt trying the same thing with Trent. Bet they'd prefer to get both on free's next year.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 09:32:12 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 08:08:45 am
I don't think this is correct at all.  Every time I've watched him he has looked very quick for a defender and has that great first 2 or 3 bounds of acceleration that allows him to move from centre back and close down players in midfield.

An OPTA profile on the player described him as quick.

In other scouting reports I've read his recovery speed is considered to be very good.

I think some people see his 6'5'' stature and assume slow, but that's not correct.  I mean he's no Mikki Van Der Wen but he's certainly got enough to ensure he can progress towards being an elite defender in whatever system he plays. 

I know some fans get their knickers in a twist when it comes to complimenting blueshite players or Man City players, but if you're actually interested in learning about this lad and his potential to go on and be a very good player here is a good piece from OPTA.

https://theanalyst.com/2024/03/monster-jarrad-branthwaite-destined-for-top/
Yeah ihe has huge strides so looks slow he is pretty quick.
Decent enough defender but Quansah is better & not anywhere near worth 80m or even 60m which is what i think he may go for
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,665
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 09:42:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:09:59 am
No thanks. Add it to the list of shit players suggested on this thread.

One of the best retainers of the ball under pressure, exactly what our midfield has lacked.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,451
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 09:46:02 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:42:15 am
One of the best retainers of the ball under pressure, exactly what our midfield has lacked.

Just no.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 09:48:52 am »
Would be amazing if we could get Onana, Branthwaite, Tosin and Madueke done. Gives us a team of Alisson, Trent, Ibou, Virg, Robbo, Curtis, Mac, Dom, Mo, Darwin, Diogo.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2310 on: Today at 09:49:45 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:06:39 am
About 7th or 8th highest in our league. But in Europe I reckon only PSG and MAdrid have spent more. Maybe Bayern

Madrid and Bayern havent spent more than us on transfer over last 4 years.

Real might have if you include wages but thats expected since their revenue is significantly higher than ours.. Bayern slightly less than us on wages & transfers combined.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 09:55:20 am »
Madrid sell well. People are only looking their gross not net. Their business is more concentrated with them signing 2/3 every year so it looks like they are spending more.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:57:25 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,364
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 10:01:19 am »
Which over the hill player can they sell to the Mancs this year to balance the books?
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2313 on: Today at 10:05:39 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:06:39 am
About 7th or 8th highest in our league.

A good example of this is Arsenal.

Their net spend is nearly 400M euros more than Liverpools over last 5 years.

Do Arsenal invest more in their squad than Liverpool?

Probably depends on how you view transfers as the sole approach for squad investment.

Liverpool have spent 150M per season more than Arsenal in the last 3 seasons alone. That wipes out the 400M transfer spend difference and more. That becomes more exaggerated if you look at a 5 year period.


Arsenal is an example here of a top 6 club. The wage discrepancy is even bigger for other clubs.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Up
« previous next »
 