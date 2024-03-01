Seriously, when was the last time Real got beaten to a signing by someone else?
Maybe. I'd just be a bit bit apprehensive about signing an 18 year old for that position. Maybe if he were a few years older, like Konate was when he joined, if be more on board. Glad we're actively looking at and pursuing a centreback though, think that's definitely a position to get someone in.
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Shame we cant get in on Branthwaite. If he ends up at about £50m hed be a good second option
Alisson?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
In that situation Madrid walked away because they did not want to pay the fee for him. It could be the same this time round to be fair whereby we think there is a chance Madrid may walk away. We are smart enough to know that if fees are agreed then he is never turning them down for us or anyone.
Scalvini definitely won't be on the list.
The lad has got no pace at all. Like Maguire, he looks good in a low-block defence. Put in him a team that plays a high line and he'll be horribly exposed.
Is an 18 year old really where we want to gamble our very limited funds? Must surely be better ways to spend that money.
Madrid have just paid Mbappe a £150mil signing on fee and Endrick for £45mil, I'd imagine they aren't swimming in money unless they sell someone. Nacho is leaving on a free for example and they need to replace Kroos?I reckon we buy Tchouameni, let Real use the money to sign Yoro and Zubimendi, everyones a winner.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Why are our funds "very limited"?
Klopps leaving do wasn't cheap Mac.
If we're signing anyone (not that we will) from the bitters it should be Onana.
Our net spend over the last 4 seasons is about 300M euros. Its about 75M net spend per season.Its a much bigger net spend than a lot of other big European clubs
No thanks. Add it to the list of shit players suggested on this thread.
Even Everton fans were getting sick of him last season. So up and down that lad. Awful suggestion.
I don't think this is correct at all. Every time I've watched him he has looked very quick for a defender and has that great first 2 or 3 bounds of acceleration that allows him to move from centre back and close down players in midfield.An OPTA profile on the player described him as quick.In other scouting reports I've read his recovery speed is considered to be very good.I think some people see his 6'5'' stature and assume slow, but that's not correct. I mean he's no Mikki Van Der Wen but he's certainly got enough to ensure he can progress towards being an elite defender in whatever system he plays. I know some fans get their knickers in a twist when it comes to complimenting blueshite players or Man City players, but if you're actually interested in learning about this lad and his potential to go on and be a very good player here is a good piece from OPTA.https://theanalyst.com/2024/03/monster-jarrad-branthwaite-destined-for-top/
One of the best retainers of the ball under pressure, exactly what our midfield has lacked.
About 7th or 8th highest in our league. But in Europe I reckon only PSG and MAdrid have spent more. Maybe Bayern
About 7th or 8th highest in our league.
