The lad has got no pace at all. Like Maguire, he looks good in a low-block defence. Put in him a team that plays a high line and he'll be horribly exposed.



I don't think this is correct at all. Every time I've watched him he has looked very quick for a defender and has that great first 2 or 3 bounds of acceleration that allows him to move from centre back and close down players in midfield.An OPTA profile on the player described him as quick.In other scouting reports I've read his recovery speed is considered to be very good.I think some people see his 6'5'' stature and assume slow, but that's not correct. I mean he's no Mikki Van Der Wen but he's certainly got enough to ensure he can progress towards being an elite defender in whatever system he plays.I know some fans get their knickers in a twist when it comes to complimenting blueshite players or Man City players, but if you're actually interested in learning about this lad and his potential to go on and be a very good player here is a good piece from OPTA.