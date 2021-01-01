« previous next »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 05:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:56:03 pm
Any decent links yet? I'm wasting away here
https://x.com/empireofthekop/status/1800878966225396053

Not a link but some of our current players can be like new signings.
Online Bread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 05:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:39:31 pm


Throwback to the summers of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 when we signed a player from a relegated club each window (Wijnaldum, Robertson, Shaqiri and Elliott) and all of them turned out to be, at least, very good.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 05:35:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:21:37 pm
https://x.com/empireofthekop/status/1800878966225396053

Not a link but some of our current players can be like new signings.

For a moment I thought Gravenberch was was referring to himself in the third person.
Online JasonF

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 05:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 05:29:27 pm
Throwback to the summers of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 when we signed a player from a relegated club each window (Wijnaldum, Robertson, Shaqiri and Elliott) and all of them turned out to be, at least, very good.

Same source as the Hudson-Odoi link by the looks of it.
Offline classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 05:47:39 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:41:55 pm
Source?
their choice not to share the source usually suggests it's absolute bollocks
Offline Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 05:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 05:29:27 pm
Throwback to the summers of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 when we signed a player from a relegated club each window (Wijnaldum, Robertson, Shaqiri and Elliott) and all of them turned out to be, at least, very good.

Shaq was a useful player to have around but Im not sure Id quite say he was very good. As you are with the others though.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 05:56:55 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:41:11 pm
Same source as the Hudson-Odoi link by the looks of it.
Amir87?
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 05:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:52:26 pm
Shaq was a useful player to have around but Im not sure Id quite say he was very good. As you are with the others though.

was worth the transfer for the cross to Gini tbf
Offline red mongoose

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 06:03:28 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:47:39 pm
their choice not to share the source usually suggests it's absolute bollocks

That guy has never once posted a link with a source. He's a real pancake.

I went and watched a Youtube of Vinnie anyway. It makes you think he'd get called for about a billion fouls playing for us.
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 06:06:05 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:03:28 pm
That guy has never once posted a link with a source. He's a real pancake.

Ha, never heard that phrase before.
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 06:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:39:31 pm


You've posted a big whopper here mate. I know I chat shit but you;ve taken the chocolate box here.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 07:08:42 pm »
Quote
🚨🇫🇷 Lille president Letang confirms: Leny Yoro and Jonathan David can leave the club this summer. Both have the exit voucher due to their contract situation.
Offline MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 07:26:47 pm »
https://x.com/Plettigoal/status/1800957303425782028

Wonder will we loan any players to RB Salzburg or sell some to them?

Maybe someone like Morton could go there or Carvalho
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 10:15:50 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 07:08:42 pm


Interesting one. Qatar will probably sign Yoro, or maybe KSA.

Can't see David going to a top side.

Online Sonofthewind

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 10:31:31 pm »
Jonathan David reminds me of Houssem Aouar. The ultimate, " he was good in Football manager" but he's not reached his potential.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 10:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 10:31:31 pm
Jonathan David reminds me of Houssem Aouar. The ultimate, " he was good in Football manager" but he's not reached his potential.

To be fair, he's produced far more than Aouar and was one of the best players on a team that won the league. Aouar is a nothing player that was hyped to high heaven on here. I'd compare him to Lacazette at a similar age - seemingly putting up good numbers, yet nobody's really interested.

He might have been able to do the Firmino role at one point, but that ship has sailed.



