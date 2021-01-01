Jonathan David reminds me of Houssem Aouar. The ultimate, " he was good in Football manager" but he's not reached his potential.



To be fair, he's produced far more than Aouar and was one of the best players on a team that won the league. Aouar is a nothing player that was hyped to high heaven on here. I'd compare him to Lacazette at a similar age - seemingly putting up good numbers, yet nobody's really interested.He might have been able to do the Firmino role at one point, but that ship has sailed.