Any decent links yet? I'm wasting away here
https://x.com/empireofthekop/status/1800878966225396053Not a link but some of our current players can be like new signings.
Throwback to the summers of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 when we signed a player from a relegated club each window (Wijnaldum, Robertson, Shaqiri and Elliott) and all of them turned out to be, at least, very good.
Source?
Same source as the Hudson-Odoi link by the looks of it.
Shaq was a useful player to have around but Im not sure Id quite say he was very good. As you are with the others though.
their choice not to share the source usually suggests it's absolute bollocks
That guy has never once posted a link with a source. He's a real pancake.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]