OK, lets go once again through the depth chart of the players that we already have under contract for next season:
Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Jota
Koumas - Danns - Gordon - Doak
Jones - Mac Allister - Szoboszlai
Gravenberch - Endo - Elliott
Clark - Bajcetic - Morton - McConnell
Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Beck - Scanlon - Chambers - Van den Berg
Williams - Phillips
Alisson
Kelleher
Davies - Pitaluga - Jaros - Mrozek
On loan: Ramsay
That is already a very strong squad, as it is. The players who already left us didn't have significant playing time last season, so we are not really replacing anyone this summer, unless someone else leaves.
Some players from that depth chart will obviously leave this summer, permanently or on loan. Apart from Kelleher, I am not seeing anyone from the first 22 angling for a move. Maybe Carvalho, if he is not in Slot's plans, but I think that Arne will take a good look at him in pre season, before making his decision.
Then there is the issue of Van den Berg. He wants to be a starter somewhere, and if Slot can't convince him to stay with us as a backup, he will be sold. That makes 3 possible additional departures this summer in Kelleher
, Carvalho
and Van den Berg
, with a decent return in terms of transfer fees. Plus, the likely departure of Phillips
and Williams
, hopefully not on loan this time.
That leaves us with:
Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Gakpo - Jota - Elliott
Koumas - Danns - Gordon - Doak
Jones - Mac Allister - Szoboszlai
Gravenberch - Endo - Bajcetic
Clark - Morton - McConnell
Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Beck - Scanlon - Chambers
Alisson
Jaros
Davies - Pitaluga - Mrozek
Looking at that, it is not very difficult to conclude what are the positions that we need to address this summer. As I have mentioned on many occasions, I am not expecting too many incoming, but I am expecting quality ones. In any case, the future of this LFC team under Slot looks bright ...