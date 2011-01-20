Mbeumos a good player, think its mad that people talk about him like hes shite, I must sit and watch a different sport most weeks as hes someone that consistently causes problems against every player he comes up against, despite playing in a pretty shite side with odd tactics. Scores loads of goals from shots between the posts, hes developed into a proper handful. Hell never have the ceiling of someone like Salah, but he could be a really good complimentary option to someone that does.
I watch so many forwards around the league and think they could easily step up to the top level and do well, its like people forget the output of players like Mane and Jota when they were playing at smaller clubs, like they didnt take a huge leap when they came to our side and thrived in the top environment. I love reading about xG/xA, its great to have a bit of evidence to back your eyes up sometimes. But lets not act like its the be all and end all. If it was someone like Sancho should be a world beater by now, but what those numbers dont show is the character of the player, the battling qualities, the mentality to go for 90 mins vs spells/moments. I watch players like Gordon and Mbeumo and see players that most premier league defenders really struggle to defend, whether every bit of that leads to a shot shouldnt always matter; you watch their movement, how theyre always chasing lost causes, how they battle to get their team up the field, its stuff that really gets you through matches in this league, yet people on here act like it means next to nothing because a shot didnt happen. Its mad.