Mbeumos a good player, think its mad that people talk about him like hes shite, I must sit and watch a different sport most weeks as hes someone that consistently causes problems against every player he comes up against, despite playing in a pretty shite side with odd tactics. Scores loads of goals from shots between the posts, hes developed into a proper handful. Hell never have the ceiling of someone like Salah, but he could be a really good complimentary option to someone that does.



I watch so many forwards around the league and think they could easily step up to the top level and do well, its like people forget the output of players like Mane and Jota when they were playing at smaller clubs, like they didnt take a huge leap when they came to our side and thrived in the top environment. I love reading about xG/xA, its great to have a bit of evidence to back your eyes up sometimes. But lets not act like its the be all and end all. If it was someone like Sancho should be a world beater by now, but what those numbers dont show is the character of the player, the battling qualities, the mentality to go for 90 mins vs spells/moments. I watch players like Gordon and Mbeumo and see players that most premier league defenders really struggle to defend, whether every bit of that leads to a shot shouldnt always matter; you watch their movement, how theyre always chasing lost causes, how they battle to get their team up the field, its stuff that really gets you through matches in this league, yet people on here act like it means next to nothing because a shot didnt happen. Its mad.