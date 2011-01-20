« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 76856 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,260
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 03:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:09:49 am
Ive always been a fan of getting players like Conor Gallagher (not the racist one) while they were cheap and available, plugger types that work hard and can fill in many different positions.

Im sure there are still those around especially if we dug around the Championship, or even League One for that matter. Early twenties, players perhaps who have performed up to a certain extent but play for a poor side for example. With a combative personality that will fit in our dressing room who has captain material, done it for one of their youth teams for example.

Its possible I think. VVD was cut from the same cloth. There are late bloomers out there that could work for us if given a chance.

Who?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 03:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:09:49 am
Ive always been a fan of getting players like Conor Gallagher (not the racist one) while they were cheap and available, plugger types that work hard and can fill in many different positions.

Im sure there are still those around especially if we dug around the Championship, or even League One for that matter. Early twenties, players perhaps who have performed up to a certain extent but play for a poor side for example. With a combative personality that will fit in our dressing room who has captain material, done it for one of their youth teams for example.

Its possible I think. VVD was cut from the same cloth. There are late bloomers out there that could work for us if given a chance.

Funnily enough, Big Dog's boy would have been a prime example.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,570
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 03:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:10:46 pm
Funnily enough, Big Dog's boy would have been a prime example.

I imagine the delay in Slot being announced is because hes currently on holiday with Mr Dogs favourite family to smooth a transfer to us.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,399
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 03:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:05:46 pm
Expecting a quiet window. Slot will want time to assess his squad, including the youngsters who impressed last year. Don't think we'll do much and what we do will likely be in August. But wouldn't surprise me if January is busier than usual.

Doubt January will be busy, that would mean us paying a premium for players. If summer isnt busy then it will be put off for another year.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,753
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 03:42:51 pm »
Luis Díaz: Im very happy there at Liverpool, its a great team and club, Ive always wanted to play there, so Im very happy and relaxed.

Im not thinking about anything else.

Asam will be gutted, frantically clicking on 'Hire an intermediary to sell player'
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 03:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:02:48 pm
Who?

Inside Conor Gallagher there are two wolves. One is racist on weekdays, the other is racist on weekends.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,883
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 04:09:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:00:24 pm
Yeah I definitely dont think hes without risk sample size and injury risk are a thing  he just has production above our other targets so its a 55 million (or whatever) quid net on 80-90 million+ output being real and sustainable



Id be amazed if we didnt hold an interest in Olise.

The challenge is going to be convincing him to join with lots interest from elsewhere. The general vibe Ive got from reports are that Chelsea are favourites. Maybe staying in London, wages on offer, more guaranteed game time and/or their long pursuit of the player are potential factors.

No club is going to waste time trying to acquire a player that has little or no interest in joining them. My worry about the relative lack of Liverpool links to Olise but more pronounced links to other clubs is because Olise doesnt view us as a primary option (for what could be a variety of reasons). Could equally be we arent interested but given the release clause and underlying numbers does that seem likely?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 04:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:25:01 am
I know he only joined Palace in January, but should we be looking at Adam Wharton for the DM spot?

Fully understand sometimes you need to see them operate at a higher level but this is one of the examples where I feel we could improve.

Wharton is being talked up within a few months of having moved, I get the reasoning for not taking the risk of buying someone before them moving a little more when someones played a full season in the prem or a top 5 league but surelyyyyy we should be able to take risks like this on less expensive players to cut out some of the extra we end up paying for players like this. £18 million is surely a risk worth taking for players that can come in and cover an important position as opposed to potentially waiting a few months and paying multiple times that to get him from the club that jumped the queue.

Now i'm by no means saying we should always do this, but there has to be some room for at least one move like this every few windows when you spot an exceptional talent.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,399
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 04:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:09:04 pm

Id be amazed if we didnt hold an interest in Olise.

The challenge is going to be convincing him to join with lots interest from elsewhere. The general vibe Ive got from reports are that Chelsea are favourites. Maybe staying in London, wages on offer, more guaranteed game time and/or their long pursuit of the player are potential factors.

No club is going to waste time trying to acquire a player that has little or no interest in joining them. My worry about the relative lack of Liverpool links to Olise but more pronounced links to other clubs is because Olise doesnt view us as a primary option (for what could be a variety of reasons). Could equally be we arent interested but given the release clause and underlying numbers does that seem likely?

I think its safe to say there is little to no chance of getting Olise. As we saw last summer, talking to the player is a big part of convincing a player and even if you hold a lot of cards, its hard to get players to change their minds once they are set to go somewhere else.

Only reason i mention Olise is that he is one of the few top players available. Quite frankly given the names being banded about like Mbuemo, Summerville, Gordon etc. id rather us not sign anyone in attack.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,626
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 04:25:29 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:17:44 pm
Fully understand sometimes you need to see them operate at a higher level but this is one of the examples where I feel we could improve.

Wharton is being talked up within a few months of having moved, I get the reasoning for not taking the risk of buying someone before them moving a little more when someones played a full season in the prem or a top 5 league but surelyyyyy we should be able to take risks like this on less expensive players to cut out some of the extra we end up paying for players like this. £18 million is surely a risk worth taking for players that can come in and cover an important position as opposed to potentially waiting a few months and paying multiple times that to get him from the club that jumped the queue.

Now i'm by no means saying we should always do this, but there has to be some room for at least one move like this every few windows when you spot an exceptional talent.

I'd agree, everyone is pretty much in agreement that the 6 market is pretty dismal, yet here's a kid whose had an exceptional rise to the top level, yes he'd be expensive but he really does look good, he's just so calm and hasn't looked out of place at each level as he's stepped up.

However Palace paid £22mil for him, you could double that and a club like Palace doubling their money in 12 months would be attractive I'm sure. He's from up north so none of that wants to stay in London shite, he's already used to the rain :D
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 04:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:09:04 pm

Id be amazed if we didnt hold an interest in Olise.

The challenge is going to be convincing him to join with lots interest from elsewhere. The general vibe Ive got from reports are that Chelsea are favourites. Maybe staying in London, wages on offer, more guaranteed game time and/or their long pursuit of the player are potential factors.

No club is going to waste time trying to acquire a player that has little or no interest in joining them. My worry about the relative lack of Liverpool links to Olise but more pronounced links to other clubs is because Olise doesnt view us as a primary option (for what could be a variety of reasons). Could equally be we arent interested but given the release clause and underlying numbers does that seem likely?
Would like to see Wharton over the a full season.
We heard similar about Colwill last season.
He had a poor season at Chelsea.
These players are way overpriced.
Some more signings like Eliott & Bradley i think is the smarter way to go.
 Philogene-Bidace i think could be a smart championship buy,
Wouldnt cost too much keep our front 5 he can play left or right & can beat a man
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 04:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:25:29 pm
I'd agree, everyone is pretty much in agreement that the 6 market is pretty dismal, yet here's a kid whose had an exceptional rise to the top level, yes he'd be expensive but he really does look good, he's just so calm and hasn't looked out of place at each level as he's stepped up.

However Palace paid £22mil for him, you could double that and a club like Palace doubling their money in 12 months would be attractive I'm sure. He's from up north so none of that wants to stay in London shite, he's already used to the rain :D

Zero chance Palace sell him for £40 million. He's a good season away from being a £100 million player, and they aren't going to need the money with Eze and Olise leaving.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 04:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:25:29 pm
I'd agree, everyone is pretty much in agreement that the 6 market is pretty dismal, yet here's a kid whose had an exceptional rise to the top level, yes he'd be expensive but he really does look good, he's just so calm and hasn't looked out of place at each level as he's stepped up.

However Palace paid £22mil for him, you could double that and a club like Palace doubling their money in 12 months would be attractive I'm sure. He's from up north so none of that wants to stay in London shite, he's already used to the rain :D

In the few games I saw him at Blackburn he looked very good. I do wonder why we couldn't go for him directly from Blackburn though and then it also begs the question do we just utilise Bajcetic if we're gonna go for a young DM
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 04:43:20 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBal6V2Klko

Deco a big fan of Diaz. Diaz very willing to join. Barcelona need to sell to have a chance.

It does seem  the Diaz deal could happen we know the risks Barcelona like to take in the market

Mentions Olise deal may be sorted out soon. City,Chelsea,Man Utd, & Newcastle all mentioned by Ornstein no mention of us
« Last Edit: Today at 04:45:55 pm by MD1990 »
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 04:45:53 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:43:20 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBal6V2Klko

Deco a big fan of Diaz. Diaz very willing to join. Barcelona need to sell to have a chance.

It does seem  the Diaz deal could happen we know the risks Barcelona like to take in the market

They havent got a pot to piss in, so tell them we want De Jong.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,093
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 04:53:43 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:43:20 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBal6V2Klko

Deco a big fan of Diaz. Diaz very willing to join. Barcelona need to sell to have a chance.

It does seem  the Diaz deal could happen we know the risks Barcelona like to take in the market

Mentions Olise deal may be sorted out soon. City,Chelsea,Man Utd, & Newcastle all mentioned by Ornstein no mention of us


Barca can only offer us players in return
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 04:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:45:53 pm
They havent got a pot to piss in, so tell them we want De Jong.

They'll just start on his Barca DNA and beg for a loan,read on ESPN they'll have again trouble registering their own players so big transfers are out.

Luis Diaz is a good player,i'd keep him over almost anyone mentioned lately anyway.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,626
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 05:00:13 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:36:16 pm
Zero chance Palace sell him for £40 million. He's a good season away from being a £100 million player, and they aren't going to need the money with Eze and Olise leaving.

I reckon £50mil + addons might get them interested.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,883
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 05:04:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:20:15 pm
I think its safe to say there is little to no chance of getting Olise. As we saw last summer, talking to the player is a big part of convincing a player and even if you hold a lot of cards, its hard to get players to change their minds once they are set to go somewhere else.

Only reason i mention Olise is that he is one of the few top players available. Quite frankly given the names being banded about like Mbuemo, Summerville, Gordon etc. id rather us not sign anyone in attack.

Before you talked about Olises underlying stats being a lot better over the last 2 seasons than other targets. What are the underlying stats you are referring to?

Jack mentioned Olises stats of xG per 90 + xA per 90 being above 0.7 for the last 19 games of the season. That is really impressive. But Mbuemo isnt far behind in that regard (if Im reading stats correctly). He was averaging 0.66 xG + xA per 90 over more minutes in 2023/24. If you look at the last 2 seasons to increase sample size then Mbuemo looks even more favourable with an xG + xA per 90of 0.53 in 2022/23 versus 0.32 for Olise.


Looking further at the stats its obvious that Olise is more creative and if he can maintain his output of the last half a season into subsequent seasons s hell be the better all round player statistically. However from the quick look I had I dont see a massive difference between the 2 players when you look at xG and xA for last 2 seasons or further underlying stats over their careers.


Just interested what Im not looking at here and what numbers are the key ones to look at in terms of underlying stats.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:05:56 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 05:22:07 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:43:20 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBal6V2Klko

Deco a big fan of Diaz. Diaz very willing to join. Barcelona need to sell to have a chance.

It does seem  the Diaz deal could happen we know the risks Barcelona like to take in the market

Mentions Olise deal may be sorted out soon. City,Chelsea,Man Utd, & Newcastle all mentioned by Ornstein no mention of us

Wouldn't want him in a swap, but using Barca's financial issues to our strength, they mentioned there Araujo as potentially being someone to go. His stats seem pretty good, maybe someone we can poach from them?

Not for Diaz or anything just for ourselves
« Last Edit: Today at 05:25:37 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,570
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 05:24:52 pm »
Barcelona dont have a pot to piss in and wed demand a big fee. So cant see it happening to be honest.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,849
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 05:25:27 pm »
This thread used to be fun, now we have daily talk of Michael Fuckin' Olise and Anthony Twat Gordon.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,570
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 05:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:27 pm
This thread used to be fun, now we have daily talk of Michael Fuckin' Olise and Anthony Twat Gordon.

Bring back talk of Bent and Figo. Those were the days.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,448
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 05:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:27 pm
This thread used to be fun, now we have daily talk of Michael Fuckin' Olise and Anthony Twat Gordon.

Ok to talk about Sunday Oliseh and Kaide Gordon?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 05:53:54 pm »
Mbeumos a good player, think its mad that people talk about him like hes shite, I must sit and watch a different sport most weeks as hes someone that consistently causes problems against every player he comes up against, despite playing in a pretty shite side with odd tactics. Scores loads of goals from shots between the posts, hes developed into a proper handful. Hell never have the ceiling of someone like Salah, but he could be a really good complimentary option to someone that does.

I watch so many forwards around the league and think they could easily step up to the top level and do well, its like people forget the output of players like Mane and Jota when they were playing at smaller clubs, like they didnt take a huge leap when they came to our side and thrived in the top environment. I love reading about xG/xA, its great to have a bit of evidence to back your eyes up sometimes. But lets not act like its the be all and end all. If it was someone like Sancho should be a world beater by now, but what those numbers dont show is the character of the player, the battling qualities, the mentality to go for 90 mins vs spells/moments. I watch players like Gordon and Mbeumo and see players that most premier league defenders really struggle to defend, whether every bit of that leads to a shot shouldnt always matter; you watch their movement, how theyre always chasing lost causes, how they battle to get their team up the field, its stuff that really gets you through matches in this league, yet people on here act like it means next to nothing because a shot didnt happen. Its mad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 