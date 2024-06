Mbeumoís a good player, think itís mad that people talk about him like heís shite, I must sit and watch a different sport most weeks as heís someone that consistently causes problems against every player he comes up against, despite playing in a pretty shite side with odd tactics. Scores loads of goals from shots between the posts, heís developed into a proper handful. Heíll never have the ceiling of someone like Salah, but he could be a really good complimentary option to someone that does.



I watch so many forwards around the league and think they could easily step up to the top level and do well, itís like people forget the output of players like Mane and Jota when they were playing at smaller clubs, like they didnít take a huge leap when they came to our side and thrived in the top environment. I love reading about xG/xA, itís great to have a bit of evidence to back your eyes up sometimes. But letís not act like itís the be all and end all. If it was someone like Sancho should be a world beater by now, but what those numbers donít show is the character of the player, the battling qualities, the mentality to go for 90 mins vs spells/moments. I watch players like Gordon and Mbeumo and see players that most premier league defenders really struggle to defend, whether every bit of that leads to a shot shouldnít always matter; you watch their movement, how theyíre always chasing lost causes, how they battle to get their team up the field, itís stuff that really gets you through matches in this league, yet people on here act like it means next to nothing because a shot didnít happen. Itís mad.