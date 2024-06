I know he only joined Palace in January, but should we be looking at Adam Wharton for the DM spot?



Fully understand sometimes you need to see them operate at a higher level but this is one of the examples where I feel we could improve.Wharton is being talked up within a few months of having moved, I get the reasoning for not taking the risk of buying someone before them moving a little more when someones played a full season in the prem or a top 5 league but surelyyyyy we should be able to take risks like this on less expensive players to cut out some of the extra we end up paying for players like this. £18 million is surely a risk worth taking for players that can come in and cover an important position as opposed to potentially waiting a few months and paying multiple times that to get him from the club that jumped the queue.Now i'm by no means saying we should always do this, but there has to be some room for at least one move like this every few windows when you spot an exceptional talent.