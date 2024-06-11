« previous next »
JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm
IF Colwill moves and it's not to us then we're sleeping at the wheel
slaphead

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm
Where did the Anthony Gordon stuff come from then. Had to go back to make sure it was Anthony Gordon and not someone else people were on about.
Good player but nah not for me. Not for the kind of money an over rated English player would command. I'd have Diaz over him anyway. Gordon may have had a better season for whatever reason, but Diaz is the better player in my eyes.
slaphead

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:35:06 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm
IF Colwill moves and it's not to us then we're sleeping at the wheel

Anytime I seen him play last season I have to say I wasn't impressed at all.  Maybe I didnt see enough and Im being unfair like, but he often looked a step behind
Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:43:50 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm
Where did the Anthony Gordon stuff come from then. Had to go back to make sure it was Anthony Gordon and not someone else people were on about.
Good player but nah not for me. Not for the kind of money an over rated English player would command. I'd have Diaz over him anyway. Gordon may have had a better season for whatever reason, but Diaz is the better player in my eyes.

Not sure where it originated but two years left on his contract, Newcastle apparently falling short of PSR and supposedly he's a boyhood fan of us, so I can see why some think he could come here.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:45:53 pm
A Bola linking us and Man Utd with Inacio. 60m asking price. Just needed a For Sale 60m or Best Offer sign slapped on there to be anymore obvious as to what it is
https://www.abola.pt/futebol/noticias/sporting-liverpool-volta-a-carga-por-goncalo-inacio-2024060922415407891
Sonofthewind

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm
IF Colwill moves and it's not to us then we're sleeping at the wheel

Has there ever actually been any credible source linking us to Colwill. Constantly seems like paper talk.
classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:36:03 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm
IF Colwill moves and it's not to us then we're sleeping at the wheel
it'd be an opportunity you have to try and take for sure
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:40:05 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:35:06 pm
Anytime I seen him play last season I have to say I wasn't impressed at all.  Maybe I didnt see enough and Im being unfair like, but he often looked a step behind

Colwill is fantastic. We should get him if there is any chance.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:35:06 pm
Anytime I seen him play last season I have to say I wasn't impressed at all.  Maybe I didnt see enough and Im being unfair like, but he often looked a step behind
I watched him quite a bit because we were linked with him. Just another overhyped English player IMO.

Maybe because of how he looks with left foot and his passing but he wouldn't be good here because he's not comfortable doing what we expect our centrebacks to do i.e defending with space behind. He's a bit stiff in those situations. In a pressing team like us, our centrehalves need to play as "fullbacks" sometimes and he's not very good in those 1v1 situations.

If he was as good as his PR, he'd be in Germany right now.m with the national team
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:27 am by MonsLibpool »
classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
I watched him quite a bit because we were linked with him. Just another overhyped English player IMO.
;D
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:59:29 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
I watched him quite a bit because we were linked with him. Just another overhyped English player IMO.

We have people advocating spending £80m or more on Gordon but Colwill is the overhyped one?
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:00:40 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:59:29 pm
We have people advocating spending £80m or more on Gordon but Colwill is the overhyped one?
Comparing Gordon to Mane also makes him overhyped as I said earlier.
Kopenhagen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:48:25 am
The idea of Colwill and Quansah lining up for us would be...very interesting.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:03:38 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:48:25 am
The idea of Colwill and Quansah lining up for us would be...very interesting.

Maybe in a few years time but not now cause you need a commanding presence back there. 
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:29:09 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 06:03:38 am
Maybe in a few years time but not now cause you need a commanding presence back there.

Van Dijk has a few years in him, but we need someone who can start rotating with him.

Colwill probably looks poor because Chelsea played him left back half the season, hes a class center half, great in the air, good solid passer.
lionel_messias

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:28:30 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:45:53 pm
A Bola linking us and Man Utd with Inacio. 60m asking price. Just needed a For Sale 60m or Best Offer sign slapped on there to be anymore obvious as to what it is
https://www.abola.pt/futebol/noticias/sporting-liverpool-volta-a-carga-por-goncalo-inacio-2024060922415407891

Interesting one. He doesn't start for us instead of Virgil, so what would be the plan then? Back three feels unlikely so would he be our new left-back, allowing Trent to be ultra-attacking?
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:35:12 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:28:30 am
Interesting one. He doesn't start for us instead of Virgil, so what would be the plan then? Back three feels unlikely so would he be our new left-back, allowing Trent to be ultra-attacking?

Slot played with a center back as right back so his left back could be really attacking, could easily flip that here.
lionel_messias

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:42:31 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:35:12 am
Slot played with a center back as right back so his left back could be really attacking, could easily flip that here.

That would be a strong move and of course Inacio would be around to play LCB if the formation needed to change and Virgil needed a rest.

Allowing for Trent at right back would be an excellent plan given how gifted he is.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:43:48 am
Can't see us being interested in Inacio. He's awful in the air.
Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:58:14 am


Is Colwill better than Branthwaite?
jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:01:27 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:43:20 pm
Is it totally unthinkable to think that Poch said something along the lines of well build this defence around you only to end up playing him left back most of the season? Then Poch gets sacked. Hes probably a bit disillusioned. It feels like Chelsea are taking up a really aggressive approach with their contracts, anyone that doesnt agree to their terms seems to be getting pushed out. I dont blame him for thinking staying there was the right thing to do last season, hes young and came through the ranks there, but if he is actually sounding out suitors to leave, hes probably filled with regret already.
If Colwill is disappointed with his status at Chelsea, ie that he wants to be a starter, it would make zero sense to move to Liverpool and try to outcompete VVD. He should move to a worse team, not a better one
Bennett

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:11:28 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:58:14 am

Is Colwill better than Branthwaite?


No. Most of the hype around him is based on the fact he used to put his studs on the ball for Brighton.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:24:40 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:58:14 am

Is Colwill better than Branthwaite?

Yes.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:26:39 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:42:31 am
That would be a strong move and of course Inacio would be around to play LCB if the formation needed to change and Virgil needed a rest.

Allowing for Trent at right back would be an excellent plan given how gifted he is.

I think Lynch said we werent after Inacio, I have though seen links to Pacho who would fit that description.

Ive always maintained Trent should be the worlds best right back, as he was a few years ago, he redefined the position. Hed probably be a very good midfielder but the very best in the world? I dont see it personally.
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:30:55 am
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm
Where did the Anthony Gordon stuff come from then. Had to go back to make sure it was Anthony Gordon and not someone else people were on about.
Good player but nah not for me. Not for the kind of money an over rated English player would command. I'd have Diaz over him anyway. Gordon may have had a better season for whatever reason, but Diaz is the better player in my eyes.

There have been rumours in the local area for a few months now, taxi driver nonsense though claiming to be from the family.

David Ornstein said us and City like him but didnt think it was feasible getting him out of Newcastle this summer. I dont think well move for him this summer. But in 12 months time when he can basically pick his club - and we can then drive them down to our preferred price - it would be a fantastic piece of business if we got him for £50-£70m. If we tried this summer it would be nearer the £80-£100m mark, especially if he has a good Euros for England, which isnt unthinkable.

I cant see us spending that type of money on any player this window unless we sold a couple of players. A huge sum on a 6th forward would be daft, one would have to go to make room. If Diaz left and we replaced him with Gordon Id be elated.
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:43:34 am
Quote
Liverpool

What has happened this week?

Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh has been linked with Liverpool but the club are currently not looking to sign the 19-year-old. He was on loan at Feyenoord last season under Liverpools new manager Arne Slot, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 37 appearances. The club are interested in signing a wide midfielder, but as things stand, there will not be a reunion between the pair at Anfield.

Third-choice goalkeeper Adrian has been offered a new contract. The 37-year-olds current deal expires and he is considering his options.

Right-back Calvin Ramsay, 20, secured a season-long loan move to Wigan. Injuries have hampered his first two seasons at Liverpool following his arrival from Aberdeen in 2022. The 22-year-olds loan spells at Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers last season were unsuccessful and the hope is he will get regular game time in the upcoming campaign.

Whats the latest on Luis Diaz and Caoimhin Kelleher?

Liverpool are not actively seeking to sell Kelleher as they value him as one of the best backup goalkeepers in the league. However, they are aware that the 25-year-old wants to be first choice and that will not happen at Liverpool while Alisson is around.

Kelleher will have a key role in pre-season, and potentially the early weeks of the campaign, with the Brazilian away at the Copa America. It would take an offer in excess of £25m to make Liverpool consider a sale.

Luis Diaz is admired by Barcelonas sporting director Deco but there has been no approach for the winger from the Spanish side. Liverpool and new manager Slot are still planning for the 27-year-old to be part of the first pre-season of the new era.

Barcelonas precarious financial position raises the question of whether they could even afford Diaz (see Barcelona section below). Liverpool would want a significant profit on the £50m they paid Porto for him in January 2022. The Colombian international has three years remaining on his contract.

What positions/players are they looking at?

As reported last week in the DealSheet, Liverpool are considering strengthening their centre-back options. Joel Matips departure means there is a hole to fill in that position.

Jarell Quansah was a welcome surprise last season as he stepped up to become first choice by the end of the campaign. He is set to be the only centre-back from last seasons senior squad available to Slot at the beginning of pre-season with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez all away at the European Championship.

It is an area that needs reinforcing as Van Dijk has one year remaining on his contract, Konate ended the season in poor form and Gomez operated more frequently as a full-back last season. Liverpool are also open to bringing in another wide player, and could re-address the No 6 position.

Which players could be leaving?

Slot wants to assess his new squad in pre-season before making decisions on the futures of the younger players on the periphery of the first team and some senior squad players.

Mainz have made contact with Liverpool over a possible permanent deal for defender Sepp van den Berg. The centre-back spent last season on loan at the Bundesliga side. There is a big gap in the two sides valuations of the 22-year-old. Liverpool want £20m, which is well outside of Mainzs range.

Andrew Jones

Via https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5548198/2024/06/11/arsenal-man-united-transfers-latest/
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:43:53 am
£70m for Gordon would be "great business" :o
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:47:00 am
Quote
What were hearing

Last week, David Ornstein picked Michael Olise as his deal to keep a close eye on, with Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United among the admirers of the 22-year-old winger. A development in recent days is that interested parties have been advised to strike a deal with Crystal Palace before attempting to agree terms with Olises camp. Often when there is a release clause, as is the case with Olise, it is done the other way around, but in this instance, suitors will need to go through the front door. That will enable Olise to weigh up whatever options are on the table and then decide which club to choose  or whether to stay at Palace.

Also that on Olise, our name not in there but that doesnt mean much. Cant remember our name being heavily involved with Caicedo until that enormous bid went in and we were apparently keeping tabs all along.
