Where did the Anthony Gordon stuff come from then. Had to go back to make sure it was Anthony Gordon and not someone else people were on about.

Good player but nah not for me. Not for the kind of money an over rated English player would command. I'd have Diaz over him anyway. Gordon may have had a better season for whatever reason, but Diaz is the better player in my eyes.



There have been rumours in the local area for a few months now, taxi driver nonsense though claiming to be from the family.David Ornstein said us and City like him but didnt think it was feasible getting him out of Newcastle this summer. I dont think well move for him this summer. But in 12 months time when he can basically pick his club - and we can then drive them down to our preferred price - it would be a fantastic piece of business if we got him for £50-£70m. If we tried this summer it would be nearer the £80-£100m mark, especially if he has a good Euros for England, which isnt unthinkable.I cant see us spending that type of money on any player this window unless we sold a couple of players. A huge sum on a 6th forward would be daft, one would have to go to make room. If Diaz left and we replaced him with Gordon Id be elated.