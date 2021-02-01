« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 71226 times)

Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 02:06:45 pm »
So is Hughes partying it up with Jorg at the minute?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 02:13:44 pm »
A DM is not a priority according to Ian Doyle  :D
Offline Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 02:14:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:13:44 pm
A DM is not a priority according to Ian Doyle  :D

I dont believe it

Offline classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 02:16:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:13:44 pm
A DM is not a priority according to Ian Doyle  :D
it was a muddled tweet which made little sense, tbf (and not sure how good his contacts are with Hughes et al). didn't it say we're looking at DMs to sign but also that DMs aren't a priority?
Offline Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 02:18:15 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:03:13 pm
Or maybe the club actually believes in Bajetic and consider him a first team player and Endo experienced backup.

Thiago has left so he takes his place in the squad, we absolutely need someone else as this is easiest position for us upgrade
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 02:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:21:34 am
Jota in the Salah role
Nunez down the left
Boniface is the new CF

Gomez covers left back as he did for most of last season if you were paying attention

Gakpo / Minteh / Doak / Gordon / Danns would be the options from the bench


Nunez is not a left winger, he can't dribble, feint or make quick body shifts, he is just really good at running in a straight line and that's not what wingers do.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 02:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:56:16 pm
If he wants to leave on a free why are you so bothered about keeping him happy? he will want to perform to maximise the value of the deal he gets won't he?

You seem really detached from the humanistic side of football. Someone else mentioned previously that you're living in FM world and it's absolutely spot on.

As a club, you should do your absolute best not to ostracize players, let alone a certified club legend. What sort of message do you think that sends to the rest of the squad or potential signings? It's a recipe for disaster.

And honestly, it's just a downright shitty attitude, which coupled with calling Diaz a headless chicken really doesn't reflect well on you.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 02:54:46 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:42:40 pm
I find it hard to believe that we were willing to splash over 100M on a DM last year, and now we're not at all interested. Endo was a great signing, but he's not the solution.

Maybe Slot is thinking about playing 4231 with Trent and Mac as holding CMs?

It will be based on numbers. That's the only reason we won't sign a DM. I don't agree with it at all but that's what it will be about. We have too many no.8s and a no.6 short. I still don't get the Gravenberch signing based on that. I think they just saw it as an opportunity. I'm not even concinvced Bajcetic is a no.6.
Offline MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 02:55:15 pm »
its not easy improve our attack.
much of the options mentioned are not better or as good as Diaz.
Even Rafael Leao who could cost 100m im not sure is worth that & suffers from lack on end product
Kvara at Napoli outstanding talent but i doubt Napoli sell him.
Gordon & Kudus maybe more potential being younger but cost alot of money & Gordon cant really dribble at all.

Its quite difficult to upgrade our attack & squad in general so i really wouldnt be looking to sell any first teamers
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 02:57:26 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:55:15 pm
its not easy improve our attack.
much of the options mentioned are not better or as good as Diaz.
Even Rafael Leao who could cost 100m im not sure is worth that & suffers from lack on end product
Kvara at Napoli outstanding talent but i doubt Napoli sell him.
Gordon & Kudus maybe more potential being younger but cost alot of money & Gordon cant really dribble at all.

Its quite difficult to upgrade our attack & squad in general so i really wouldnt be looking to sell any first teamers

I'd have Gordon over Diaz. But would depend on net price difference. Say we got £60m for Diaz, Gordon at £75m would be okay.
Offline Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 03:03:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:36:12 pm
You seem really detached from the humanistic side of football. Someone else mentioned previously that you're living in FM world and it's absolutely spot on.

As a club, you should do your absolute best not to ostracize players, let alone a certified club legend. What sort of message do you think that sends to the rest of the squad or potential signings? It's a recipe for disaster.

And honestly, it's just a downright shitty attitude, which coupled with calling Diaz a headless chicken really doesn't reflect well on you.

A contract is an agreement between two parties, sentiment has very little to do with it, the club will make
the best decision in their own interests, thats how it is


Diaz being a headless chicken at times is a pretty accurate description, he can dribble for sure but does he impact the game with enough end product? probably not

Online peachybum

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 03:21:59 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:55:15 pm
its not easy improve our attack.

You could find a wide forward who scores more than Diaz. You could find a versatile forward who is available more than Jota. And you could find a striker who is less erratic than Nunez(if that's what Slot wants).

Do we need to improve or just change the mix to try and get better results. Individually they're all international forwards but the group didn't set the world alight.
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 03:26:57 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:21:59 pm
You could find a wide forward who scores more than Diaz. You could find a versatile forward who is available more than Jota. And you could find a striker who is less erratic than Nunez(if that's what Slot wants).

Do we need to improve or just change the mix to try and get better results. Individually they're all international forwards but the group didn't set the world alight.

I mean two forwards basically had 20+ goal involvements in the league but yeh mate..
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 04:07:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:57:26 pm
I'd have Gordon over Diaz. But would depend on net price difference. Say we got £60m for Diaz, Gordon at £75m would be okay.


Diaz is one of the great dribblers in world football and he's slowly getting back to where he was pre injury in terms of adding goals. He entertains me to no end wear as Gordon makes me feel mildly nauseous while he runs about flattering to deceive and being total shit in the cl.

therefore i respectfully disagree with this and with whose who are seemingly ready to throw diaz out with the trash just because his old man said he was a Barcelona fan growing up. footballs not all just stats its entertainment and enjoyment and Diaz provides buckets of those.


Offline Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 04:12:45 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:26:57 pm
I mean two forwards basically had 20+ goal involvements in the league but yeh mate..

Diaz scored 8 Premier league goals & 5 assists in the league, from 32 starts and 5 sub apps

Well it turns out 35 players scored more than 8 goals last season and only 50 players provided more than 5 assists but yeah fuck me, how could we possibly Improve upon that?

 
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 04:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:12:45 pm
Diaz scored 8 Premier league goals & 5 assists in the league, from 32 starts and 5 sub apps

Well it turns out 35 players scored more than 8 goals last season and only 50 players provided more than 5 assists but yeah fuck me, how could we possibly Improve upon that?

Darwin Nunez 11 goals and 8 assists plus won the pen against city thats 20 goal invovlements

Mo Salah 18 and 10 plus some pens won?

I'm a strong advocate to improve on Diaz but lets not pretend as a group the forward line is below par.
Offline Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 04:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:21:56 am
Any midfielder at the top level needs to be good on the ball these days, but if you want a specialist DM who is also Thiago-esque on the ball then those players are few and far between. I guess we earmarked Caicedo to be that player and Lavia with the potential to be one, but there's still no guarantees even with the money we'd have paid for Caicedo.
Tchouameni was the one. Mel Reddy said we wanted him because he was a mix of Thiago and Fabinho but with better athleticism. Gutted we didn't get him. Where the fuck is the next Choo Choo?!
Online PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 04:38:49 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:22:27 pm
Darwin Nunez 11 goals and 8 assists plus won the pen against city thats 20 goal invovlements

Mo Salah 18 and 10 plus some pens won?

I'm a strong advocate to improve on Diaz but lets not pretend as a group the forward line is below par.

So Darwin was also below par then. His numbers in the league aren't good enough.

Only Salah can say he had a season worthy of leading Liverpool's front line.

Asam isn't saying anything controversial we just have to stop overrating our players for a second.
Offline Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 04:44:26 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:22:27 pm
Darwin Nunez 11 goals and 8 assists plus won the pen against city thats 20 goal invovlements

Mo Salah 18 and 10 plus some pens won?

I'm a strong advocate to improve on Diaz but lets not pretend as a group the forward line is below par.

I don't want to sell Nunez but 11 goals with the chances he had, come on man.  Salah is leaving in a year, why invest further into him when we can find someone who is committed with their best years ahead of them?
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 04:55:23 pm »
Offline classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 05:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:55:23 pm

Rightly centred on FSG Head of Goalkeeping - that's the big one. And what a hire Hans was!
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 05:13:26 pm »
Hope he's got a better handle than the last Hans I knew

Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 05:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:44:26 pm
I don't want to sell Nunez but 11 goals with the chances he had, come on man.  Salah is leaving in a year, why invest further into him when we can find someone who is committed with their best years ahead of them?

I'm not saying DON'T sign a winger I'm just saying my order would be CB and or CDM then I would sort out the front line.

I'd happily sell Diaz for 75m and get Gordon for the same price if we could but alot of people on here would rather a dribbler who loses his head in the final 3rd then someone who can finish and assist.
Online Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 05:20:13 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:00:13 pm
Rightly centred on FSG Head of Goalkeeping - that's the big one. And what a hire Hans was!

They should sign another Hans to the GK dept. We need a safe pair of Hans in that role.
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1824 on: Today at 05:21:04 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 04:38:49 pm
So Darwin was also below par then. His numbers in the league aren't good enough.

Only Salah can say he had a season worthy of leading Liverpool's front line.

Asam isn't saying anything controversial we just have to stop overrating our players for a second.

So if Nunez has 19 goals and 0 assist you'd be happy right?

11 goals 8 assists, 19 goals, 0 goals 19 assists.

Its still 19 goals for Liverpool football Club?
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1825 on: Today at 05:23:06 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:00:40 pm
Apparently, Villa have put a £50m value on Douglas Luiz. Sounds like a cheaper price than that of Ederson or Koopmeiners.

https://www.goal.com/en-au/lists/arsenal-asking-price-aston-villa-douglas-luiz-join-juventus-transfer-race-brazil/bltf6f1ea999f58fc6d

Good comparison in here of Luiz versus Ederson.

https://www.footballfancast.com/liverpool-could-sign-douglas-luiz-whos-better-than-ederson-atalanta/

Juve want him and Villa want a player in return. Tap in just reported it.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1826 on: Today at 05:26:03 pm »
Quote
Florian Plettenberg
@Plettigoal
🚨🔴🔵 Exclusive | FC Bayern is seriously considering a transfer of Levi #Colwill!

The 21 y/o center-back from FC Chelsea has been on Bayerns list for a long time / #CFC

If a move from Jonathan Tah doesn't work out, Colwill is the top alternative for Bayern. It's also possible that he could join in addition. Important for Bayern: he is left-footed.

Understand initial talks with Bayern have taken place!
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1827 on: Today at 05:27:48 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:21:04 pm
So if Nunez has 19 goals and 0 assist you'd be happy right?

11 goals 8 assists, 19 goals, 0 goals 19 assists.

Its still 19 goals for Liverpool football Club?
I'd prefer 19 goals and 0 assists for my #9. How many assists do you think Jota has we are all happy when he plays because we know we are more likely to score goals
Online StevoHimself

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1828 on: Today at 05:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:26:28 pm
Personally Im more against a DM who cant play with the ball. No top teams plays with a 6 who is limited on the ball. Thats what the likes of Ugarte & Paulinha are. Very good defensively. Limited on the ball.

We've got a midfield full of players who are either good on the ball or good energetic pressers. What we need is a ball-winner.
