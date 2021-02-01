I'd have Gordon over Diaz. But would depend on net price difference. Say we got £60m for Diaz, Gordon at £75m would be okay.



Diaz is one of the great dribblers in world football and he's slowly getting back to where he was pre injury in terms of adding goals. He entertains me to no end wear as Gordon makes me feel mildly nauseous while he runs about flattering to deceive and being total shit in the cl.therefore i respectfully disagree with this and with whose who are seemingly ready to throw diaz out with the trash just because his old man said he was a Barcelona fan growing up. footballs not all just stats its entertainment and enjoyment and Diaz provides buckets of those.