Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1760 on: Today at 09:12:19 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:03:08 am
I was banging on about him last summer. £27m and would have solved a lot of issues. Leipzig will want 2-3 times that now. We wanted Colwill but this lad is better and was 1/3 of the price.

From memory, isn't Lukeba like 6ft and poor in the air? I struggled to see the fit last summer under Klopp. There was a load of CBs we were linked to who looked ideal as a LCB in a back three, but either weren't big enough to be a LCB in a back four, or dynamic enough to be a LB in a back four. Lukeba was one of those, and I felt the same about Inacio and Hincapie.

Klopp just wasn't going to sign a (relative) shortarse at CB. I'm not sure how big the Colwill interest ever was, but while he's not massive he is really good in the air (and had shown he could handle the PL in his season at Brighton).

Under Slot, it may be that what we want at CB changes. Maybe a Lukeba makes sense now - he strikes me as falling between two stools at LCB and LB but that could be exactly what we want now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1761 on: Today at 09:12:32 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:50:18 am
Lots of talk about a left-sided CB - what do we think the plan is? I think it'd be a good addition to the squad, but will they just be sitting on the bench while Virgil plays? Or are we looking for someone who could also slip in as a more defensive LB? Slot played with a defensive RB at Feyenoord in Geertruida, so maybe he'd look to flip it a bit here - a more defensive LB but Trent/Bradley having licence to be much more attacking on the right?

FWIW I could see us trying for Colwill, given how much we apparently like him (although not sure that has carried into the new behind the scenes team). Don't think he had a great season at Chelsea - who did? - but there's plenty positives. Really good in the air, can play, homegrown, still only 21. Think if anything was going to happen there it'd happen soon, given Chelsea's PSR issues and need to sell some academy players this month.

Seems to be a fair few lefty CBs who could be interesting - Pacho, Colwill, Inacio, Hincapie etc...
Is there any strong/reliable links to any? I know we got the we like Colwill stuff, but is they just the player rather than targeting a role/position? I've said this plenty on here but I think it's mad to be going for one over someone who'll start next to Van Dijk and was the same last summer. Konate can't be relied on to be that regular presence in defence. Quansah may be, he's really good and if the club thinks that I'd back them on it, but it seems needlessly risky and also if he is that good and you add another centre back there's your Van Dijk succession sorted anyway

We get more points by having someone great who starts 30+ games at centre back, not by having someone not as good as Van Dijk as a back up playing games that don't matter as much. We'll still be expecting Van Dijk to play as many game as possible because he's that good. Also think left back you can absolutely get by with Robertson/Gomez again (look at who City have used there when winning leagues or Arsenal last year) it's not as important as a centre back
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1762 on: Today at 09:17:44 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:21:34 am
Jota in the Salah role
Nunez down the left
Boniface is the new CF

Gomez covers left back as he did for most of last season if you were paying attention

Gakpo / Minteh / Doak / Gordon / Danns would be the options from the bench




Is Boniface a massive improvement over Nunez? I havent see enough of him but he looks a similar type to Nunez. Arguably a better finisher but worse off the ball.

I dont like the idea of Jota on RW and Nunez off the LW though. Nunez can do a job on the left but wouldnt want him being the 1st choice there. Same regarding Jota and RW. Has he ever played RW for us? Feels like CF and then LW would be his 2 positions.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1763 on: Today at 09:22:21 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:12:32 am
Is there any strong/reliable links to any? I know we got the we like Colwill stuff, but is they just the player rather than targeting a role/position? I've said this plenty on here but I think it's mad to be going for one over someone who'll start next to Van Dijk and was the same last summer. Konate can't be relied on to be that regular presence in defence. Quansah may be, he's really good and if the club thinks that I'd back them on it, but it seems needlessly risky and also if he is that good and you add another centre back there's your Van Dijk succession sorted anyway

We get more points by having someone great who starts 30+ games at centre back, not by having someone not as good as Van Dijk as a back up playing games that don't matter as much. We'll still be expecting Van Dijk to play as many game as possible because he's that good. Also think left back you can absolutely get by with Robertson/Gomez again (look at who City have used there when winning leagues or Arsenal last year) it's not as important as a centre back

I don't disagree. I'd like a new LCB in the squad, but the reality is that they shouldn't be getting many games in that spot because of Virgil. A new RCB is how you upgrade the XI, a new LCB is how you upgrade the squad - that's my view anyway.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1764 on: Today at 09:34:43 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:17:44 am

Is Boniface a massive improvement over Nunez? I havent see enough of him but he looks a similar type to Nunez. Arguably a better finisher but worse off the ball.

I dont like the idea of Jota on RW and Nunez off the LW though. Nunez can do a job on the left but wouldnt want him being the 1st choice there. Same regarding Jota and RW. Has he ever played RW for us? Feels like CF and then LW would be his 2 positions.

No he's not, I'd be hugely surprised if we tried to replace Nunez with another striker who is young and needs time to bed in.

I can see our front line changes this window being a long term Salah replacement and that's about it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1765 on: Today at 09:35:34 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:01:00 am
He wouldn't. Honestly he isnt that good. Also, the idea that one player, who is a defensive midfielder, makes a team get 10 or so more points is fanciful. We were not a Caicedo away from winning the league. I don't think even Rice makes that difference, and I rate him highly.

It's not just the league though. I don't think we lose 3-0 at home to Atalanta or concede 4 at Old Trafford in the cup if we've got a proper holding midfield player in the team who can get about the pitch and put out fires the way Fabinho used to. It was embarrassing the way United and Atalanta just strolled through us (and not just on the goals) and it happened too often all season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1766 on: Today at 09:41:04 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:17:21 am
Based on their goals/stats you would be eating humble pie massively

-All extremely athletic, powerful, young
-seriously outperforming in their duels

we should absolutely look at these types of players
Based on selling Salah and Diaz I dont think I would
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1767 on: Today at 09:45:38 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:35:34 am
It's not just the league though. I don't think we lose 3-0 at home to Atalanta or concede 4 at Old Trafford in the cup if we've got a proper holding midfield player in the team who can get about the pitch and put out fires the way Fabinho used to. It was embarrassing the way United and Atalanta just strolled through us (and not just on the goals) and it happened too often all season.

The Atlanta game in particular seemed to be a tactical and/or energy issue to me. Not sure putting a DM into that team solves everything.


Im one of the people who wants a DM to come in this summer. First and foremost though they cant be the only solution to us being too open at times in the last 2 seasons. There needs to be other things that fix that also - mainly tactical including more effective work off the ball from the forward players.


Additionally the main attribute the DM needs is to be good on the ball. 80% of the game well play well dominate possession. You need every player to be comfortable on the ball. The 6 needs to be good at receiving the ball with his back to goal, playing in half turn and passing through the lines when in possession. Without that I dont see the point in a new DM since theyll be a hindrance for more games than theyll be a strength.


Thats where the problem lies. Most DMs are pure destroyers. Not sure any top team plays with one. Certainly not City, Arsenal or Real. Its not what top teams do. I do think we need someone but if its not a pure destroyer can it be from our current options if we play a 2?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1768 on: Today at 09:51:19 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:45:38 am
The Atlanta game in particular seemed to be a tactical and/or energy issue to me. Not sure putting a DM into that team solves everything.


Im one of the people who wants a DM to come in this summer. First and foremost though they cant be the only solution to us being too open at times in the last 2 seasons. There needs to be other things that fix that also - mainly tactical including more effective work off the ball from the forward players.


Additionally the main attribute the DM needs is to be good on the ball. 80% of the game well play well dominate possession. You need every player to be comfortable on the ball. The 6 needs to be good at receiving the ball with his back to goal, playing in half turn and passing through the lines when in possession. Without that I dont see the point in a new DM since theyll be a hindrance for more games than theyll be a strength.


Thats where the problem lies. Most DMs are pure destroyers. Not sure any top team plays with one. Certainly not City, Arsenal or Real. Its not what top teams do. I do think we need someone but if its not a pure destroyer can it be from our current options if we play a 2?

Good post. Too few people keep in mind that Fabinho was called our light house because of his on the ball work. He was good under pressure and able to play on the half turn. Now he wasnt a Pirlo/Alonso or Kroos in terms of on the ball work but he was decent. If you put a pure destroyer at 6 who cant cope with pressure, play on the half turn or progress the ball vertically up the pitch were going to really struggle to progress the ball.
