It's not just the league though. I don't think we lose 3-0 at home to Atalanta or concede 4 at Old Trafford in the cup if we've got a proper holding midfield player in the team who can get about the pitch and put out fires the way Fabinho used to. It was embarrassing the way United and Atalanta just strolled through us (and not just on the goals) and it happened too often all season.
The Atlanta game in particular seemed to be a tactical and/or energy issue to me. Not sure putting a DM into that team solves everything.
Im one of the people who wants a DM to come in this summer. First and foremost though they cant be the only solution to us being too open at times in the last 2 seasons. There needs to be other things that fix that also - mainly tactical including more effective work off the ball from the forward players.
Additionally the main attribute the DM needs is to be good on the ball. 80% of the game well play well dominate possession. You need every player to be comfortable on the ball. The 6 needs to be good at receiving the ball with his back to goal, playing in half turn and passing through the lines when in possession. Without that I dont see the point in a new DM since theyll be a hindrance for more games than theyll be a strength.
Thats where the problem lies. Most DMs are pure destroyers. Not sure any top team plays with one. Certainly not City, Arsenal or Real. Its not what top teams do. I do think we need someone but if its not a pure destroyer can it be from our current options if we play a 2?