Lots of talk about a left-sided CB - what do we think the plan is? I think it'd be a good addition to the squad, but will they just be sitting on the bench while Virgil plays? Or are we looking for someone who could also slip in as a more defensive LB? Slot played with a defensive RB at Feyenoord in Geertruida, so maybe he'd look to flip it a bit here - a more defensive LB but Trent/Bradley having licence to be much more attacking on the right?



FWIW I could see us trying for Colwill, given how much we apparently like him (although not sure that has carried into the new behind the scenes team). Don't think he had a great season at Chelsea - who did? - but there's plenty positives. Really good in the air, can play, homegrown, still only 21. Think if anything was going to happen there it'd happen soon, given Chelsea's PSR issues and need to sell some academy players this month.



Seems to be a fair few lefty CBs who could be interesting - Pacho, Colwill, Inacio, Hincapie etc...



Is there any strong/reliable links to any? I know we got the we like Colwill stuff, but is they just the player rather than targeting a role/position? I've said this plenty on here but I think it's mad to be going for one over someone who'll start next to Van Dijk and was the same last summer. Konate can't be relied on to be that regular presence in defence. Quansah may be, he's really good and if the club thinks that I'd back them on it, but it seems needlessly risky and also if he is that good and you add another centre back there's your Van Dijk succession sorted anywayWe get more points by having someone great who starts 30+ games at centre back, not by having someone not as good as Van Dijk as a back up playing games that don't matter as much. We'll still be expecting Van Dijk to play as many game as possible because he's that good. Also think left back you can absolutely get by with Robertson/Gomez again (look at who City have used there when winning leagues or Arsenal last year) it's not as important as a centre back