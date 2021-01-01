I would be, too, but Ive resigned myself to the idea that there simply isnt one out there who offers both the defensive ability and the distribution. We cant sacrifice the passing. Your point around losing Alonso and keeping Mascherano kind of makes that point. Lucas probably wasnt that inferior to Alonso defensively, but they were worlds apart with their distribution and that side sorely missed Alonsos ability to find Gerrard in space. Arsenal have played with Jorginho as a 6 this season, hes not an athlete at all and he doesnt bail them out in transitions, but he does move the ball really well and if the teams shape is right, you can get away with the inferior athleticism/defensive ability. These types of players are pretty rare, so if one pops up around Europe they arent often ignored. Im hopeful the club can pull something special off, but I just dont see the 20-25 year old, two-way 6 waiting to be the difference maker for a club at our level wanting to compete for trophies. Maybe we have to go a bit younger or find a more creative solution, but it really is barren at the moment.



I don't know the market like others on here, so I won't pretend otherwise. I'd find it unfathomable though that there isnt anyone good enough to play the 6 to a high level who we could bring in. Right now we have a glaring weakness in the position, and who knows if Bajcetic can play that role (to me he looks more of a deep playmaker than someone who protects the defence). He played when we were skittled at home against Madrid with a finished Fabinho in the 6. The last goal at 6:40 when the Madrid runner blitzed past Bajectic;He did fine that season, easily the pick of our midfielders (the other two regulars being done). Just think he lacks athleticism to play the position. He played 6 at Wolves and we were battered 3-0.And I think we are are close because we have a back four that could win a league (Robbo, Virgil, Quansah, Trent), a gk that could (Ali), 8s that could (Mac, Jones), and forwards that could (Diaz, Jota, Salah). Add in the quality back ups (or starters) in Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Dom, Gakpo, Nunez and a world class sub in Elliott..and the massive potential of Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Doak. That's a squad of 22 players, a quality 6 being 23. And you can get away with needing some of the others to do a job on occasion.We got 82 points despite being slow and porous in midfield. The big question mark obviously is we no longer have the same man in charge, so it doesn't just mean that by addressing that area we will do better. So when I say we are close i'm still thinking of Jurgen being at the helm. With a quality 6 added we would have the players to win a league (why so many of us got excited with the Caicedo bid), we don't know if we have the manager.