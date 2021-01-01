I think Szoboszlai drop on form has caused people to really underrate jis abilities. The lad is more Gerrard than Alonso. He is still only 23 and has plenty more to come. The attributes and skills are all there, his technique is great, he has a great touch, a good pass on him and his work rate is excellent. He is well built physically and has genuine pace. Personally I hope we go to a 4-2-3-1 because he is best suited in a slightly advanced midfield position where he can do the most damage. heck, I think a lot of our midfielders suit that slightly advanced position and a double pivot behind them would enable them to take those risks. Harvey, Curtis, Dom, Bobby Clark can all play in that system and express themselves much better. For the Alonso role, the best we have is Macca or perhaps Trent, who both have the range of passing and the technical ability. For Masch's role we currently have Endo and Bajcetic. It could perhaps be a little better, but it could work really well.