Said it before, if we only signed a class 6 this summer and nothing else (so long as nobody else left us), I'd be more than happy. We are that close.



I would be, too, but Iíve resigned myself to the idea that there simply isnít one out there who offers both the defensive ability and the distribution. We canít sacrifice the passing. Your point around losing Alonso and keeping Mascherano kind of makes that point. Lucas probably wasnít that inferior to Alonso defensively, but they were worlds apart with their distribution and that side sorely missed Alonsoís ability to find Gerrard in space. Arsenal have played with Jorginho as a 6 this season, heís not an athlete at all and he doesnít bail them out in transitions, but he does move the ball really well and if the teamís shape is right, you can get away with the inferior athleticism/defensive ability. These types of players are pretty rare, so if one pops up around Europe they arenít often ignored. Iím hopeful the club can pull something special off, but I just donít see the 20-25 year old, two-way 6 waiting to be the difference maker for a club at our level wanting to compete for trophies. Maybe we have to go a bit younger or find a more creative solution, but it really is barren at the moment.