Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:50:02 pm
He's off to Chelsea

Seems to be all the noise unfortunately yeah.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:50:02 pm
He's off to Chelsea

Probably. Would be a shame though but if we are not interested in him then fair enough. I just hope we dont buy utter dog shit like Gordon, Mbuemo, Summerville etc. Might as well stick with our current attackers.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 10:30:33 am
Said it before, if we only signed a class 6 this summer and nothing else (so long as nobody else left us), I'd be more than happy. We are that close.

I would be, too, but Ive resigned myself to the idea that there simply isnt one out there who offers both the defensive ability and the distribution. We cant sacrifice the passing. Your point around losing Alonso and keeping Mascherano kind of makes that point. Lucas probably wasnt that inferior to Alonso defensively, but they were worlds apart with their distribution and that side sorely missed Alonsos ability to find Gerrard in space. Arsenal have played with Jorginho as a 6 this season, hes not an athlete at all and he doesnt bail them out in transitions, but he does move the ball really well and if the teams shape is right, you can get away with the inferior athleticism/defensive ability. These types of players are pretty rare, so if one pops up around Europe they arent often ignored. Im hopeful the club can pull something special off, but I just dont see the 20-25 year old, two-way 6 waiting to be the difference maker for a club at our level wanting to compete for trophies. Maybe we have to go a bit younger or find a more creative solution, but it really is barren at the moment.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:50:02 pm
He's off to Chelsea

Chelsea have already spent £60m on two Brazilian kids, £20m on sacking and hiring managers and £60m+ likely on Olise. I assume they have sold more property to themselves or they don't care about rules.

Sold the women's team to themselves
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:11:04 pm
Ian Doyle - Liverpool have no interest in signing Gambia international winger Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United this summer

Why do we come out and deny any tiny transfer link, makes for a boring transfer window  ;D

Just as I thought. It was a lazy link due to him playing under Slot at Feyenoord
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 10:30:33 am

Said it before, if we only signed a class 6 this summer and nothing else (so long as nobody else left us), I'd be more than happy. We are that close.

We are not that close. One player isnt getting us to win the league.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:55:46 pm
Sold the women's team to themselves

Ah yeah saw rumours of that.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:52:45 pm
I would be, too, but Ive resigned myself to the idea that there simply isnt one out there who offers both the defensive ability and the distribution. We cant sacrifice the passing. Your point around losing Alonso and keeping Mascherano kind of makes that point. Lucas probably wasnt that inferior to Alonso defensively, but they were worlds apart with their distribution and that side sorely missed Alonsos ability to find Gerrard in space. Arsenal have played with Jorginho as a 6 this season, hes not an athlete at all and he doesnt bail them out in transitions, but he does move the ball really well and if the teams shape is right, you can get away with the inferior athleticism/defensive ability. These types of players are pretty rare, so if one pops up around Europe they arent often ignored. Im hopeful the club can pull something special off, but I just dont see the 20-25 year old, two-way 6 waiting to be the difference maker for a club at our level wanting to compete for trophies. Maybe we have to go a bit younger or find a more creative solution, but it really is barren at the moment.

I'd say Lucas was far superior to Alonso defensively before his ACL,after that not so much.
His reading of the game,passing ability and positioning though was never close to Xabi but i'd say it was decent still and his athletism before the injury was superb.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:13:14 pm
I'd say Lucas was far superior to Alonso defensively before his ACL,after that not so much.
His reading of the game,passing ability and positioning though was never close to Xabi but i'd say it was decent still and his athletism before the injury was superb.

I always thought Alonso was quite underrated as a defender. He never had pace but he almost always topped the running distance charts after games, he was always a willing body up against target men on long balls/goal kicks too, I can remember him battling with John Carew for 90 minutes once against Villa, just so the centre halves could stay set to intercept any flick ons. But yeah, Lucas in 11/12 was brilliant before that injury. 09/10, though, when wed just sold Alonso, we definitely suffered through relying on Lucas as Alonsos replacement, Aquilanis lack of availability is obviously the caveat as I dont think it was planned for Lucas to play so much.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:19:37 pm
I always thought Alonso was quite underrated as a defender. He never had pace but he almost always topped the running distance charts after games, he was always a willing body up against target men on long balls/goal kicks too, I can remember him battling with John Carew for 90 minutes once against Villa, just so the centre halves could stay set to intercept any flick ons. But yeah, Lucas in 11/12 was brilliant before that injury. 09/10, though, when wed just sold Alonso, we definitely suffered through relying on Lucas as Alonsos replacement, Aquilanis lack of availability is obviously the caveat as I dont think it was planned for Lucas to play so much.

I think you're right about Lucas starting slowly,but just before his injury though it seemed to really click for him,he was everywhere,winning every header and every duel,a one man midfield seemed like at times,shame what happened then.

On a bit lesser scale it seemed to just start to come together for Ox as well.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:52:45 pm
I would be, too, but Ive resigned myself to the idea that there simply isnt one out there who offers both the defensive ability and the distribution. We cant sacrifice the passing. Your point around losing Alonso and keeping Mascherano kind of makes that point. Lucas probably wasnt that inferior to Alonso defensively, but they were worlds apart with their distribution and that side sorely missed Alonsos ability to find Gerrard in space. Arsenal have played with Jorginho as a 6 this season, hes not an athlete at all and he doesnt bail them out in transitions, but he does move the ball really well and if the teams shape is right, you can get away with the inferior athleticism/defensive ability. These types of players are pretty rare, so if one pops up around Europe they arent often ignored. Im hopeful the club can pull something special off, but I just dont see the 20-25 year old, two-way 6 waiting to be the difference maker for a club at our level wanting to compete for trophies. Maybe we have to go a bit younger or find a more creative solution, but it really is barren at the moment.

Also worth noting that he is playing alongside Rice who covers up for a lot of his defensive / athletic deficiencies. Besides, I always think they look like a more solid outfit with Partey in midfield.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:19:37 pm
I always thought Alonso was quite underrated as a defender. He never had pace but he almost always topped the running distance charts after games, he was always a willing body up against target men on long balls/goal kicks too, I can remember him battling with John Carew for 90 minutes once against Villa, just so the centre halves could stay set to intercept any flick ons. But yeah, Lucas in 11/12 was brilliant before that injury. 09/10, though, when wed just sold Alonso, we definitely suffered through relying on Lucas as Alonsos replacement, Aquilanis lack of availability is obviously the caveat as I dont think it was planned for Lucas to play so much.
Imagine what Klopp would have done with a midfield 3 of Alonso, Gerrard and Mascherano...

When I look at the options fopr Slot, it is Szlob in the Alonso role, McAllister in the Gerrard role (or vice versa?) and all that is needed for success is a new Mascherano.

With a top class number 6 and Bajcetic as cover/learning I believe Liverpool could win the league. It might sound far fetched, but look at what Rice did for Arsenal last year, and Liverpool have way more firepower.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
I think Szoboszlai drop on form has caused people to really underrate jis abilities. The lad is more Gerrard than Alonso. He is still only 23 and has plenty more to come. The attributes and skills are all there, his technique is great, he has a great touch, a good pass on him and his work rate is excellent. He is well built physically and has genuine pace. Personally I hope we go to a 4-2-3-1 because he is best suited in a slightly advanced midfield position where he can do the most damage. heck, I think a lot of our midfielders suit that slightly advanced position and a double pivot behind them would enable them to take those risks. Harvey, Curtis, Dom, Bobby Clark can all play in that system and express themselves much better. For the Alonso role, the best we have is Macca or perhaps Trent, who both have the range of passing and the technical ability. For Masch's role we currently have Endo and Bajcetic. It could perhaps be a little better, but it could work really well.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:45:08 pm
Imagine what Klopp would have done with a midfield 3 of Alonso, Gerrard and Mascherano...

When I look at the options fopr Slot, it is Szlob in the Alonso role, McAllister in the Gerrard role (or vice versa?) and all that is needed for success is a new Mascherano.

With a top class number 6 and Bajcetic as cover/learning I believe Liverpool could win the league. It might sound far fetched, but look at what Rice did for Arsenal last year, and Liverpool have way more firepower.
They also signed Havertz who ended up being a really good forward for them especially defensively  once Arteta stop trying to get him in midfield as much. Wasn't just one player and these got Arsenal a massive 5 more.points and they won nothing sitll
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 10:30:33 am
It's an enormous oversight.

We won almost nowt without a midfield enforcer in the Evan's era (a slightly faded Ince was finally meant to be the answer). We lacked defensive protection in midfield then but were really exciting to watch (similar to now) with our player of the decade McManaman running the show. We'd score plenty but also cough up easy chances. We never replaced McMahon, who had taken over from Souness. And the need for one has only increased over time with the faster tempo of the game as you get cut open otherwise.

You'd think we would have learned from this lesson.

If we had a Keane in that side we wouldn't have been so flaky, and we would have put in a genuine title challenge and not a token one. Remember going 2 up at Chelsea and then conceding four, and Mark Wright, who was outstanding for us in the heart of defence then, looking around in total bewilderment at the shambles that had unfolded.

It wasnt until Hamann came in did we tighten up defensively. We then saw how open we were when he didn't start in Istanbul, a night Rafa delivered us our greatest night while also getting out of jail.

Its not just the 6 being imperative of course, as we collapsed after 2009 when Alonso left us despite having Mascherano for that season. You need both a quality 6 and passer/controller playing off him, and we have the latter in abundance but none of the former.

Said it before, if we only signed a class 6 this summer and nothing else (so long as nobody else left us), I'd be more than happy. We are that close.

If we don't sign at least 4 new players I will change my username to whatever you want.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote
FSG want a return to their regular profile of buying much younger players with the potential to improve, with the Reds again in the market for a number six, despite it not being a priority at present.

[@IanDoyleSport]
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:12:36 am
Starters and improving our first 11 are the priority.

Which positions would you upgrade?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:45:08 pm
Imagine what Klopp would have done with a midfield 3 of Alonso, Gerrard and Mascherano...

When I look at the options fopr Slot, it is Szlob in the Alonso role, McAllister in the Gerrard role (or vice versa?) and all that is needed for success is a new Mascherano.

With a top class number 6 and Bajcetic as cover/learning I believe Liverpool could win the league. It might sound far fetched, but look at what Rice did for Arsenal last year, and Liverpool have way more firepower.

Top class 6, another top class centre back, wide forward and a striker who doesnt shit himself when presented with a sitter
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:01:31 pm


We havent bought anyone proven other than Thiago

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:10:28 pm
Top class 6, another top class centre back, wide forward and a striker who doesnt shit himself when presented with a sitter
Think a defender and wide forward are nailed on this summer. The market for DMs remains underwhelming so I could see us ignoring it again unless the nerds find someone.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:16:43 pm
Think a defender and wide forward are nailed on this summer. The market for DMs remains underwhelming so I could see us ignoring it again unless the nerds find someone.

Were unlikely to finish top 4 without a new CDM this summer, CDM + CB is the pre-requisite for us maintaining top 4, new wide forward and striker is if John Henrys ego is bruised enough by Man Citys social media ribbing his Mrs after they win another title
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:08:30 pm
Which positions would you upgrade?
DM and a left winger with more end product are at the top of my list.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:26:11 pm
DM and a left winger with more end product are at the top of my list.

Add a left sided CB who could play LB and that's my list also.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:21:51 pm
Were unlikely to finish top 4 without a new CDM this summer, CDM + CB is the pre-requisite for us maintaining top 4, new wide forward and striker is if John Henrys ego is bruised enough by Man Citys social media ribbing his Mrs after they win another title

Bit of a stretch that I think, maybe a new elite 6 pushes us to winning the league but with zero changes this side will improve next season as its another year experienced.
