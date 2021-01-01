It took us years to really replace Mascherano when we got Fabinho. Fabinho was integral to us winning the lot. Are we really going to go years again making the same mistake? Get a no.6. top priority imo. Above both CB and forward



It's an enormous oversight.We won almost nowt without a midfield enforcer in the Evan's era (a slightly faded Ince was finally meant to be the answer). We lacked defensive protection in midfield then but were really exciting to watch (similar to now) with our player of the decade McManaman running the show. We'd score plenty but also cough up easy chances. We never replaced McMahon, who had taken over from Souness. And the need for one has only increased over time with the faster tempo of the game as you get cut open otherwise.You'd think we would have learned from this lesson.If we had a Keane in that side we wouldn't have been so flaky, and we would have put in a genuine title challenge and not a token one. Remember going 2 up at Chelsea and then conceding four, and Mark Wright, who was outstanding for us in the heart of defence then, looking around in total bewilderment at the shambles that had unfolded.It wasnt until Hamann came in did we tighten up defensively. We then saw how open we were when he didn't start in Istanbul, a night Rafa delivered us our greatest night while also getting out of jail.Its not just the 6 being imperative of course, as we collapsed after 2009 when Alonso left us despite having Mascherano for that season. You need both a quality 6 and passer/controller playing off him, and we have the latter in abundance but none of the former.Said it before, if we only signed a class 6 this summer and nothing else (so long as nobody else left us), I'd be more than happy. We are that close.