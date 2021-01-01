« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:37:38 am
Suggestions Kompany looking at a clearout at Bayern. Wouldn't mind pushing the envelope for Matthijs de Ligt.

Sign Musiala and allow Kompany to have a decent transfer fund and really put his stamp on the side.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:37:38 am
Wouldn't mind pushing the envelope for Matthijs de Ligt.

Not the most mobile CB is he?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:57:16 pm
I would like us to get more youngsters in even if we end up having to sell a few. It's seems a sure way to make money, even if you end up with a few duds.

Can we afford this though. Teams like City and Chelsea can afford to offset duds. Hell, Im not even sure city do this with young players so much but more 50m fullbacks. Chelsea look a mess. I think we cut our cloth accordingly and it leads to a more conservative approach to buys. Perhaps those were the types of risks Klopp meant he wished the club took.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:31:30 am
Not the most mobile CB is he?

True. Funnily, he's got the same top speed as Manu Kone of 32.81.

Equal 247th in the Bundesliga.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm
I'm all about Premier League proven this summer.

If were spending big on a forward, defo. If were signing someone like Minteh, I wouldnt be fussed if he came in and we sold none of our existing forwards. If we end up selling a Diaz or a Salah, it has to be Minteh + a more senior option, ie Gordon or Olise depending on which side we need.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Starters and improving our first 11 are the priority.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
The thing about productive, pacy, runs in behind, dribbly boy, wide forwards is that there arent many out there currently. If we want one of them we may need to get someone who isnt yet a starter but were hoping will become one.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:12:36 am
Starters and improving our first 11 are the priority.

I get that but we currently have five starting forwards and a prospect in Doak. If we can get another potential starter for good value now I dont see the issue, providing hes given the time and space to develop. See it as a bit similar to City adding Doku to their team last summer, the anticipation was he was a bit raw and hed be an impact player from the bench replacing Grealish/Foden/Alvarez/Bernardo. He probably arrived at a better level than I thought but its fair to say he wasnt consistent enough to be a key starter every week.

I think we need to sell one of the forwards if were adding a Gordon or Olise level player in there, if were only adding someone like Minteh or Osorio, the current five would be fine.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Gordon please.

Pacy, presses well and he's gone up a level with his goal output. Plus he's a Red.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:34:05 am
Gordon please.

Pacy, presses well and he's gone up a level with his goal output. Plus he's a Red.

Horse botherer as well
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
There are a quite a few teams across europe and in the premier league that are under severe financial distress, it would make sense for us to target those teams where we might otherwise not be able to recruit

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
It took us years to really replace Mascherano when we got Fabinho. Fabinho was integral to us winning the lot. Are we really going to go years again making the same mistake?  Get a no.6. top priority imo. Above both CB and forward
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:01:34 am
It took us years to really replace Mascherano when we got Fabinho. Fabinho was integral to us winning the lot. Are we really going to go years again making the same mistake?  Get a no.6. top priority imo. Above both CB and forward

Go back to AS Monaco and sign Youssouf Fofana
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 07:36:26 am
Can we afford this though. Teams like City and Chelsea can afford to offset duds. Hell, Im not even sure city do this with young players so much but more 50m fullbacks. Chelsea look a mess. I think we cut our cloth accordingly and it leads to a more conservative approach to buys. Perhaps those were the types of risks Klopp meant he wished the club took.

City and Chelsea have made massive profit from selling young players. Ignore Chelsea now as no idea what their plan is but historically. Does need money set aside.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:01:34 am
It took us years to really replace Mascherano when we got Fabinho. Fabinho was integral to us winning the lot. Are we really going to go years again making the same mistake?  Get a no.6. top priority imo. Above both CB and forward
It's an enormous oversight.

We won almost nowt without a midfield enforcer in the Evan's era (a slightly faded Ince was finally meant to be the answer). We lacked defensive protection in midfield then but were really exciting to watch (similar to now) with our player of the decade McManaman running the show. We'd score plenty but also cough up easy chances. We never replaced McMahon, who had taken over from Souness. And the need for one has only increased over time with the faster tempo of the game as you get cut open otherwise.

You'd think we would have learned from this lesson.

If we had a Keane in that side we wouldn't have been so flaky, and we would have put in a genuine title challenge and not a token one. Remember going 2 up at Chelsea and then conceding four, and Mark Wright, who was outstanding for us in the heart of defence then, looking around in total bewilderment at the shambles that had unfolded.

It wasnt until Hamann came in did we tighten up defensively. We then saw how open we were when he didn't start in Istanbul, a night Rafa delivered us our greatest night while also getting out of jail.

Its not just the 6 being imperative of course, as we collapsed after 2009 when Alonso left us despite having Mascherano for that season. You need both a quality 6 and passer/controller playing off him, and we have the latter in abundance but none of the former.

Said it before, if we only signed a class 6 this summer and nothing else (so long as nobody else left us), I'd be more than happy. We are that close.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:07:38 am
Go back to AS Monaco and sign Youssouf Fofana

He's not a no.6
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 10:30:33 am
It's an enormous oversight.

We won almost nowt without a midfield enforcer in the Evan's era (a slightly faded Ince was finally meant to be the answer). We lacked defensive protection in midfield then but were really exciting to watch (similar to now) with our player of the decade McManaman running the show. We'd score plenty but also cough up easy chances. We never replaced McMahon, who had taken over from Souness. And the need for one has only increased over time with the faster tempo of the game as you get cut open otherwise.

You'd think we would have learned from this lesson.

If we had a Keane in that side we wouldn't have been so flaky, and we would have put in a genuine title challenge and not a token one. Remember going 2 up at Chelsea and then conceding four, and Mark Wright, who was outstanding for us in the heart of defence then, looking around in total bewilderment at the shambles that had unfolded.

It wasnt until Hamann came in did we tighten up defensively. We then saw how open we were when he didn't start in Istanbul, a night Rafa delivered us our greatest night while also getting out of jail.

Its not just the 6 being imperative of course, as we collapsed after 2009 when Alonso left us despite having Mascherano for that season. You need both a quality 6 and passer/controller playing off him, and we have the latter in abundance but none of the former.

Said it before, if we only signed a class 6 this summer and nothing else (so long as nobody else left us), I'd be more than happy. We are that close.

Exactly and when was the last time a team won the league without a quality no.6?

Last 10 years. Kante, Fernandinho, Rodri, Fabinho
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:46:54 am
There are a quite a few teams across europe and in the premier league that are under severe financial distress, it would make sense for us to target those teams where we might otherwise not be able to recruit

Thats the moneyball long game. If the regulations around this finances is sorted, we are one of the smartest clubs in football up their with the most commercially viable for large, legitimate sponsorship.  Whilst others struggle to fit tightly within their means, well be ahead of our rivals.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
And how many 6s as good as the ones mentioned above are currently available and want to sign for us?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:55:58 am
Thats the moneyball long game. If the regulations around this finances is sorted, we are one of the smartest clubs in football up their with the most commercially viable for large, legitimate sponsorship.  Whilst others struggle to fit tightly within their means, well be ahead of our rivals.

The metrics seem to be trending our way but the return in terms of trophies is lagging, hopefully the new structure will enable Hughes / Edwards to be proactive

My concern is we fall short almost every season, manyana manyana
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:55:43 am
If were spending big on a forward, defo. If were signing someone like Minteh, I wouldnt be fussed if he came in and we sold none of our existing forwards. If we end up selling a Diaz or a Salah, it has to be Minteh + a more senior option, ie Gordon or Olise depending on which side we need.

Speaking only statistically, Minteh's numbers are scarily good. Especially in the areas where we are most lacking I.e. progression and dribbling. He compares favourably to someone like Bakayoko even although Bakoyoko is clearly more polished. He's scored 10 goals and assisted 5 in the Dutch league from about 17 starts and his numbers seem to even hold up when looking at CL numbers albeit with a smaller sample size. He looks like a huge talent tbf. There just aren't many of his talent going.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:03:23 am
And how many 6s as good as the ones mentioned above are currently available and want to sign for us?

Thing is there are plenty of destroyers out there but we need someone that can play otherwise the other teams will just drop off and allow the new 6 to have the ball and pass it sideways/backwards

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:03:23 am
And how many 6s as good as the ones mentioned above are currently available and want to sign for us?

Mascherano was on the bench for West Ham and Fabinho playing for Monaco with barely a Brazil cap to his name. Hamann also was unpopular with the Newcastle fans when we signed him.

Surely the scouts can pull something out the hat, rather than having to compromise with another Endo type purchase.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:20:52 am
Thing is there are plenty of destroyers out there but we need someone that can play otherwise the other teams will just drop off and allow the new 6 to have the ball and pass it sideways/backwards

You're still better off having a destroyer in there than not, as long as he can at least pass a football. Sissoko was not amazing on the ball but he toughened us right up in the middle of the park (pre-injury) which was what we needed at that time and what we need now and what we needed last season.

If there's no player who hits every metric we want (which costs the big bucks anyway like Caicedo or Rice) then you have to sacrifice on some metric until that player is available. To an extent we did that with Endo, which was fair enough, but he's too slow, sleight and immobile to be a destroyer in the PL. Endo would have made more sense if we signed a more athletic player to play next to him, but Mac Allister  is great on the ball but slow as fuck. We need a 6 who can properly cover ground. Fabinho could no longer do that in his last season and Endo and Mac couldn't playing there last season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:30:40 am
You're still better off having a destroyer in there than not, as long as he can at least pass a football. Sissoko was not amazing on the ball but he toughened us right up in the middle of the park (pre-injury) which was what we needed at that time and what we need now and what we needed last season.

If there's no player who hits every metric we want (which costs the big bucks anyway like Caicedo or Rice) then you have to compromise until that player is available. To an extent we did that with Endo, which was fair enough, but he's too slow, sleight and immobile to be a destroyer in the PL. Endo would have made more sense if we signed a more athletic player to play next to him, but Mac Allister  is great on the ball but slow as fuck. We need a 6 who can properly cover ground. Fabinho could no longer do that in his last season and Endo and Mac couldn't playing there last season.

In terms of options:

Young w high potential
Baleba
Neves

ideal age
Joao Gomes
Guimares
Stach
Zubimendi
Tchouameni

Peak years
Anguissa
Kimmich


Tchouameni is probably the best out there for what we want but unlikely to move
from Madrid, another one to consider is Anguissa, always impressed me at Fulham and Napoli have had a shit season, otherwise Baleba is a massive talent and Gomes would walk into the side and solve our
problem immediately at a reasonable price
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
The names in the wife forward categories I keep hearing sound very underwhelming. Hopefully hear something positive on that soon. I just feel the best thing to do would be move Diaz on at big money and sign someone who's showed a lot of quality in their early years and are moving into their supposed peaks, ie Napoli lad or Leao from Milan. The rest are reeking of 'might be good enough in three years' which I can't really be arsed with at all. Sign someone of real quality now who can improve on Diaz's output.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:45:23 am
The names in the wife forward categories I keep hearing sound very underwhelming. Hopefully hear something positive on that soon. I just feel the best thing to do would be move Diaz on at big money and sign someone who's showed a lot of quality in their early years and are moving into their supposed peaks, ie Napoli lad or Leao from Milan. The rest are reeking of 'might be good enough in three years' which I can't really be arsed with at all. Sign someone of real quality now who can improve on Diaz's output.

What makes someone like Leao better than Olise?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:45:23 am
The names in the wife forward categories I keep hearing sound very underwhelming. Hopefully hear something positive on that soon. I just feel the best thing to do would be move Diaz on at big money and sign someone who's showed a lot of quality in their early years and are moving into their supposed peaks, ie Napoli lad or Leao from Milan. The rest are reeking of 'might be good enough in three years' which I can't really be arsed with at all. Sign someone of real quality now who can improve on Diaz's output.

Is the player market as limited as the managerial market at the moment? Or do we need the nerds to step up and be identifying the right players? Like with the manager we looked at the best fit and got Slot in.

Kudus is quality but will be expensive and we weren't looking for a forward last summer when he was gettable from Ajax. We'd prioritised Gakpo from Holland instead that January.

Olise is quality but we know Chelsea and/or United will just throw a lot more money at him than we would.

Gordon would be a good fit but Newcastle would charge us mega money.

I don't know what our shortlist is.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:45:23 am
The names in the wife forward categories I keep hearing sound very underwhelming.

I feel like you're expecting a bit too much commitment from our players 😁
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Ian Doyle - Liverpool have no interest in signing Gambia international winger Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United this summer

Why do we come out and deny any tiny transfer link, makes for a boring transfer window  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 10:30:33 am
It's an enormous oversight.

We won almost nowt without a midfield enforcer in the Evan's era (a slightly faded Ince was finally meant to be the answer). We lacked defensive protection in midfield then but were really exciting to watch (similar to now) with our player of the decade McManaman running the show. We'd score plenty but also cough up easy chances. We never replaced McMahon, who had taken over from Souness. And the need for one has only increased over time with the faster tempo of the game as you get cut open otherwise.

You'd think we would have learned from this lesson.

If we had a Keane in that side we wouldn't have been so flaky, and we would have put in a genuine title challenge and not a token one. Remember going 2 up at Chelsea and then conceding four, and Mark Wright, who was outstanding for us in the heart of defence then, looking around in total bewilderment at the shambles that had unfolded.

It wasnt until Hamann came in did we tighten up defensively. We then saw how open we were when he didn't start in Istanbul, a night Rafa delivered us our greatest night while also getting out of jail.

Its not just the 6 being imperative of course, as we collapsed after 2009 when Alonso left us despite having Mascherano for that season. You need both a quality 6 and passer/controller playing off him, and we have the latter in abundance but none of the former.

Said it before, if we only signed a class 6 this summer and nothing else (so long as nobody else left us), I'd be more than happy. We are that close.

You think the current setup should have learnt from what happened in 1997?

I mean it's one thing taking us back to 2020 or 2022, but this is something else ;D

For what it's worth I agree we need a 6. But this just tickled me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:24:38 am
Mascherano was on the bench for West Ham and Fabinho playing for Monaco with barely a Brazil cap to his name. Hamann also was unpopular with the Newcastle fans when we signed him.

Surely the scouts can pull something out the hat, rather than having to compromise with another Endo type purchase.

Mascherano had also just played at a World Cup. He was clearly a quality player that West Ham didnt know what to do with.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:24:38 am
Mascherano was on the bench for West Ham and Fabinho playing for Monaco with barely a Brazil cap to his name. Hamann also was unpopular with the Newcastle fans when we signed him.

Surely the scouts can pull something out the hat, rather than having to compromise with another Endo type purchase.

Come on, that's a bizarre take. Mascherano was widely regarded as one of the best going defensive midfielders coming through anywhere in the world when he ended up at West Ham.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:11:04 pm
Ian Doyle - Liverpool have no interest in signing Gambia international winger Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United this summer

Why do we come out and deny any tiny transfer link, makes for a boring transfer window  ;D

At least we havent ruled out Olise.
