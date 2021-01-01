Not sure on Minteh. He has the feel of an Antony about him.



I'm all about Premier League proven this summer.



Can understand your point of view, for a first team starter. But for a highly sought after 19 year old attacking prospect, for the money that's being discussed (which isn't much more than we spent on a 30 year old, not-highly sought after midfielder) it'd be foolish not to try!If it doesn't work to the absolute perfect plan trajectory, still got x number of contract years to then sell him on and probably make a profit on the gamble (as seems likely with SVdB, who we signed young from the dutch league)No guarantee, especially given his age and being the dutch league, but at worst he's a sixth choice attacking option who'd be a vast improvement on Doak and Gordon (both appear to have serious injury issues affecting their development prospects too)