« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 62964 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,093
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1600 on: Yesterday at 02:12:14 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:54:08 am
Mainz's record signing is 8m. So if we pretty much give VDB away then insert a huge sell on clause because the kid is talented and won't be at Mainz for long.

If we're bullied into selling him cheap and Mainz flog him for a huge profit we're mugs. Demand a 50% sell on if we're selling him cheap.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:16:22 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,789
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1601 on: Yesterday at 02:16:18 pm »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,823
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1602 on: Yesterday at 03:00:21 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot on Yankuba Minteh

If you are fast, then it is a huge weapon. One action, and he is gone. You will not catch up with him again. The only bad thing is that if his choices become really good, then he may not be playing for us (Feyenoord) anymore.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,823
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1603 on: Yesterday at 03:00:59 pm »
Sky saying 25 mill.  ;D

Quote
Newcastle are set to reluctantly cash-in on Yankuba Minteh.

They will command a fee of at least £25m.

[@SkySportsNews]
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,341
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1604 on: Yesterday at 03:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:00:59 pm
Sky saying 25 mill.  ;D


Absolutely worth that.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,358
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1605 on: Yesterday at 03:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:00:59 pm
Sky saying 25 mill.  ;D


Why arent Newcastle giving a chance with them next season
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,323
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1606 on: Yesterday at 03:22:58 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 03:18:19 pm
Why arent Newcastle giving a chance with them next season
They need to raise money due to PSR, selling him means they are less likely to sell one of their star players
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,823
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1607 on: Yesterday at 03:23:13 pm »
They need to sell a few players before June 30th as to not fail the PSR rules.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,358
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1608 on: Yesterday at 04:16:07 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 03:22:58 pm
They need to raise money due to PSR, selling him means they are less likely to sell one of their star players
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:23:13 pm
They need to sell a few players before June 30th as to not fail the PSR rules.

Still seems short sighted by them
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,452
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1609 on: Yesterday at 04:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:00:59 pm
Sky saying 25 mill.  ;D


That's more like it considering clubs in Germany and Italy were referenced. Nobody in those leagues is paying the £40m Newcastle want

Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 04:16:07 pm
Still seems short sighted by them

He only cost them £6.5m so it's a lot of potential profit without starting to consider selling key players that are their most saleable assets
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:30:34 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,915
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1610 on: Yesterday at 04:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:00:59 pm
Sky saying 25 mill.  ;D

Is he Mint, eh?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1611 on: Yesterday at 04:36:25 pm »
Diaz straight swap for Raphinha?  :-X

Wait hell no his like 3 years older than I thought  :o
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:42:07 pm by mullyred94 »
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,064
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1612 on: Yesterday at 04:44:52 pm »

I love it how players nobody has ever mentioned become essential for us to buy after a tenuous link
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,128
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1613 on: Yesterday at 04:48:29 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:36:25 pm
Diaz straight swap for Raphinha?  :-X

Wait hell no his like 3 years older than I thought  :o
Besides hes not as good as Diaz
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,526
  • Sound
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1614 on: Yesterday at 05:01:52 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:36:25 pm
Diaz straight swap for Raphinha?  :-X

Wait hell no his like 3 years older than I thought  :o

That would be a shockingly bad deal
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1615 on: Yesterday at 05:07:04 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:48:29 pm
Besides hes not as good as Diaz

Nah his not, just thought he was 23-24 and thought woulda given more balance.

Pretend I never said that though  :wave
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1616 on: Yesterday at 05:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:58:49 am
Modern football isnt it. Absolutely menthol.

;D



Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline just Riggins?

  • seeks man with gsoh 28-36. Likes a man in uniform.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,630
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1617 on: Yesterday at 05:36:47 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:36:25 pm
Diaz straight swap for Raphinha?  :-X

Wait hell no his like 3 years older than I thought  :o

In dreamland, this but for De Jong. Hed transform us.
Logged

Offline Saus76

  • Complete and utter embarrassment
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1618 on: Yesterday at 06:02:50 pm »
Links very sparse at the moment. Definitely think we need a CB, a LB and strong DM and a quick wide forward. Time will tell.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1619 on: Yesterday at 06:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:44:52 pm
I love it how players nobody has ever mentioned become essential for us to buy after a tenuous link

That's so true. I would say the same about Ederson too. I genuinely don't remember anyone mentioning Ederson before the Europa League final. He goes on to have  a great game in the final and then all of a sudden I come on here and people are talking him up like they have been watching him for months  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,823
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1620 on: Yesterday at 06:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 06:02:50 pm
Links very sparse at the moment. Definitely think we need a CB, a LB and strong DM and a quick wide forward. Time will tell.

We've been lniked to numerous wide forwards and centre mids mate.  ;D
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,601
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1621 on: Yesterday at 06:13:15 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 06:05:39 pm
That's so true. I would say the same about Ederson too. I genuinely don't remember anyone mentioning Ederson before the Europa League final. He goes on to have  a great game in the final and then all of a sudden I come on here and people are talking him up like they have been watching him for months  ;D

The Atlanta midfield smashed us around twice so defo someone I rate based on that, same with Koop.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,914
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1622 on: Yesterday at 06:14:49 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:36:25 pm
Diaz straight swap for Raphinha?  :-X

Would be audacious of Barca if they are actually suggesting this. Maybe they'd be happy with a deal where we swap James McConnell for Pedri?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,341
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1623 on: Yesterday at 06:33:46 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 06:05:39 pm
That's so true. I would say the same about Ederson too. I genuinely don't remember anyone mentioning Ederson before the Europa League final. He goes on to have  a great game in the final and then all of a sudden I come on here and people are talking him up like they have been watching him for months  ;D

Minteh was mentioned on this thread a few months ago but the thought was we couldnt get him out of Newcastle.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,093
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1624 on: Yesterday at 07:52:42 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:36:25 pm
Diaz straight swap for Raphinha?  :-X

Wait hell no his like 3 years older than I thought  :o

Only Barca players worth signing are teenagers (or Pedri at 21).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1625 on: Yesterday at 08:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:13:15 pm
The Atlanta midfield smashed us around twice so defo someone I rate based on that, same with Koop.

No they didn't. They battered us at Anfield but we dominated them in Italy.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,823
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1626 on: Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm »
Quote
Yankuba Minteh

I have no idea what the future looks like. I will hear soon what plans the club has for me. Im still young, I have time, maybe they want to loan me out again. I dont know yet, Ill hear about it. I know only that one day I will play in the Premier League.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,833
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1627 on: Yesterday at 09:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm


That dates back to March so not a commentary on anything going on (if it is) now, Samie lad.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1628 on: Yesterday at 09:21:17 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 06:05:39 pm
That's so true. I would say the same about Ederson too. I genuinely don't remember anyone mentioning Ederson before the Europa League final. He goes on to have  a great game in the final and then all of a sudden I come on here and people are talking him up like they have been watching him for months  ;D

I don't think anyone will care so much if it's Ederson or anyone else as long as the player is great at winning challenges.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,823
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1629 on: Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 09:19:49 pm
That dates back to March so not a commentary on anything going on (if it is) now, Samie lad.

Ah, just seen that it is a few months old.  ;D

But they will have to sell within the next two weeks though.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,833
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1630 on: Yesterday at 09:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm
Ah, just seen that it is a few months old.  ;D

But they will have to sell within the next two weeks though.
Seems more likely to me than the Osorio stuff -- better league, familiar with Slot's system, Slot knows his attitude/character.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,482
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1631 on: Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm »
Not sure on Minteh. He has the feel of an Antony about him.

I'm all about Premier League proven this summer.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,608
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1632 on: Yesterday at 11:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm
Not sure on Minteh. He has the feel of an Antony about him.

I'm all about Premier League proven this summer.
Can understand your point of view, for a first team starter. But for a highly sought after 19 year old attacking prospect, for the money that's being discussed (which isn't much more than we spent on a 30 year old, not-highly sought after midfielder) it'd be foolish not to try!

If it doesn't work to the absolute perfect plan trajectory, still got x number of contract years to then sell him on and probably make a profit on the gamble (as seems likely with SVdB, who we signed young from the dutch league)

No guarantee, especially given his age and being the dutch league, but at worst he's a sixth choice attacking option who'd be a vast improvement on Doak and Gordon (both appear to have serious injury issues affecting their development prospects too)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:59:02 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • hippie at heart
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1633 on: Today at 12:00:28 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm
Not sure on Minteh. He has the feel of an Antony about him.

I'm all about Premier League proven this summer.

Just from his pressing numbers he wont be anything like Anthony. Would be delighted if we sign him.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1634 on: Today at 12:06:26 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm
Not sure on Minteh. He has the feel of an Antony about him.

I'm all about Premier League proven this summer.

I mean he wouldn't be starting, is 3 years younger than Antony was, and would cost £25 million rather than £80 million

So doesn't really feel similar to Antony at all to me honestly
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 