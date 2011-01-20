« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Sangria

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1560 on: Today at 12:57:34 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:47:07 am
That Minteh lad looks fucking boss. If theres one player whos impressed me after watching loadsa Slots teams highlights its him. Like a young Mane.

Him n Hudson ooh ello

We're yet to see if Minteh breathes life into our attack.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1561 on: Today at 01:03:02 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:57:34 am
We're yet to see if Minteh breathes life into our attack.
im a forgiving lad. But, I cant forgive someone who cheats or that what you just said

And smackheads who Rob my razor blades and coffee jars

Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1562 on: Today at 01:04:01 am
For I am Aldi
BarryCrocker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1563 on: Today at 01:56:37 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 04:47:21 pm
Be a shame to lose Sepp without him getting a proper chance but can only assume we've got other targets we feel would be better suited

Just hope he doesn't go for a low fee

Juve will have to free up funds if they're to finalise their deal for Koopmeiners especially if Atalanta insist on their valuation of 50-60m.

Dean Huijsen is a two-footed centre-back who had a fairly decent season on loa at AS Roma.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1564 on: Today at 02:02:08 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:07:37 pm
Surprised non of the usual journos have said anything about the links to Olise.
Minteh could be a smokescreen
BarryCrocker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1565 on: Today at 02:39:30 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:39:20 pm
https://x.com/LukeEdwardsTele/status/1799176800733466646

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/06/07/yankuba-minteh-newcastle-sell-psr-rules-liverpool-million/

Quote
XCLUSIVE Newcastle inundated with offers for exciting young winger Yankuba Minteh and are now reluctantly willing to sell if asking price matched. Liverpool thought to have an interest #nufc

Why would KSA United have PSR issues? Aren't they supposed to Minteh'd?
