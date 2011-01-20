Be a shame to lose Sepp without him getting a proper chance but can only assume we've got other targets we feel would be better suited



Just hope he doesn't go for a low fee



Juve will have to free up funds if they're to finalise their deal for Koopmeiners especially if Atalanta insist on their valuation of 50-60m.Dean Huijsen is a two-footed centre-back who had a fairly decent season on loa at AS Roma.