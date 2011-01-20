That Minteh lad looks fucking boss. If theres one player whos impressed me after watching loadsa Slots teams highlights its him. Like a young Mane.Him n Hudson ooh ello
We're yet to see if Minteh breathes life into our attack.
Be a shame to lose Sepp without him getting a proper chance but can only assume we've got other targets we feel would be better suited Just hope he doesn't go for a low fee
Surprised non of the usual journos have said anything about the links to Olise.
https://x.com/LukeEdwardsTele/status/1799176800733466646https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/06/07/yankuba-minteh-newcastle-sell-psr-rules-liverpool-million/QuoteXCLUSIVE Newcastle inundated with offers for exciting young winger Yankuba Minteh and are now reluctantly willing to sell if asking price matched. Liverpool thought to have an interest #nufc
