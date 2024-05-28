« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 53769 times)

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,422
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:42:43 pm
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein

🚨 Can confirm there is no interest in Olise from Liverpool. They are however looking at wide players and have had initial talks with Nottingham Forest regarding Hudson-Odoi. #LFC
@TheAthleticFC

Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:05:48 pm
Biggest xG over-performers last season:

◎ Phil Foden: 19⚽️ from 10.71(xG)
◎ C. Hudson-Odoi: 8⚽️ from 2.89(xG)
◎ Cole Palmer: 22⚽️ from 17.97(xG)
Is overperforming a good thing?

Foden scored a few screamers while Palmer netted 10? Pens.

If Odoi comes here, he's less likely to take those low percentage shots when better players are demanding the ball.

This is hypothetical by the way but generally a player overperforming in one season his xG isn't really a good thing. It's better for the actual to consistent be around par.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:15:32 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,630
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 11:11:27 pm »
youd think folks would learn to not be so gullible on this thread, but nope!
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm
Is overperforming a good thing?

Foden scored a few screamer while Palmer netted 10? Pens.

If Odoi comes here, he's less likely to take those low percentage shots when better players are demanding the ball.

Its not a bad thing but you would rather over performance and high underlying numbers. Overperforming xg has seemingly been unsustainable for everyone apart from Messi. I imagine CHOs transfer values the highest its been since he was linked with Bayern all those years ago. You wouldnt really want to pay good money for someone like CHO whose underlying numbers are pretty average, as good as he looks on the eye at times.

Jota had more xG in his final season at Wolves than CHO has in his entire premier league career.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:24:50 pm by Garlic Red »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,321
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 11:21:00 pm »
Was a typo on that tweet, its from David Fornstein.
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,707
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 11:21:33 pm »
Hudson Odoi is also in the top 5 MSR (maximum speed rate) and top 5 for DDRs (Defensive Duty Runs) for a winger last year. He's a moneyball outlier.
Logged
@paulair

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,321
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1406 on: Yesterday at 11:22:39 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:21:33 pm
Hudson Odi is also in the top 5 MSR (maximum speed rate) and top 5 for DDRs (Defensive Duty Runs) for a winger last year. He's a moneyball outlier.

Does that mean that he sits outside the group of moneyball signings or is he indeed incredibly moneyball?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1407 on: Yesterday at 11:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm
Its not a bad thing but you would rather over performance and high underlying numbers. Having low xG but high G has seemingly been unsustainable for everyone apart from Messi. I imagine CHOs transfer values the highest its been since he was linked with Bayern all those years ago. You wouldnt really want to pay good money for someone like CHO whose underlying numbers are pretty average, as good as he looks on the eye at times.

Jota had more xG in his final season at Wolves than CHO has in his entire premier league career.
It depends on the player though. That's why we can't only use numbers.

A player like Messi can consistently overperform because he's capable of scoring from outside the box consistently and he has the creative freedom to do so. I'm pretty sure Gerrard overperformed his xG by a mile.

These days, teams are more focused on creating the best chances and fewer pot shots are taken.  Odoi's numbers suggests he had a freak season where he scored a few screamer but he won't get that license at a bigger club.

If Jota is really overperforming then that's impressive because he doesn't really take pot shots. Just backs up his brilliant finishing.
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,707
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1408 on: Yesterday at 11:27:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:22:39 pm
Does that mean that he sits outside the group of moneyball signings or is he indeed incredibly moneyball?

Looks like a top deal according to Money savings expert
Logged
@paulair

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1409 on: Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:24:34 pm
It depends on the player though. That's why we can't only use numbers.

A player like Messi can consistently overperform because he's capable of scoring from outside the box consistently and he has the creative freedom to do so. I'm pretty sure Gerrard overperformed his xG by a mile.

These days, teams are more focused on creating the best chances and fewer pot shots are taken.  Odoi's numbers suggests he had a freak season where he scored a few screamer but he won't get that license at a bigger club.

If Jota is really overperforming then that's impressive because he doesn't really take pot shots. Just backs up his brilliant finishing.

Jota massively overperformed this season but it was such a small sample size. For his career hes underperforming against his xg but thats largely down to that final season at Wolves, the one we signed him after and he turned up here looking deadly.

Messi outperformed his xG by 105 goals in his league career. Sure he missed around 20 odd penalties as well. IMO hes the best finisher ever (at least in my lifetime), its mental hes probably the best playmaker Ive ever seen as well.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1410 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm
Jota massively overperformed this season but it was such a small sample size. For his career hes underperforming against his xg but thats largely down to that final season at Wolves, the one we signed him after and he turned up here looking deadly.

Messi outperformed his xG by 105 goals in his league career. Sure he missed around 20 odd penalties as well. IMO hes the best finisher ever (at least in my lifetime), its mental hes probably the best playmaker Ive ever seen as well.
Messi is definitely up there with the best ever. For a player that scored a lot from outside the box and takes a lot of pens, Ronaldo's numbers are really average.

In Jota's time here, he's slighly overperformed which is good for his squad role (is he an automatic starter?). Ironically,  he underperformed in his best season and overperformed in his worst.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 12:00:16 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:11:27 pm
youd think folks would learn to not be so gullible on this thread, but nope!
Are you suggesting the Olise and/or Ederson links are made up? That would make me sad. The Hudson Odoi link is clearly real though, and definitely not an elaborate wind up. I think he was being mentioned alongside Foden as the next big thing when they were teenagers until he got smashed by injury, so maybe the talent's still there and it could be the most moneyball signing possible and clearly not something amir's trying to will into existence
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 12:10:55 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:42:43 pm
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein

🚨 Can confirm there is no interest in Olise from Liverpool. They are however looking at wide players and have had initial talks with Nottingham Forest regarding Hudson-Odoi. #LFC
@TheAthleticFC

You'll set Historical Fool off again with this one.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,176
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 01:23:35 am »
If you watch a lot of CHO's best moments for Forest last season it becomes apparent that he benefits predominantly from transition football.

Having watched him quite a bit for Chelsea in his early years, he had promise but never really excelled for the simple fact that during his time at Chelsea he was generally being asked to attack a fullback that was in a set defensive block.  He didn't have a lot of end product to his play, some level of skill certainly but nothing that stated his claim as good enough for a top side.

That is the difference between playing for a smaller team where most sides see you as inferior, so will attack you and playing for a big side where you are the team being asked to break most teams down; one lends itself to transition opportunities, the other much less so.  Unless we are leading, he won't be gifted many transitional moments under Arne Slot who values control.

I imagine the transfer committee will have observed this once they moved past their quantitative measures to the qualitative discussion. 

As is often the case at this stage of the transfer window, we make a lot of enquiries with player agents, and some will advance, and others won't over the course of the window.  Naturally there is a 'feed the fish' strategy to our transfer business as well, where it is in our interest to feed certain stories out to the media to keep our competition guessing.  We traditionally run a tight ship and rarely if ever give any indication of who we might be buying.

For all the reasons above, I highly doubt our interest is genuine, but look forward to coming back to this post and chuckling when he signs after the EURO's.   ;D
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 02:39:38 am »
I imagine latortuga here is long-term acquaintances with a few displaced Nigerian princes.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 03:34:48 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:43:01 pm
Messi is definitely up there with the best ever. For a player that scored a lot from outside the box and takes a lot of pens, Ronaldo's numbers are really average.

In Jota's time here, he's slighly overperformed which is good for his squad role (is he an automatic starter?). Ironically,  he underperformed in his best season and overperformed in his worst.
Messi has a career 30% Overperformance and stat wise from data best shooter from outside the box ever. Dont have the stats on shots from outside box from like too much pre 2010 irc.
If they overperforming better the messi it not likely not sustainable. 20-25% close to what peak elite attackers overperform irc.
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,535
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 06:58:01 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:10:55 am
You'll set Historical Fool off again with this one.

Given up on figuring out whats real and whats not. Just wait for the RAWK itks like Livbes to tell us whats cooking, he or she is supposed to be pretty reliable with all their contacts within the club 
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,665
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 07:08:02 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:42:43 pm
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein

🚨 Can confirm there is no interest in Olise from Liverpool. They are however looking at wide players and have had initial talks with Nottingham Forest regarding Hudson-Odoi. #LFC
@TheAthleticFC

Oof! I thought Pearce was the one that delivers bad news.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 07:19:17 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:42:43 pm
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein

🚨 Can confirm there is no interest in Olise from Liverpool. They are however looking at wide players and have had initial talks with Nottingham Forest regarding Hudson-Odoi. #LFC
@TheAthleticFC
I knew I should have stayed away from this thread  >:(
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 07:38:45 am »
This might be the most successful fishing trip of all time, Amir. Hudson-Odoi just the right level to pitch it at. Despite there being about 10 posts pointing out that it's clearly a joke, people keep biting 😆
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,665
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 07:55:07 am »
To be fair, the last two Chelsea rejects haven't been too bad for us.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 07:56:05 am »
Some more links to Geertruida.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,665
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 08:16:02 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:56:05 am
Some more links to Geertruida.

If we sign him I think that is a sure sign we are going make Trent a fixture in the midfield.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 08:40:40 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:16:02 am
If we sign him I think that is a sure sign we are going make Trent a fixture in the midfield.
We don't need to buy anyone if we're doing that. Bradley did more than enough to be first choice and Gomez has shown to he's a fine back up there. Would be wasting money that could go towards any other position that needs players or even new contracts
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,665
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 08:44:52 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:40:40 am
We don't need to buy anyone if we're doing that. Bradley did more than enough to be first choice and Gomez has shown to he's a fine back up there. Would be wasting money that could go towards any other position that needs players or even new contracts

I also think it would be a shortcut to someone who knows Slots' system.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 08:46:32 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:44:52 am
I also think it would be a shortcut to someone who knows Slots' system.
Honestly just think that's a very bad reason to sign someone. How long is that going to be an advantage for a player and how much value does one player having some experience in a system with very different players, in a massively weaker league actually help
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,430
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 09:17:09 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:58:01 am
Given up on figuring out whats real and whats not. Just wait for the RAWK itks like Livbes to tell us whats cooking, he or she is supposed to be pretty reliable with all their contacts within the club 
Forever my favourite post, the arrogance and hubris was a thing of beauty.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 09:18:26 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:17:09 am
Forever my favourite post, the arrogance and hubris was a thing of beauty.

That struggle for Top 8 was massive.  Wonder if he still wants that pint and doesn't believe I'm disabled still.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,579
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 10:00:00 am »
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 10:02:22 am »
So, do we have a new CHO CHO train?  Whos on board?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 10:03:22 am »
That's a shame, I really believed MonsLibpool when he said it was "legit" too.

Hopefully Orny gives us a weekend banger, getting sweats, nausea and everything here.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 10:09:48 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:00:00 am
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/06/liverpool-are-not-interested-ederson-transfer-but-have-scouted-other-positions/

Shit on your news Lynchy.

There are teams from England who would like to sign Assan directly for their professional team in the summer.

Is the club shop doing next year's kit with his name on it yet?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 