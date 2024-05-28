If you watch a lot of CHO's best moments for Forest last season it becomes apparent that he benefits predominantly from transition football.Having watched him quite a bit for Chelsea in his early years, he had promise but never really excelled for the simple fact that during his time at Chelsea he was generally being asked to attack a fullback that was in a set defensive block. He didn't have a lot of end product to his play, some level of skill certainly but nothing that stated his claim as good enough for a top side.That is the difference between playing for a smaller team where most sides see you as inferior, so will attack you and playing for a big side where you are the team being asked to break most teams down; one lends itself to transition opportunities, the other much less so. Unless we are leading, he won't be gifted many transitional moments under Arne Slot who values control.I imagine the transfer committee will have observed this once they moved past their quantitative measures to the qualitative discussion.As is often the case at this stage of the transfer window, we make a lot of enquiries with player agents, and some will advance, and others won't over the course of the window. Naturally there is a 'feed the fish' strategy to our transfer business as well, where it is in our interest to feed certain stories out to the media to keep our competition guessing. We traditionally run a tight ship and rarely if ever give any indication of who we might be buying.For all the reasons above, I highly doubt our interest is genuine, but look forward to coming back to this post and chuckling when he signs after the EURO's.