Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

PeterTheRed

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,422
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1400 on: Today at 11:07:34 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:42:43 pm
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein

🚨 Can confirm there is no interest in Olise from Liverpool. They are however looking at wide players and have had initial talks with Nottingham Forest regarding Hudson-Odoi. #LFC
@TheAthleticFC

Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1401 on: Today at 11:09:19 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 11:05:48 pm
Biggest xG over-performers last season:

◎ Phil Foden: 19⚽️ from 10.71(xG)
◎ C. Hudson-Odoi: 8⚽️ from 2.89(xG)
◎ Cole Palmer: 22⚽️ from 17.97(xG)
Is overperforming a good thing?

Foden scored a few screamers while Palmer netted 10? Pens.

If Odoi comes here, he's less likely to take those low percentage shots when better players are demanding the ball.

This is hypothetical by the way but generally a player overperforming in one season his xG isn't really a good thing. It's better for the actual to consistent be around par.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:15:32 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,630
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1402 on: Today at 11:11:27 pm
youd think folks would learn to not be so gullible on this thread, but nope!
Logged

Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 780
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1403 on: Today at 11:18:37 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:09:19 pm
Is overperforming a good thing?

Foden scored a few screamer while Palmer netted 10? Pens.

If Odoi comes here, he's less likely to take those low percentage shots when better players are demanding the ball.

Its not a bad thing but you would rather over performance and high underlying numbers. Overperforming xg has seemingly been unsustainable for everyone apart from Messi. I imagine CHOs transfer values the highest its been since he was linked with Bayern all those years ago. You wouldnt really want to pay good money for someone like CHO whose underlying numbers are pretty average, as good as he looks on the eye at times.

Jota had more xG in his final season at Wolves than CHO has in his entire premier league career.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:24:50 pm by Garlic Red »
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,316
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1404 on: Today at 11:21:00 pm
Was a typo on that tweet, its from David Fornstein.
Logged

kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,707
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1405 on: Today at 11:21:33 pm
Hudson Odoi is also in the top 5 MSR (maximum speed rate) and top 5 for DDRs (Defensive Duty Runs) for a winger last year. He's a moneyball outlier.
Logged
@paulair

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,316
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1406 on: Today at 11:22:39 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 11:21:33 pm
Hudson Odi is also in the top 5 MSR (maximum speed rate) and top 5 for DDRs (Defensive Duty Runs) for a winger last year. He's a moneyball outlier.

Does that mean that he sits outside the group of moneyball signings or is he indeed incredibly moneyball?
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1407 on: Today at 11:24:34 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:18:37 pm
Its not a bad thing but you would rather over performance and high underlying numbers. Having low xG but high G has seemingly been unsustainable for everyone apart from Messi. I imagine CHOs transfer values the highest its been since he was linked with Bayern all those years ago. You wouldnt really want to pay good money for someone like CHO whose underlying numbers are pretty average, as good as he looks on the eye at times.

Jota had more xG in his final season at Wolves than CHO has in his entire premier league career.
It depends on the player though. That's why we can't only use numbers.

A player like Messi can consistently overperform because he's capable of scoring from outside the box consistently and he has the creative freedom to do so. I'm pretty sure Gerrard overperformed his xG by a mile.

These days, teams are more focused on creating the best chances and fewer pot shots are taken.  Odoi's numbers suggests he had a freak season where he scored a few screamer but he won't get that license at a bigger club.

If Jota is really overperforming then that's impressive because he doesn't really take pot shots. Just backs up his brilliant finishing.
Logged

kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,707
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1408 on: Today at 11:27:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:22:39 pm
Does that mean that he sits outside the group of moneyball signings or is he indeed incredibly moneyball?

Looks like a top deal according to Money savings expert
Logged
@paulair
