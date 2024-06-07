« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 51701 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 09:03:30 pm »
Olise feels so left field in it's news coming from a Leeds journalist tangentially to another story, that I actually wouldn't be at all surprised if it is true.
Logged

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,842
  • hippie at heart
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 09:05:16 pm »
Anyone has the stats on Ederson? How good is he?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,312
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 09:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:03:30 pm
Olise feels so left field in it's news coming from a Leeds journalist tangentially to another story, that I actually wouldn't be at all surprised if it is true.

That Summerville story was reported a day or so ago I think? Either way, its a link with Olise so Im taking it as a done deal.
Logged

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 09:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:03:30 pm
Olise feels so left field in it's news coming from a Leeds journalist tangentially to another story, that I actually wouldn't be at all surprised if it is true.
I'd love it if it were true, if he can sort the injuries he could go on to be great. But under Edwards I seem to remember that we tried to avoid injury prone players like the plague, which leads me to think it's probably bullshit. But I would so very much like to believe....
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,868
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 09:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:01:59 pm
For what it's worth I would be shocked if we went for him, but it is fair to say the current standing to which this rumour has been built is Shakey at best right now

Hope its true. Future Green DOr winner.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,417
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 09:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:08:53 pm
Hope its true. Future Green DOr winner.

Is that an Undertones reference?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,312
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 09:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 09:06:35 pm
I'd love it if it were true, if he can sort the injuries he could go on to be great. But under Edwards I seem to remember that we tried to avoid injury prone players like the plague, which leads me to think it's probably bullshit. But I would so very much like to believe....

We did go for Fekir who was not long past an ACL rupture. I think it was the method or type of surgery that was done which put us off him.

Of course one ACL doesnt make you injury prone, but we have considered players who may have sketchy records.

Konate also had a lot of time off for Leipzig before we bought him. He was considered injury prone as well. Jota as well got lots of niggly injuries at Wolves.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:12:19 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 09:10:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:23 pm
That Summerville story was reported a day or so ago I think? Either way, its a link with Olise so Im taking it as a done deal.

Today wasn't it?

But yeah it feels like one of them which is around in the journalist circles, and those involved are keeping it quiet, but this guy unconnected can slip a bit like "Oh yeah that's going on"

It just reminds me of the Thiago situation where one Arsenal correspondent for the Mirror got the valuation dead on way before a deal was agreed (18 million plus bonuses) because he wasn't in on the media blackout so to speak
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,508
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 09:13:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:36 pm
We did go for Fekir who was not long past an ACL rupture. I think it was the method or type of surgery that was done which put us off him.

Of course one ACL doesnt make you injury prone, but we have considered players who may have sketchy records.

Konate also had a lot of time off for Leipzig before we bought him.

Yeh Fekir's story that is was a massive risk of doing his knee again or something along those lines but he never did.

Went to a way less physically demanding league though.

Pretty sure it ruined him mentally for a bit.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,508
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 09:22:00 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 09:05:16 pm
Anyone has the stats on Ederson? How good is he?
Logged

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 09:23:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:36 pm
We did go for Fekir who was not long past an ACL rupture. I think it was the method or type of surgery that was done which put us off him.

Of course one ACL doesnt make you injury prone, but we have considered players who may have sketchy records.

Konate also had a lot of time off for Leipzig before we bought him. He was considered injury prone as well. Jota as well got lots of niggly injuries at Wolves.
Fair point about Konate, though I think he was almost viewed as another Van Dijk 'unicorn' type (aerially dominant + rapid + decent technically) and with a reasonable release clause so was worth the risk. Maybe Olise is too though. Seems to have pretty amazing productivity for his age, counts as homegrown, plus the rumoured release clause. I'd like there to be some validity to this rumour, but will not get excited as most of the strongish links I've seen about him recently suggest Chelsea.
Logged

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,842
  • hippie at heart
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 09:34:07 pm »
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 09:35:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:36 pm
We did go for Fekir who was not long past an ACL rupture. I think it was the method or type of surgery that was done which put us off him.

Of course one ACL doesnt make you injury prone, but we have considered players who may have sketchy records.

Konate also had a lot of time off for Leipzig before we bought him. He was considered injury prone as well. Jota as well got lots of niggly injuries at Wolves.

Pretty much every time weve signed someone who was known to be injury prone weve been gaslighted by some expert as to how apparently theyre not actually injury prone and its just bad luck, then they turn out to be even worse when we sign them. :lmao
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,287
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 09:42:43 pm »
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein

🚨 Can confirm there is no interest in Olise from Liverpool. They are however looking at wide players and have had initial talks with Nottingham Forest regarding Hudson-Odoi. #LFC
@TheAthleticFC
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 09:45:25 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:42:43 pm
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein

🚨 Can confirm there is no interest in Olise from Liverpool. They are however looking at wide players and have had initial talks with Nottingham Forest regarding Hudson-Odoi. #LFC
@TheAthleticFC
Hudson Odoi? Oh come on!
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,786
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 09:45:50 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:42:43 pm
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein

🚨 Can confirm there is no interest in Olise from Liverpool. They are however looking at wide players and have had initial talks with Nottingham Forest regarding Hudson-Odoi. #LFC
@TheAthleticFC

Amir, you've punched 87% of the thread squarely in the groin.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,782
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 09:47:08 pm »
Send Azam Khan onto him.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,096
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 09:52:38 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:42:43 pm
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein

🚨 Can confirm there is no interest in Olise from Liverpool. They are however looking at wide players and have had initial talks with Nottingham Forest regarding Hudson-Odoi. #LFC
@TheAthleticFC
Theres the banger weve been waiting for
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 09:54:14 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:42:43 pm
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein

🚨 Can confirm there is no interest in Olise from Liverpool. They are however looking at wide players and have had initial talks with Nottingham Forest regarding Hudson-Odoi. #LFC
@TheAthleticFC

Knew it. Olise is set to be this summers Caicedo with that fat mess Boehly lurking around. Maybe United can get involved this time and make them show their arse.

His underlying numbers stink, though? Or someone on here said that.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 09:55:20 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 09:05:16 pm
Anyone has the stats on Ederson? How good is he?

Serie A 23/24
https://fbref.com/en/players/a9202def/scout/12229/Ederson-Scouting-Report

Europa league 23/24
https://fbref.com/en/players/a9202def/scout/11836/Ederson-Scouting-Report

Decent. Still not a huge fan of using statistics to measure defensive qualities but some decent defensive numbers. Passing numbers are solid too.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 09:56:45 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 06:13:59 pm
Ederson links have Edwards written all over. He'll have identified the need for an elite ball-winner.

Don't think it works like that. The manager identifies what the team needs.
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,518
  • Sound
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 09:56:56 pm »
Callum Hudson-Odoi? Not much of a banger is it
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,317
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 09:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:03:30 pm
Olise feels so left field in it's news coming from a Leeds journalist tangentially to another story, that I actually wouldn't be at all surprised if it is true.
Isn't this how the Szoboszlai story first broke? IIRC Newcastle were after him and then there were reports he had turned them down because of Liverpool's interest.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,417
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 09:59:09 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 09:57:22 pm
Isn't this how the Szoboszlai story first broke? IIRC Newcastle were after him and then there were reports he had turned them down because of Liverpool's interest.

Think that's because Newcastle signed Barella instead.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,312
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 10:00:19 pm »
You have been had!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 