Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 07:51:41 pm »
Whoa, actual news.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 07:51:51 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 07:59:24 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 07:30:11 pm


Thats who done the story on that Leeds website so its nothing new from the aggregator.

Really interesting if true. If he picks Chelsea or United over us hes a whopper.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 08:03:20 pm »
Quote
Get French Football News - @GFFN

Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal to sign Atalanta defensive midfielder Éderson (24). (SZ)


Edit: Nevermind Bad News Pearce just stank out the gaff
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 08:04:18 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 07:30:11 pm

Is this guy reliable? I'm assuming he's a Leeds journalist.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 08:05:02 pm »
Hahahahaha.. So it begins..

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC
·
7m
Believe this is not the case
Quote
Get French Football News @GFFN
·
2h
Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal to sign Atalanta defensive midfielder Éderson (24). (SZ)
https://getfootballnewsfrance.com/2024/liverpool-close-to-agreeing-a-deal-to-sign-atalantas-ederson/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 08:06:25 pm »
Pearce knows nothing anymore.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 08:07:24 pm »
Pearce barely knows who lives at home now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 08:08:05 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 08:03:20 pm
Edit: Nevermind Bad News Pearce just stank out the gaff

Yes please. A midfielder who is great at winning challenges.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 08:08:22 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:07:24 pm
Pearce barely knows who lives at home now.

I know but we're a plane tracking away from transfer season to be fully open.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 08:09:57 pm »
Its happening then!!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 08:10:52 pm »
You raised my hopes and dashed them quite expertly sir, bravo!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 08:11:37 pm »
Tut tut burger head, straight in there with a punch to the knackers.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 08:13:26 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:10:52 pm
You raised my hopes and dashed them quite expertly sir, bravo!
It's legit. His former clubs are already calculating how much they stand to earn. It's a lot of money for them.

We've made a bid? Yes but it hasn't been accepted neither has the player agreed personal terms. Maybe that's why Pearce is putting this out.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 08:15:32 pm »
Pearce had the same utterly dismissive attitude toward the Thiago signing. Called it a 'fantasy'.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 08:15:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:13:26 pm
It's legit. His former clubs are already calculating how much they stand to earn.

We've made a bid? Yes but it hasn't been accepted neither has the player agreed personal terms. Maybe that's why Pearce is putting this out.


You say every source abroad is "legit" to be fair.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 08:17:44 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:15:51 pm

You say every source abroad is "legit" to be fair.
That just shows you still don't understand nuance. I imagine you're referring to my 6.5/10 rating of Record.

Like I said, I'm not a child and I don't have the energy to explain things to you all the time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 08:17:47 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 08:19:00 pm »
Pearce would be less annoying if he actually reported on who we are trying to sign lol.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 08:20:54 pm »
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1798795412280672546

[🟢] 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Its true that Liverpool have made contact with the agents of Ederson recently to understand the situation of the player.

[@FabrizioRomano]
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 08:22:31 pm »
I'm 100 sure that it's legit  :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 08:23:42 pm »
Well thats a pretty bland statement. No fee, no sell on clause.

Fabrizio hedging his bets.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 08:25:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:17:44 pm
That just shows you still don't understand nuance. I imagine you're referring to my 6.5/10 rating of Record.


Nope, just in general, you say the same every window, a person could come in here and make up a name about a journo abroad and you'd say they're reliable. Just makes me laugh that's all. I still remember you getting angry at me for suggesting Sport know fuck all when you were so certain they were right about us being in for a Coutinho return. "BUT SPORT KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT BARCA!"
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 08:27:01 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:25:09 pm
Nope, just in general, you say the same every window, a person could come in here and make up a name about a journo abroad and you'd say they're reliable. Just makes me laugh that's all. I still remember you getting angry at me for suggesting Sport know fuck all when you were so certain they were right about us being in for a Coutinho return. "BUT SPORT KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT BARCA!"
Go and argue with yourself in the corner.

I'll enjoy following the Ederson news.

P.S: Learn how to read and comprehend English sentences beyond face value because you're level of comprehension is black and white with no in between.

Ta!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 08:27:18 pm »
Arguing over whos reliable or not? Wouldnt trust any of them but if they link a player I like then its true.
