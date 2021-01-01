« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

GinKop

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1280 on: Today at 04:47:10 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:04:43 pm
So, how to do we think it'll shake down with Forest, Leicester, KSA, Villa, Chelsea, and the Bitters having to sell players before the end of June?

Anyone worth poaching?

Am I crazy for thinking our interest in Gordon might be serious?

Douglas Luiz at Villa has always impressed whenever I've watched them (which isn't all that often it has to be said). I think we could do with someone like him and it feels like he doesn't miss too many games.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1281 on: Today at 04:48:30 pm
Anyone ever heard of this guy?

https://x.com/jorgenicola

Apparently made a bid for Ederson
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1282 on: Today at 04:49:04 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 04:47:10 pm
Douglas Luiz at Villa has always impressed whenever I've watched them (which isn't all that often it has to be said). I think we could do with someone like him and it feels like he doesn't miss too many games.

We should have signed him for 25m 18 months ago.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1283 on: Today at 04:53:04 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:48:30 pm
Anyone ever heard of this guy?

https://x.com/jorgenicola

Apparently made a bid for Ederson

390k followers... I choose to believe
gray19lfc

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1284 on: Today at 04:54:47 pm
So who are the strongest links to new players?

Goalkeepers: Bijlow?
Defenders: Pacho, Geertruida?
Midfielders: ?
Forwards: Summerville, Bakayako, Olise?
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1285 on: Today at 04:55:21 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:53:04 pm
390k followers... I choose to believe

In that case going around made a 38m pound bid for him.
gray19lfc

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1286 on: Today at 05:03:15 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 04:47:10 pm
Douglas Luiz at Villa has always impressed whenever I've watched them (which isn't all that often it has to be said). I think we could do with someone like him and it feels like he doesn't miss too many games.

As long as he brings the Mrs with him...
PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1287 on: Today at 05:17:08 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:16:00 pm
Wouldnt MacAllister be a better 10 than Salah? we could then have a much more stable double pivot rather than trying to get creative 8s/10/ to play deeper

We have Szobo and Elliot that will be ready for the 10. We could see Szobo on the LW and Olise in the 10. I honestly even think Gravenberch would do really well in the 10 if he hits rhythm.

Mac better playing deep and Salah prob won't help the midfield so doubt he plays 10.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1288 on: Today at 05:17:33 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 05:03:15 pm
As long as he brings the Mrs with him...

Nah she'll start having 3somes with some of the players and ruin the morale
[new username under construction]

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1289 on: Today at 05:20:27 pm
Are we buying players who played well against us again?
