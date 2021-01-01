So, how to do we think it'll shake down with Forest, Leicester, KSA, Villa, Chelsea, and the Bitters having to sell players before the end of June? Anyone worth poaching?Am I crazy for thinking our interest in Gordon might be serious?
Douglas Luiz at Villa has always impressed whenever I've watched them (which isn't all that often it has to be said). I think we could do with someone like him and it feels like he doesn't miss too many games.
Anyone ever heard of this guy?https://x.com/jorgenicolaApparently made a bid for Ederson
390k followers... I choose to believe
Wouldnt MacAllister be a better 10 than Salah? we could then have a much more stable double pivot rather than trying to get creative 8s/10/ to play deeper
As long as he brings the Mrs with him...
