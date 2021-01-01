Wouldnt MacAllister be a better 10 than Salah? we could then have a much more stable double pivot rather than trying to get creative 8s/10/ to play deeper



We have Szobo and Elliot that will be ready for the 10. We could see Szobo on the LW and Olise in the 10. I honestly even think Gravenberch would do really well in the 10 if he hits rhythm.Mac better playing deep and Salah prob won't help the midfield so doubt he plays 10.