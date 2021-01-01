« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:21:27 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:15:44 pm
Not a great signing.

Hopefully he has more luck with injuries and can show his clear potential.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:22:04 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:15:44 pm
Not a great signing.
In the future we should avoid buying players whose legs are made of plasticine.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:23:40 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:53:01 pm
Ah. Yeah it was but its not like the club werent in the market for a 6 before either of those left, is it? Wed tried for Tchouameni the season before despite Fab/Henderson being here. If we seen Ugarte as a future star at the position wed have made a move regardless.

I think we had more pressing needs. I think the plan was to bring in Szob and Macca and use Fabinho as the 6 and Henderson taking on the Milner role. Failing to qualify for the CL put a huge hole in our budget and necessitated the owners bringing in investment.

I think we were only really in for a pure 6 when we got the offers for Fabinho and Henderson.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:27:14 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:57:36 pm
good spending 20M on a second string keeper when we need a new spine doesnt seem the best idea

A new spine?

We probably need a CB to challenge Konate/Quansah and a more defensive CM with good passing attributes.

Its potentially a few key acquisitions but hardly a new spine given we have Alisson, VvD, Mac Allister and a plethora of.CFs who are part of that spine.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:32:16 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:15:44 pm
Not a great signing.

One dodgy summer window that one.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:33:07 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:43:01 pm
I dont think passing through the lines was really a problem last season, I think our susceptibility  of the ball was a more pressing issue. We wasnt conceding so many chances game after game because we couldnt progress the ball.

I agree that off the ball shape is probably the pressing concern.

But if you play against low blocks the opposition will just allow your weakest player on the ball to have it. Teams funnelled our play via Clyne when he was right back. At times in the 2nd half of the season that happened with Konate. Id guess a big part of the reason Quansah was preferred near the end of the season is his ability on tge ball. Quansah was ridiculously good for an inexperienced 21 year old centre back on the ball.

Having 2,players who are limited on the ball makes it even harder against low block teams. To the point you end up not playing the limited DM in most games were you have +60% possession.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:50:26 pm
Alvarez seems to be pushing to leave City
he would be great for us
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:51:35 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:50:26 pm
Alvarez seems to be pushing to leave City
he would be great for us

Destined to sign for a Spanish club.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:55:11 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:50:26 pm
Alvarez seems to be pushing to leave City
he would be great for us
Or just pushing for a new contract
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:57:31 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:32:16 pm
One dodgy summer window that one.

Set us back a couple of years that's for sure.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:04:56 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:22:04 pm
In the future we should avoid buying players whose legs are made of plasticine.


It's a risk worth taking for explosive players.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:14:06 pm
Good luck to Calvin Ramsey.

It's a bit tough on a kid to say not a great singing. I know we paid 4M, I think, but it was a bit of a speculative punt as we thought he might have a very high ceiling but injuries have prevented him from showing it, and his career has been stalled.

He has been passed by Conor Bradley, and maybe one or two others too, and it looks unlikely that Ramsey will make it here. If I'm wrong and he forces his way back, well done that lad. Either way I hope he can stay fit and build a decent career for himself.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:18:36 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:22:04 pm
In the future we should avoid buying players whose legs are made of plasticine.

If only there was a way of telling.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:26:04 pm
Quote from: Andy on Yesterday at 09:18:36 pm
If only there was a way of telling.

To be fair, a stress fracture in his back came up during the medical. Hes had a terrible run after that mind.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:26:59 pm
Quote from: Andy on Yesterday at 09:18:36 pm
If only there was a way of telling.
Club hasn't been the same since Dr Zaf left. He could tell a player was noodle-legged just by how he leaned at Melwood.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:37:09 pm
Ugarte doesnt seem like an Edwards style signing (so I assume Hughes too). Hes coming off an average season. Gravenberch is probably the only example where we looked at a player with good potential but who had not progressed. My opinion is they like to see clear signs of an upward trajectory vs fixing someone.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm
Quote
@Record_Portugal
: Liverpool have identified Bruno Guimaraes (26) as a transfer target for this summer window ✅

↪️ Newcastle need to raise around £68M this summer to stay on the right side of FFP regulations so they could accept a fee of around that sum to sell him

Quote
Liverpool are pressing for Douglas Luiz - Aston Villa looking to get £59m for the Brazilian.

✍️
@TUTTOJUVE_COM

No idea about Record Portugal or TuttoJuve track records/reliability but I think both of those two would work in a midfield 2 for us.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:58:57 pm by PaleBlueDot »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:58:56 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm
No idea about Record Portugal's track record but would you guys be happy with £68m on Bruno. Personally I think he's snide enough to work in a midfield 2.

Great player but really seems similar to what we already have considering theres other areas of the pitch that require more urgent strengthening. Or is he more of natural DM? I thought he plays higher up the pitch. 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:59:21 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm
No idea about Record Portugal's track record but would you guys be happy with £68m on Bruno. Personally I think he's snide enough to work in a midfield 2.
I would, but I don't think it's a popular opinion here. I think him and Mac Allister could work well together.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:00:50 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 09:58:56 pm
Great player but really seems similar to what we already have considering theres other areas of the pitch that require more urgent strengthening. Or is
He more of natural DM? I thought he plays higher up the pitch.

I think he's an 8 who is just really tenacious and work-rate minded to get the ball back. Coincidentally he's started more games in DM this season. Not your typical 6 but can definitely work in a midfield 2 imo.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm
No idea about Record Portugal or TuttoJuve track records/reliability but I think both of those two would work in a midfield 2 for us.
Hardly big improvements on what we already have. But they arent real links
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:11:22 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm
Hardly big improvements on what we already have. But they arent real links

Huh? Agree on the speculative links but both Guimaraes and Luiz start for us. Easily.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:13:26 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:11:22 pm
Huh? Agree on the speculative links but both Guimaraes and Luiz start for us. Easily.

Over who? Not saying they dont start but wouldnt say its clear. Theyre fairly on par with our starting midfielders.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:26:46 pm
Wasn't Guimaraes rumoured to be City's top target, alongside Paqueta? With Paqueta not happening, I imagine Bruno ends up over there - they'd happily pay £80m+ I'm sure and in reality I doubt we would.

Luiz would be more likely of the two - didn't we enquire last summer? Or maybe the one before? Think he'll probably cost a little less as he comes with less hype, although Arsenal have also been linked in the past 12-18 months.

I don't really see us going for either to be honest, though I could see both moving on to other PL clubs this summer. I do think we can go for someone like this if we're playing a double pivot - not a pure #6, but a physical, high energy player with loads of stamina who can put himself about and enjoys the defensive side of the game. It maybe opens the market up a bit beyond just the lone defensive midfielders, of which there are very few elite ones around. I'm still not sure we have the right squad to play a double pivot though - I think Curtis could work there, and MacAllister obviously. Szoboszlai and Elliott won't play back there though, and Endo shouldn't really be starting anyway. Gravenberch in theory could, but he'll have to massively improve his intensity and off the ball work if he's to play for us anywhere. Trent is the obvious curveball, but I'm not sure a pairing of him and Macca would work - on the ball it would be an absolute clinic, but off the ball, I'm not so sure - combine Trent's positional indiscipline and inconsistent approach to defence in general, and Macca's lack of speed, I think it'd get run rings round.

Either way, I think we need an athletically gifted midfielder, but the exact profile (monster DM vs all-rounder) depends on formation I guess.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:28:57 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:26:46 pm
Wasn't Guimaraes rumoured to be City's top target, alongside Paqueta? With Paqueta not happening, I imagine Bruno ends up over there - they'd happily pay £80m+ I'm sure and in reality I doubt we would.

Luiz would be more likely of the two - didn't we enquire last summer? Or maybe the one before? Think he'll probably cost a little less as he comes with less hype, although Arsenal have also been linked in the past 12-18 months.

I don't really see us going for either to be honest, though I could see both moving on to other PL clubs this summer. I do think we can go for someone like this if we're playing a double pivot - not a pure #6, but a physical, high energy player with loads of stamina who can put himself about and enjoys the defensive side of the game. It maybe opens the market up a bit beyond just the lone defensive midfielders, of which there are very few elite ones around. I'm still not sure we have the right squad to play a double pivot though - I think Curtis could work there, and MacAllister obviously. Szoboszlai and Elliott won't play back there though, and Endo shouldn't really be starting anyway. Gravenberch in theory could, but he'll have to massively improve his intensity and off the ball work if he's to play for us anywhere. Trent is the obvious curveball, but I'm not sure a pairing of him and Macca would work - on the ball it would be an absolute clinic, but off the ball, I'm not so sure - combine Trent's positional indiscipline and inconsistent approach to defence in general, and Macca's lack of speed, I think it'd get run rings round.

Either way, I think we need an athletically gifted midfielder, but the exact profile (monster DM vs all-rounder) depends on formation I guess.

Any chance Citys transfer business is tricky this year with the decisions looming?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:32:37 pm
That TuttoJuve have said were in for Kephren Thuram this summer again as well.

Apparently wanted by AC Milan, Juve and us.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:11:22 pm
Huh? Agree on the speculative links but both Guimaraes and Luiz start for us. Easily.
Do they fuck. Guimaraes has stagnated in my view. When he first joined Newcastle he stood out, but doesnt seem anything special anymore. Douglas Luiz is a decent player but hes not a massive improvement on what we already have and to say he starts for us easily is simply not true
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:36:43 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:28:57 pm
Any chance Citys transfer business is tricky this year with the decisions looming?

Depends I guess - I think we probably all deep down know that nothing will happen to them, probably a fine and a completely inconsequential points deduction at absolute most, so I imagine they'll go about their business as usual. Players might ask for certain clauses in their contracts should the PL actually grow a spine, but I imagine City would happily oblige, knowing full well that nothing will happen and that they can just delay and obfuscate with appeals for probably years yet. Guimaraes will be long retired by the time City get punished.

What might affect players decisions is the rumours that Pep is off next summer - then again, money does usually talk ultimately.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:06:35 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm
Do they fuck. Guimaraes has stagnated in my view. When he first joined Newcastle he stood out, but doesnt seem anything special anymore. Douglas Luiz is a decent player but hes not a massive improvement on what we already have and to say he starts for us easily is simply not true

They'd both start ahead of Endo alongside Mac every week. That's not even a stretch. And I like Endo.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:17:48 pm
Wharton is an interesting one and I could see ourselves going for him if Bajcetic wasn't around, although it's difficult to know where he is with his recovery from that injury. We went in pretty hard for Lavia last summer who is a similar age and position to Wharton.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm
No idea about Record Portugal or TuttoJuve track records/reliability but I think both of those two would work in a midfield 2 for us.
I'm subscribed to Record. Out of 10, they are a 6.5.

Decent source but not BBC level of reliability for example.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm
Everyone keeps saying we need a great 6 which we do, i agree with that, but what we are really missing is the 27-8 yo Henderson. Legitimate scary toughness, brains experience and a ferrari engine tuned to a mack truck, led by example, could play too.

That guy was so underrated while he was here but we hardly ever lost when he played for many years and we lose a little something everywhere on the park now that he doesn't. imo. Problem is i dont know how you can replace him and im not even sure what position that is, Fab was the 6 and a good one. Maybe Mac and Sbozo by committee as they go along, Hendo was very good but not what he eventually became when he was 23-24.

Its the intangibles he brought as well as his physical attributes that i think we need to pick back up again, he was a key component in keeping the intensity high on the pitch and the team spirit and attitude great off of it. The lack of it was what cost us in the stretch last yeay, at least in my mind. 

And we also need Sadio Mane 2.0 because damn that Mane was good.

Legitimate replacements for those two guys as well as the mooted defensive succession planning and a new fab and we are back on top of the pile. Need to catch a few Unicorns. Not sure any of these people we require actually exist though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:52:41 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm
I'm subscribed to Record. Out of 10, they are a 6.5.

Decent source but not BBC level of reliability for example.

I thought that the only thing they got right was Darwin, and everything since then has been pretty much garbage (like us going for Enzo Fernandez or us getting Ignacio last summer)

TuttoJuve appears to be utter trash as a source
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:52:41 pm
I thought that the only thing they got right was Darwin, and everything since then has been pretty much garbage (like us going for Enzo Fernandez or us getting Ignacio last summer)

TuttoJuve appears to be utter trash as a source
They weren't wrong about Enzo. They said he'd only  be sold for his release clause in Jan '23.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm by MonsLibpool »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:55:37 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:11:22 pm
Huh? Agree on the speculative links but both Guimaraes and Luiz start for us. Easily.

Like they are better than Endo, but also they are very very similar to what we already have. We are spending £70 million for players doing a role we already. I don't see them playing other than Endo, because you'll have 3 very similar midfielders doing a similar job, and no one really acting as the 6.

We need a 6 more than we need the type of midfielders they are
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:25 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:59:32 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm
They weren't wrong about Enzo. They said he'd only only be sold for his release clause in Jan '23.

No there's nothing to say they were right. It was "We have a deal in place to buy him in the summer" and then he went in January. That doesn't prove they are right, maybe they were, but still that type of article is something which sounds like a garbage story - deal agreed in principle, its one of them that you can very very easily take back (which usually means it's not reliable)

I would more air that they are a foreign newspaper spouting whatever they want knowing they will get clicks from people like us fans, and once a blue moon they are right (Darwin) but otherwise it is nonsense
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:07:20 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:55:37 pm
Like they are better than Endo, but also they are very very similar to what we already have. We are spending £70 million for players doing a role we already. I don't see them playing other than Endo, because you'll have 3 very similar midfielders doing a similar job, and no one really acting as the 6.

We need a 6 more than we need the type of midfielders they are
Luiz or Guimaraes would be a replacement for Endo, not an addition. Although I've never considered Guimaraes a 6, I always saw him as a creative midfielder.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:08:04 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm
Everyone keeps saying we need a great 6 which we do, i agree with that, but what we are really missing is the 27-8 yo Henderson. Legitimate scary toughness, brains experience and a ferrari engine tuned to a mack truck, led by example, could play too.

That guy was so underrated while he was here but we hardly ever lost when he played for many years and we lose a little something everywhere on the park now that he doesn't. imo. Problem is i dont know how you can replace him and im not even sure what position that is, Fab was the 6 and a good one. Maybe Mac and Sbozo by committee as they go along, Hendo was very good but not what he eventually became when he was 23-24.

Its the intangibles he brought as well as his physical attributes that i think we need to pick back up again, he was a key component in keeping the intensity high on the pitch and the team spirit and attitude great off of it. The lack of it was what cost us in the stretch last yeay, at least in my mind. 

And we also need Sadio Mane 2.0 because damn that Mane was good.

Legitimate replacements for those two guys as well as the mooted defensive succession planning and a new fab and we are back on top of the pile. Need to catch a few Unicorns. Not sure any of these people we require actually exist though.
Agree that we were missing this last season, but as far as I'm aware Arne Slot's side doesn't have a player like this. We've also got a plethora of midfielders and it's difficult to justify signing another 'box-to-box' midfielder when you've got Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones already. The only kind of midfielder I can see us signing is a number 6, but with no obvious candidate out there it's likely that we'll stick with what we've got.

I reckon we'll sign a CB (i.e. Pacho, Yoro) and a wide forward (i.e. Mbuemo, Kudus). Kelleher looks like he'll probably be off in search of regular first-team football so a GK too.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:17:00 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:59:32 pm
No there's nothing to say they were right. It was "We have a deal in place to buy him in the summer" and then he went in January. That doesn't prove they are right, maybe they were, but still that type of article is something which sounds like a garbage story - deal agreed in principle, its one of them that you can very very easily take back (which usually means it's not reliable)

I would more air that they are a foreign newspaper spouting whatever they want knowing they will get clicks from people like us fans, and once a blue moon they are right (Darwin) but otherwise it is nonsense
They reported that we had a preagreement which means nothing when another comes in and pay 120m to get him now. I remember them talking about a mystery club being willing to pay the clause which I guessed at that time was Chelsea .

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349030.msg18638569#msg18638569

Benfica were clear from day one (As reported by Record) that they'd only sell in January if a club ponied up the release clause. Nobody expected Chelsea to pay it so him going there doesn't mean they are unreliable.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:24:24 am by MonsLibpool »
