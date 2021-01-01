Wasn't Guimaraes rumoured to be City's top target, alongside Paqueta? With Paqueta not happening, I imagine Bruno ends up over there - they'd happily pay £80m+ I'm sure and in reality I doubt we would.



Luiz would be more likely of the two - didn't we enquire last summer? Or maybe the one before? Think he'll probably cost a little less as he comes with less hype, although Arsenal have also been linked in the past 12-18 months.



I don't really see us going for either to be honest, though I could see both moving on to other PL clubs this summer. I do think we can go for someone like this if we're playing a double pivot - not a pure #6, but a physical, high energy player with loads of stamina who can put himself about and enjoys the defensive side of the game. It maybe opens the market up a bit beyond just the lone defensive midfielders, of which there are very few elite ones around. I'm still not sure we have the right squad to play a double pivot though - I think Curtis could work there, and MacAllister obviously. Szoboszlai and Elliott won't play back there though, and Endo shouldn't really be starting anyway. Gravenberch in theory could, but he'll have to massively improve his intensity and off the ball work if he's to play for us anywhere. Trent is the obvious curveball, but I'm not sure a pairing of him and Macca would work - on the ball it would be an absolute clinic, but off the ball, I'm not so sure - combine Trent's positional indiscipline and inconsistent approach to defence in general, and Macca's lack of speed, I think it'd get run rings round.



Either way, I think we need an athletically gifted midfielder, but the exact profile (monster DM vs all-rounder) depends on formation I guess.