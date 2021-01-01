Liverpool are prepared to demand a fee far in excess of £20 million to let Caoimhin Kelleher go this summer.[@dmlynchlfc]
AD saying mutiple PL clubs interested in Geertruida including us, Spurs, Newcastle and West Ham in addition to teams in France and Germany. Fee expected to be a lot lower than the 32.5m RB Leipzig bid last summer. Piece definitely comes across as Feyenoord trying to drum up interest. They've received no bids and they won't allow the player to leave on a free next summer. Slot's replacement likely to be told Geertruida will be unavailable to himhttps://www.ad.nl/nederlands-voetbal/engelse-topclubs-jagen-op-feyenoord-verdediger-lutsharel-geertruida~afff9acb/
The difference is that he takes up an international squad number, which is a scarce thing
