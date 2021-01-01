AD saying mutiple PL clubs interested in Geertruida including us, Spurs, Newcastle and West Ham in addition to teams in France and Germany. Fee expected to be a lot lower than the 32.5m RB Leipzig bid last summer. Piece definitely comes across as Feyenoord trying to drum up interest. They've received no bids and they won't allow the player to leave on a free next summer. Slot's replacement likely to be told Geertruida will be unavailable to him