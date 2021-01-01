« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1120 on: Today at 02:14:11 pm
AD saying mutiple PL clubs interested in Geertruida including us, Spurs, Newcastle and West Ham in addition to teams in France and Germany. Fee expected to be a lot lower than the 32.5m RB Leipzig bid last summer. Piece definitely comes across as Feyenoord trying to drum up interest. They've received no bids and they won't allow the player to leave on a free next summer. Slot's replacement likely to be told Geertruida will be unavailable to him
https://www.ad.nl/nederlands-voetbal/engelse-topclubs-jagen-op-feyenoord-verdediger-lutsharel-geertruida~afff9acb/
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1121 on: Today at 02:50:15 pm
Liverpool are prepared to demand a fee far in excess of £20 million to let Caoimhin Kelleher go this summer.

[@dmlynchlfc]
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1122 on: Today at 02:54:22 pm
Trent to midfield Geertruida to inverted right back?
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1123 on: Today at 02:58:37 pm
The difference is that he takes up an international squad number, which is a scarce thing

I think we need to trust that the Club will know if that is an issue or not!
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1124 on: Today at 03:00:01 pm
Are there different rules for being a player/coach?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1125 on: Today at 03:21:57 pm
As we should when the likes of Burnley were willing to pay daft fees for inferior keepers like Trafford
