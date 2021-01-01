Salah as a #10: Remove the expectation for him to dribble past players out wide and give him a free role to focus on creating and scoring.

Dom as a wide player: This is where he's done his best work for Leipzig and Hungary.

Curtis in the double pivot: He played this role for England, and with his ability to retain possession and some coaching, he and Macca could form a solid double pivot.

Right Winger: We need someone to keep the width and create from wide positions, especially if Trent inverts from RB. Bakayoko seems like a decent option; Mbuemo is less so, as he's more of an inside forward than a winger.

Center Back: We need additional cover at LCB given we have three options at RCB and just one at LCB.

Alisson

Trent Konate VvD Robbo

Curtis Alexis

Diaz Salah Szobo

Nunez



Jota

Gakpo Elliot RW

Ryan Endo

Gomez CB Quansah Bradley

Kelleher

The more I look at our squad, the harder it is to guess what the manager will do. We've got a team full of talented, versatile players, and figuring out how to get everyone playing in their best positions is going to be quite the challenge. But here's my take on it.First, let's zoom out and take in the bigger picture. We've just lost a legendary manager, most of the backroom staff is gone, and the senior leadership at the club is brand new. Amidst all this change, we have a team that challenged City until the final games of last season. So, it's fair to say they're already pretty good. From my experience managing teams in my professional life, I've learned that introducing too much change too quickly can lead to chaos. Managing the change becomes the focus instead of managing the team. For this reason, I hope we limit changes to a minimum so at least some things stay the same.However, we can't ignore the problems from last season that need fixing. Here's my take on what needs to change and how we can do it without shaking things up too much.Defending has been a big issue for at least two seasons. We're too easy to play through, our right flank is often porous, we give up loads of shots, and we conceded the first goal too many times. These issues are largely a trade-off given how we play, but I expect Arne to make tactical adjustments to give us more control and, in turn, improve our defense. Not having a proper DM could be offset by having two CMs at the base of midfield to help both build our attacks and protect the defense.Our attack feels like a mix of two ideas: continuing with our famous front three with Salah, Jota, and Gakpo, and trying something different with Nunez and Diaz. Aside from Salah, it doesn't feel like we've seen the best from any of the players, and I mean this in a positive way. With a new manager and some tweaks in our approach, I can see Nunez, Jota, Diaz, or Gakpo really excelling, but likely not all of them. This is one area where the manager might need to bring in at least one new player to implement his plans.Here's my personal view on how we could make the squad work with minimal personnel changes:By shifting a few players' roles and adding just two new players (a RW and a LCB), we could address our main issues without too much upheaval.