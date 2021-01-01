« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 06:22:11 pm »
So Olise looking likely for Chelsea. I'm not sure we can compete with their 8 year deals and nor should we. Shame.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 06:23:18 pm »
Bakayoko and Summerville more explosive and take on their man 1 v 1 and less injury prone.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 06:23:41 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:22:11 pm
So Olise looking likely for Chelsea. I'm not sure we can compete with their 8 year deals and nor should we. Shame.
We were never involved.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:23:18 pm
Bakayoko and Summerville more explosive and take on their man 1 v 1 and less injury prone.

Summerville isnt or at least he is less successful at doing that.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 06:39:54 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 06:05:35 pm
Me too Eze has a brust of pace and more consistent scorer got 10+ in the league 2 years running. But plays on the left. Very hard to find a left footed right winger

He is also 4 years older than Olise and more of an attacking midfielder than a winger.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 06:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:23:43 pm
It's from playing very high risk football as well though. If the goalkeeper fucks up then chances are it's a goal. If someone fucks up in their own penalty area then you're in trouble. If someone makes a loose forward pass or slips/is dispossessed in the middle third of the pitch (or even the attacking third) then we should be compact enough out of possession, to always have at least one good chance to deal with that. not within two seconds have someone clean through on goal. We don't need to constantly setup and play like we're 1-0 down in the 95th minute.

The obvious one is Gerrard in 13/14 against Chelsea. He slipped on the halfway line, yet that meant they had a free run on goal because we were playing such a high risk strategy at 0-0 in a game we didn't have to win. That lack of game management and solidity was in effect too often last season.

I agree, but for me thats a coaching issue rather than an issue with the players or profile of players.

Weve conceded quite a few goals in the last couple of years from our own corners/set pieces. The ones away at the Emirates in 22/23, Luton this season and at Old Trafford in the cup really stand out for all the wrong reasons. I understand risk vs reward at times, but being so naive away from home, especially the one at the Emirates on the stroke of half time, it was bordering on insane at times. I know Klopps an eternal optimist, but it felt like he took it too far at times.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 06:47:23 pm »
I knew you would defend your boy Olise ;)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 06:50:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm
Summerville isnt or at least he is less successful at doing that.
We were never in for Olise.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 06:51:28 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 06:47:23 pm
I knew you would defend your boy Olise ;)

Dont get me wrong, Eze is fantastic. But whilst they have a similar ability in terms of dribbling, they actually are slightly different players. Also like I said Eze is about to turn 26 so has had more development time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 06:52:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:50:12 pm
We were never in for Olise.

Thats fine, I was just responding to the post that said Summerville takes his man on more. I dont know the amount he does to be fair so he may attempt it, but he has less successful amounts against shitter full backs.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 06:52:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:58:08 pm
Every area of the field could do with improvement. Dont be fooled, we are trying to get above 90 points here, we are still very much short of title winning ability. Attack, midfield, defence, all need to improve if we are to win the league.

Agree that every area could do with improvement. I dont think that means every area needs a transfer as improvements can come in the training ground over time too. Disagree that we a very much short of a title winning ability, as I think we are fine margins away from winning it, in all areas, but not drastically in all areas.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 06:55:59 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 06:52:35 pm
Agree that every area could do with improvement. I don’t think that means every area needs a transfer as improvements can come in the training ground over time too. Disagree that we a very much short of a title winning ability, as I think we are fine margins away from winning it, in all areas, but not drastically in all areas.

Not drastically, but I still am wary of whether that improvement comes on the training field. That would mean Slot getting more out of the current batch than Klopp. Also whilst we wait for our younger players to get better, our actual world class players get worse with age.

For me the balance is off. How many prime age world class players do we have? Trent, Mac? We have a lot of good youngsters, lots of old quality footballers and a couple of top ones at a good age. Then we have a lot of players in prime age with tonnes to prove. Thats not the case at our rivals.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 06:58:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:51:28 pm
Dont get me wrong, Eze is fantastic. But whilst they have a similar ability in terms of dribbling, they actually are slightly different players. Also like I said Eze is about to turn 26 so has had more development time.

agree on the age thing i like players in around the 22-24 range experience enough and ready for the next big step up, 26 is too old around 4 years they are 30 and you have to look for a replacement already
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 09:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:23:18 pm
Bakayoko and Summerville more explosive and take on their man 1 v 1 and less injury prone.

I do like Summerville, but he is only a less developed version of Diaz, who is only 27. On the other hand, Bakayoko could be the perfect apprentice and successor to Salah. I would be delighted if we end up signing Bakayoko this summer, and Mo stays for another year ...

https://youtu.be/joSFi5oPbMg
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 09:43:18 pm »
It is Kudus o'clock
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 09:59:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:22:11 pm
So Olise looking likely for Chelsea. I'm not sure we can compete with their 8 year deals and nor should we. Shame.

It's pointless trying to compete with players Chelsea go for.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:55:59 pm
Not drastically, but I still am wary of whether that improvement comes on the training field. That would mean Slot getting more out of the current batch than Klopp. Also whilst we wait for our younger players to get better, our actual world class players get worse with age.

For me the balance is off. How many prime age world class players do we have? Trent, Mac? We have a lot of good youngsters, lots of old quality footballers and a couple of top ones at a good age. Then we have a lot of players in prime age with tonnes to prove. Thats not the case at our rivals.

It would mean Slot getting more but then Slot has got the benefit of building on the work already done with Klopp and also hell have more time. The benefits our players gained under Klopp arent lost because hes gone. The skills they developed remain and Slot gets to build on top of them and has years to do it with most of the squad.

I agree its a worry that we may have to replace Salah, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alisson all in the next five years or so but thats why those are the areas we need to focus our investment on without rebuilding areas that dont need rebuilding. Its why Id invest at right wing and centre back, now that it seems Van den Berg is going.

Id argue its only really Diaz, Jota, Gomez, Tsimikas and Endo who are in their prime of the others and out of them, its only really Jota who has anything to prove as such, which is more around his injury record than his quality. The other four are all at the right level for their roles in the squad in my eyes. Although I wouldnt mind moving Tsimikas on if he wants to go and we can find a young replacement from the academy or on the market since it seems a waste to have a prime age backup when the starter is older.

I do think Man City have a lot of work to do on their squad over the next few years. Theyve got significantly more players over 28 and significantly fewer who are younger than 25. Over the next few years theyll need quite the rebuild.

Arsenals squad is well balanced but small, and I believe theyre in a much harder PSR situation than we are, including that theyll need to buy Raya this summer so thats funds committed already. Itll be tough for them to invest list they have been and with a squad of only 21 players under contract for next year, they will need to be lucky with injuries or need to invest, so it should be interesting.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm »
Who out there is just as fast and can at least eventually be just as good as sadio mane was? WHO damn it  ;D.  That's who we need. Id give the real Sadio Mane a tryout contract i swear. We need some swift strong bastard to just be unplayable, all the time. Doku was my orginal shortlist. now idk.

This is going to be an absolutely fascinating off season isn't it.  Diaz and or Darwin levelling up could also give you that, more or less.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 11:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm
Who out there is just as fast and can at least eventually be just as good as sadio mane was? WHO damn it  ;D.  That's who we need. Id give the real Sadio Mane a tryout contract i swear. We need some swift strong bastard to just be unplayable, all the time. Doku was my orginal shortlist. now idk.

This is going to be an absolutely fascinating off season isn't it.  Diaz and or Darwin levelling up could also give you that, more or less.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:17:31 pm
https://youtu.be/joSFi5oPbMg
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 12:00:11 am »
going to therapy ::)
