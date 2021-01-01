Not drastically, but I still am wary of whether that improvement comes on the training field. That would mean Slot getting more out of the current batch than Klopp. Also whilst we wait for our younger players to get better, our actual world class players get worse with age.



For me the balance is off. How many prime age world class players do we have? Trent, Mac? We have a lot of good youngsters, lots of old quality footballers and a couple of top ones at a good age. Then we have a lot of players in prime age with tonnes to prove. Thats not the case at our rivals.



It would mean Slot getting more but then Slot has got the benefit of building on the work already done with Klopp and also hell have more time. The benefits our players gained under Klopp arent lost because hes gone. The skills they developed remain and Slot gets to build on top of them and has years to do it with most of the squad.I agree its a worry that we may have to replace Salah, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alisson all in the next five years or so but thats why those are the areas we need to focus our investment on without rebuilding areas that dont need rebuilding. Its why Id invest at right wing and centre back, now that it seems Van den Berg is going.Id argue its only really Diaz, Jota, Gomez, Tsimikas and Endo who are in their prime of the others and out of them, its only really Jota who has anything to prove as such, which is more around his injury record than his quality. The other four are all at the right level for their roles in the squad in my eyes. Although I wouldnt mind moving Tsimikas on if he wants to go and we can find a young replacement from the academy or on the market since it seems a waste to have a prime age backup when the starter is older.I do think Man City have a lot of work to do on their squad over the next few years. Theyve got significantly more players over 28 and significantly fewer who are younger than 25. Over the next few years theyll need quite the rebuild.Arsenals squad is well balanced but small, and I believe theyre in a much harder PSR situation than we are, including that theyll need to buy Raya this summer so thats funds committed already. Itll be tough for them to invest list they have been and with a squad of only 21 players under contract for next year, they will need to be lucky with injuries or need to invest, so it should be interesting.