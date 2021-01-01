I genuinely think the attack needs refreshing. Over the end of the season, the attack was guilty of missing too many big and easy chances and being positionally poor. We literally created the most xG in the season and by some distance, yet we were 10 goals behind the highest scorers in the league. We were on par with our xG while Arsenal and City outperformed there because they took their chances. I can remember us failing to score on counterattacks which was bread and butter with Mane-Bobby-Mo where we outnumber the defenders but can't play the right pass or are offside or take an awful shot. This happened almost every other game, more often in the last couple of months. The attack needs refreshing, it needs new ideas and some additional pace. I don't blame Diaz or any individual player for that, it is just a general symptom when you are not converting the obvious chances.



I can see Arne might need some time to look at the whole squad in pre-season before making decisions but we cannot go in as-is into the next one. Maybe it is something he can solve with coaching because the one thing I want remedied at the very least is the incessant offsides. we had 70 between diaz, nunez, and mo, with Darwin accounting for almost half of that himself. With VAR, you can't keep doing this. It's even worse when you score and it is chalked off which happened to us a few times (once, even wrongfully so!). By Comparison, the most a City player had was 7, and it is surprisingly Kyle Walker. No Arsenal player had half as many offsides as Darwin. It may sound like a rant but it needs to be fixed. 100 attacks dying to a flag in a season is far too many.



Under Klopp, our offside numbers were largely under control and then just spiked up 2 seasons ago after Mane left. We have now led the offside charts 2 seasons in a row and the numbers are appalling. This has to stop if we want to win the league. The best offside numbers we had under Klopp was the season we won the league, with only 53 offences.