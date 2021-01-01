« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 05:29:21 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 05:18:41 pm
He's a fantastic player.

Much has been said about his impact when he arrived, but rather than the injury layoff affecting him since, I don't think it's any coincidence he gave his best performances in his first five months when the midfield was at it. He settled in fast as he arrived in a team that was elite in every department (albeit for the last time under Klopp). Had he came in the following January with a midfield that was getting overrun he would have struggled by comparison.

Since then, with the decline in energy, pressing and intensity of the midfield he's had to do more stuff on his own, produce something from nothing, and in that scenario you won't be as consistent. He has still been good in flashes, but it's harder to perform when the rest of the team isn't fully operating. Nunez has been here two years and he's yet to play infront of a midfield that wins the ball back quickly, and high up the field, to set him clear in space against a scampering, disorganised backline anywhere close to as much as he'd like. We are slow, unathletic, give slow/poor ball to the forward players (in comparison to the 2018 to 2022 years) who are often faced with a defence that is already set.

We create alot, but alot of the chances often aren't clear cut. 28 at West Ham, yet we needed a scuffed goal from Robbo and an OG. We don't batter teams into submission anymore since the peak years. The one anomaly over the past two years was the 7-0 over United, although that can be explained by them downing tools in the second half. Just prior to that August 2018 to 2022 side we also carved teams open at will, the hiding given to Moscow, or going 5 up vs Roma, or 4 up vs Abu Dahbi, as the midfield pressing machine was at full power.

Different manager but the same rule applies, until we sort out the midfield both ends of the field will suffer.

Mate we got 82 points last year and the attack wasnt a problem. The midfield wasnt holding back our attackers. Not everything is the midfields fault. Its like youve been so traumatised by the cataclysmic decline of 22/23, where the midfield broke and then everything went wrong, that its now all you can see.
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 05:36:31 pm
Our midfield devoid of energy last season? :lmao :lmao Ive heard it all now. Our midfield stormed us to the top of the table, teams couldnt live with our energy and our pressing for 90 minutes and the legs we shown to go at full throttle for so long in games was ridiculous.

If anything, what our midfield didnt do well enough was take their foot off the gas and kill teams by keeping them at arms length. Everyone seems to be blaming the sloppy starts in games on our midfield when it was clearly a collective effort, 1-11.

You can probably count on one hand how many games our midfield cost us last season. The same cant be said of the forwards, who too often went ice cold in front of goal when we needed them to be more decisive.
Caligula?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 05:40:38 pm
Anthony Gordon



...in my mind
Egyptian36

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:11:16 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 05:18:41 pm
He's a fantastic player.

Much has been said about his impact when he arrived, but rather than the injury layoff affecting him since, I don't think it's any coincidence he gave his best performances in his first five months when the midfield was at it. He settled in fast as he arrived in a team that was elite in every department (albeit for the last time under Klopp). Had he came in the following January with a midfield that was getting overrun he would have struggled by comparison.

Since then, with the decline in energy, pressing and intensity of the midfield he's had to do more stuff on his own, produce something from nothing, and in that scenario you won't be as consistent. He has still been good in flashes, but it's harder to perform when the rest of the team isn't fully operating. Nunez has been here two years and he's yet to play infront of a midfield that wins the ball back quickly, and high up the field, to set him clear in space against a scampering, disorganised backline anywhere close to as much as he'd like. We are slow, unathletic, give slow/poor ball to the forward players (in comparison to the 2018 to 2022 years) who are often faced with a defence that is already set.

We create alot, but alot of the chances often aren't clear cut. 28 at West Ham, yet we needed a scuffed goal from Robbo and an OG. We don't batter teams into submission anymore since the peak years. The one anomaly over the past two years was the 7-0 over United, although that can be explained by them downing tools in the second half. Just prior to that August 2018 to 2022 side we also carved teams open at will, the hiding given to Moscow, or going 5 up vs Roma, or 4 up vs Abu Dahbi, as the midfield pressing machine was at full power.

Different manager but the same rule applies, until we sort out the midfield both ends of the field will suffer.

Agree about the midfield. People for some reason ignore how much our attack and defense had to work harder than other teams to cover for our midfield weakness. Not a single one of them except Mac will start for a top team.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:38:19 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 04:48:43 pm
How do people rate Fofana at Monaco?

He's not a no.6. we have zero space for anymore 8's until we sell someone. I wouldn't be fussed if we sold Gravenberch if a decent offer came in.
Bennett

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:43:13 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:11:16 pm
Agree about the midfield. People for some reason ignore how much our attack and defense had to work harder than other teams to cover for our midfield weakness. Not a single one of them except Mac will start for a top team.

Calm down. The only midfielders you can really argue that for is Endo and Gravenberch, and we knew that going in.
RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:45:18 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:44:56 pm
There are plenty of posters who dont seem to rate Gordon, fuck knows why. In the two games against us alone he shown enough moments of quality to suggest hes good enough for us. The goal at SJP was class, the through ball that led to Virgil being sent off was class and the assist for Isak at Anfield, again, was class.

There can be no doubts if his price tag is £80m+ hes probably (not definitely) too expensive for us when we usually have a long list of targets for the forward positions, its not like hes Caicedo or Tchouameni as the only high quality option at the position.

But the reason Ive been going on about him is because hes exactly what we go for outside of the price. His numbers are excellent, his skill set is everything we value and he still has tons of untapped potential. I wouldnt be shocked if he does another year at Newcastle and every big club in the league is fighting for him in 12 months. Ornstein said both us and City really like Gordon but Newcastle either wont do business or the price to do business is too much. Thatll all change in 12 months when he has a year on his deal and can force the issue.

The problem lies in that outside of the price bit.

Again I think that Caicedo bid comes into play as it has this air of obscene fees maybe not being so out of reach as a possibility when in reality we likely wont be doing that kind of spending anytime soon IMO
Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:49:34 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:36:31 pm
Our midfield devoid of energy last season? :lmao :lmao Ive heard it all now. Our midfield stormed us to the top of the table, teams couldnt live with our energy and our pressing for 90 minutes and the legs we shown to go at full throttle for so long in games was ridiculous.

If anything, what our midfield didnt do well enough was take their foot off the gas and kill teams by keeping them at arms length. Everyone seems to be blaming the sloppy starts in games on our midfield when it was clearly a collective effort, 1-11.

You can probably count on one hand how many games our midfield cost us last season. The same cant be said of the forwards, who too often went ice cold in front of goal when we needed them to be more decisive.

It's not about energy, it's about athleticism, pace and ability to cover ground, particularly at 6.

Last couple of seasons we've had a very slow DM (a declined Fabinho in 22/23 and Endo or Mac last year). And when it's Endo and Mac together the lack of athleticism and pace is even more pronounced - I go back to the Gerrard and Lucas 13/14 parallel, Henderson had to do the running for both.. It's only really worked when we've had Jones in there fit and on form next to a Mac Allister and then someone like Dom or Elliott in front who can cover ground - Elliott also chronically lacking pace though and Mac is not a 6, not for most games, he needs to play next to one.

That's where you want Grav to be showing more in midfield as he has the attributes. We can't make Endo or Mac quicker, but we need Grav to show the graft of Elliott.

Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:01:07 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:44:56 pm
His numbers are excellent
They're really not. There's an argument to be made for him, but his analytics don't support the price tag.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:03:51 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 06:43:13 pm
Calm down. The only midfielders you can really argue that for is Endo and Gravenberch, and we knew that going in.

Who do you reckon is a PL-contender level other than Mac Alistter?
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:03:54 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 04:48:43 pm
How do people rate Fofana at Monaco?


He is decent but he is a box to box midfielder, not a number 6.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:05:19 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:49:34 pm
It's not about energy, it's about athleticism, pace and ability to cover ground, particularly at 6.

Last couple of seasons we've had a very slow DM (a declined Fabinho in 22/23 and Endo or Mac last year). And when it's Endo and Mac together the lack of athleticism and pace is even more pronounced - I go back to the Gerrard and Lucas 13/14 parallel, Henderson had to do the running for both.. It's only really worked when we've had Jones in there fit and on form next to a Mac Allister and then someone like Dom or Elliott in front who can cover ground - Elliott also chronically lacking pace though and Mac is not a 6, not for most games, he needs to play next to one.

That's where you want Grav to be showing more in midfield as he has the attributes. We can't make Endo or Mac quicker, but we need Grav to show the graft of Elliott.

No one will get Gravenberch to work extra hard. Anyone can quote me on that. He's not going to change his ways. He didn't even really run for Klopp.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:07:57 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:05:19 pm
No one will get Gravenberch to work extra hard. Anyone can quote me on that. He's not going to change his ways. He didn't even really run for Klopp.

Then he won't have a future here, but he's someone who has the raw attributes. We can't make slow players fast.

If Gravenberch won't work hard then it further shows just how lost our scouting had got once we moved away from the winning formula which built a title/CL winning team.
