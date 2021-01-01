Our midfield devoid of energy last season?
Ive heard it all now. Our midfield stormed us to the top of the table, teams couldnt live with our energy and our pressing for 90 minutes and the legs we shown to go at full throttle for so long in games was ridiculous.
If anything, what our midfield didnt do well enough was take their foot off the gas and kill teams by keeping them at arms length. Everyone seems to be blaming the sloppy starts in games on our midfield when it was clearly a collective effort, 1-11.
You can probably count on one hand how many games our midfield cost us last season. The same cant be said of the forwards, who too often went ice cold in front of goal when we needed them to be more decisive.