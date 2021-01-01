Our midfield devoid of energy last season? Ive heard it all now. Our midfield stormed us to the top of the table, teams couldnt live with our energy and our pressing for 90 minutes and the legs we shown to go at full throttle for so long in games was ridiculous.



If anything, what our midfield didnt do well enough was take their foot off the gas and kill teams by keeping them at arms length. Everyone seems to be blaming the sloppy starts in games on our midfield when it was clearly a collective effort, 1-11.



You can probably count on one hand how many games our midfield cost us last season. The same cant be said of the forwards, who too often went ice cold in front of goal when we needed them to be more decisive.



It's not about energy, it's about athleticism, pace and ability to cover ground, particularly at 6.Last couple of seasons we've had a very slow DM (a declined Fabinho in 22/23 and Endo or Mac last year). And when it's Endo and Mac together the lack of athleticism and pace is even more pronounced - I go back to the Gerrard and Lucas 13/14 parallel, Henderson had to do the running for both.. It's only really worked when we've had Jones in there fit and on form next to a Mac Allister and then someone like Dom or Elliott in front who can cover ground - Elliott also chronically lacking pace though and Mac is not a 6, not for most games, he needs to play next to one.That's where you want Grav to be showing more in midfield as he has the attributes. We can't make Endo or Mac quicker, but we need Grav to show the graft of Elliott.