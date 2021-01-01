« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 09:38:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:34:04 pm
Luis Alberto should have left Lazio ages ago when they wanted like 50 million for him. Would have been a nice sell on bonus.

He's just suited to that league though and Italian teams are tight as fuck when it comes to spending money, so he stuck it out at Lazio. He was far too slow for the PL, although probably could have done a job somewhere in the right setup.

He's a good example of how we can't just be stats based in assessing players. Are they likely to succeed in the Premier League? Ideally buy players who've proven they are. Someone like Gordon for example.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:57:57 pm
Im not actually sure if our forwards are an issue going forward or not but its slightly worrying that were still not sure 2 seasons after the refresh happened. Ideally wed be absolutely sure about our forward line and could focus on the midfield and defence. And then once Salah goes next season focus on his replacement.

The only reason people arent sure is they had a really bad finishing run in the last 6 weeks or so of the season and most fans cant get past it

Our weaknesses are at the other end of the pitch
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 10:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 09:33:39 pm
I really doubt Kvaratskhelia to us will happen.
I would be livid if we bought him. Livid
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 02:58:47 pm
I expect our strikers to get less goals in the new system than the old one simply because we have more goals from midfield. You cant continuously increase your teams goal output but spreading the goals around should increase your chances of scoring in each game, which weve seen this year and therefore increase your chances of winning.

We got the balance slightly wrong last year mainly around the right back positions new role and how that impacted the left backs role, particularly in a side with two attacking full backs. Towards the back end of the year I think we corrected that well, but had switched off for the season after Palace really.

The double pivot that we think might coming could help this. In general though, our side wasnt built for an inverted full back, it was built on the basis of two attacking fulls backs and its hard to change that on the move, and despite its attacking benefits, its not quite right for the defensive balance, in my opinion.

Id prefer we moved back to two attacking full backs with the new double pivot in a one stay one go type role, with the one staying dropping between the centre backs to allow them to spread wide and cover more space. Itd fill more of the spaces on the pitch defensively that we lost control in and were exploited through last season.

On the original point though, having several 15 goal per season forwards and 8 goal per season midfielders will help us more and allows them to contribute more in all areas as theyre not solely focused on occupying the defenders but can drop in and help out defensively when needed, adding both complexity and unpredictability to our play, that we sometimes lacked during the peak Klopp years.

Agree with all this. I think it was a system issue more than a personnel issue. I dont think we lacked goals, BUT theres no doubt we shoulda scored more. Our issues are very much how we were set up when we lost the ball and the general fragility of our back line especially in the first 20-30 mins of games.

On Diaz - I like him and his output personally. I think his numbers belie the fact that he should have got one more goal at least and IIRC at least a couple more assist but for someone being offside by the width of a pube. His numbers, despite this, arent bad. The problem for us is that that we rely on him to stretch the play and be ultimately need him to beat 4 players to get a shot off. I think if he was tasked with making runs inside you might see some better goal output from him.

If we do go to the double pivot, itd be interesting to see who gets dropped, but ultimately I think most of these players have the ability to play in that role. I think all of Macca, Szob, Curtis, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Endo can play that deeper lying midfield role. And in the 10 you might have Salah , Harvey , Cody or Macca.

I think wed be looking for a wide player this year personally, focus on the wide right. Quick and direct type.

And backline wouldnt be surprised if its where we do most of our shopping. LB, RCB and RB all need cover / starters.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 10:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 09:33:39 pm
I really doubt Kvaratskhelia to us will happen.

Going all out there with that prediction.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 10:27:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:07:15 pm
Yeah id rather just keep our current attackers than sign Gordon, Summerville or Mbueno.
To be fair we lack pace in our wide options at the moment except for Diaz
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:27:37 pm
To be fair we lack pace in our wide options at the moment except for Diaz

Dont think its worth spending 40-80m on players just because they are quick, they need to be really good first.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 10:32:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:24:35 pm
Going all out there with that prediction.

I do my best with the extremely limited gifts I've been given
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm
Dont think its worth spending 40-80m on players just because they are quick, they need to be really good first.
Agreed. I'd go for Nico Williams personally, rumored to have a £43m buyout, I'd also add Mbuemo or Bakayoko for depth.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 10:35:59 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm
Agreed. I'd go for Nico Williams personally, rumored to have a £43m buyout, I'd also add Mbuemo or Bakayoko for depth.

Isnt he already on something over 200k a week? Rumours are hes looking for 350k for his next move
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 10:43:06 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:35:59 pm
Isnt he already on something over 200k a week? Rumours are hes looking for 350k for his next move

He is on 200,000 per week, or £170,000 per week. No reputable source has reported that he is looking for £350,000 per week for his next move ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 11:02:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:43:06 pm
He is on 200,000 per week, or £170,000 per week. No reputable source has reported that he is looking for £350,000 per week for his next move ...
Also no reputable source has linked him with us
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 11:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:36:07 pm
You need to be a lot Kinder.

But the kids will love him
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 11:41:00 pm »
Anthony Gordon would be amazing for us.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm »
I also used to think Gordon was a bit of a whopper, but hearing him speak on the Overlap really altered my view. Worth a watch while we wait for the first Joyce bomb
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #855 on: Today at 12:00:52 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:41:00 pm
Anthony Gordon would be amazing for us.
Hes not better than what we have already got
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #856 on: Today at 07:49:10 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 07:40:29 pm
Also why would Gordon not be wanted just coz he's a shithouse? We loved when Suarez was the biggest shithouse in the prem and I'd personally love a bit of a proper scouse (whos a piece of **** to everyone else) actually fighitng and winning us pens instead of our team winning the fair play award year in year out.

He's too expensive anyway. If we do want to splash that much just get Kvaratskhelia. There has never been a better time to snap him up. Napoli dead awful season. They need to sell. Hype has died down slightly. He is so, so good.

I dunno anything about Kvara but the stuff about Gordon is bang on. So much strange moralising on here about players.

Re whether we should sign Gordon, I suspect he is a better fit for a Klopp wide forward than Diaz and Gapko. Whether that makes him a better player, or a better option for Slot, Ive no idea. But if Klopp was still around next season and he had Gordon in the squad, hed be more productive for us than Gapko or Diaz would be.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #857 on: Today at 08:02:42 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:49:10 am
I dunno anything about Kvara but the stuff about Gordon is bang on. So much strange moralising on here about players.

Re whether we should sign Gordon, I suspect he is a better fit for a Klopp wide forward than Diaz and Gapko. Whether that makes him a better player, or a better option for Slot, Ive no idea. But if Klopp was still around next season and he had Gordon in the squad, hed be more productive for us than Gapko or Diaz would be.
i like Gordon but didnt Rashford have a great season then was horrible
Gakpo getting an extended run down the left i could see doing very well
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #858 on: Today at 08:12:42 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:02:42 am
i like Gordon but didnt Rashford have a great season then was horrible
Gakpo getting an extended run down the left i could see doing very well

Gordons much younger and its be reasonable to assume his production is increasing as he moves toward his peak. Rashford has had a few shocking seasons and a few highly productive seasons, I suspect theres stuff going on with him which explains that. And also hes at a basket case of a club.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #859 on: Today at 08:35:12 am »
First time in years with no Samuel Chukwueze rumours at least,one example of a player who seems to have never really developed beyond his early promise.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #860 on: Today at 08:47:50 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm
Agreed. I'd go for Nico Williams personally, rumored to have a £43m buyout, I'd also add Mbuemo or Bakayoko for depth.

Bakayoko wouldnt be on my list of targets to be honest


Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #861 on: Today at 08:50:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm
Dont think its worth spending 40-80m on players just because they are quick, they need to be really good first.

We could spend £40,000 on Usain Bolt, though I'm not sure how quick he is still and I don't think I ever saw him actually score at Soccer Aid, despite a trial at Man United being talked about somewhere, possibly the Daily Star.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #862 on: Today at 08:51:44 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:47:50 am
Bakayoko wouldnt be on my list of targets to be honest




Can you give us your list please? And have you provided them to Michael Edwards and team...

:)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #863 on: Today at 09:01:27 am »
Feedback on someone like Callum Hudson-Odoi?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #864 on: Today at 09:36:55 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:01:27 am
Feedback on someone like Callum Hudson-Odoi?

I think he's probably best at a mid PL level club. Maybe better than Forest but I don't see how he improves us.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #865 on: Today at 09:38:03 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:51:44 am
Can you give us your list please? And have you provided them to Michael Edwards and team...

:)

To listen to half of us here they'd need to lift the restraining orders.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #866 on: Today at 10:08:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:01:27 am
Feedback on someone like Callum Hudson-Odoi?

1 assist for the season for a wide forward is pretty bad.  Gordon by comparison played a few more games but had 10.

That aside, from watching him there are occasional flashes of real quality in him but I don't think we see it enough and end up getting a pretty average performance from him for the most part.  The assist number kind of bares that out in that he doesn't really do enough for the team if he's not scoring goals. 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #867 on: Today at 10:12:19 am »
not that I expect Gordon to sign for Liverpool, but if they did go for him, itd be worth it for the blue fume alone  :P
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #868 on: Today at 10:13:44 am »
Gordon has an elite mentality compared to Rashford I would say. Hes got that Salah like drive

Football hero growing up was Steve, best mates with Curtis. Interesting Romano came out saying they werent selling him to us. Makes me think theres been some very early sounding out
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #869 on: Today at 10:23:34 am »
Have we been linked with a single player who would improve our level as a team yet?

I'm all for project signings and depth signings ... but would be nice to see some links to players who can close the gap between us and the two currently ahead of us
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #870 on: Today at 10:28:04 am »
I'd say most, or all, links so far are just agents posturing for moves for their players (especially if links come from Romano).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #871 on: Today at 10:30:39 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:23:34 am
Have we been linked with a single player who would improve our level as a team yet?

I'm all for project signings and depth signings ... but would be nice to see some links to players who can close the gap between us and the two currently ahead of us

This is such a strange thing to get antsy about this early in the window. Edwards, Hughes, Slot etc have been officially in their roles for two days, even if they did want to leak the list of players we're interested in, you might give them a chance to actually create the list.

This time last year, aside from Mac Allister, it was Kone and Thuram we were strongly linked with. The rumours right now mean absolutely nothing.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #872 on: Today at 10:33:29 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:30:39 am
This is such a strange thing to get antsy about this early in the window. Edwards, Hughes, Slot etc have been officially in their roles for two days, even if they did want to leak the list of players we're interested in, you might give them a chance to actually create the list.

This time last year, aside from Mac Allister, it was Kone and Thuram we were strongly linked with. The rumours right now mean absolutely nothing.

No its not.. I'm antsy about signings 12 months a year and its June.. literally only 88 days til the window slams shut
Now bring me Olise links


Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #873 on: Today at 10:51:18 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:23:34 am
Have we been linked with a single player who would improve our level as a team yet?

I'm all for project signings and depth signings ... but would be nice to see some links to players who can close the gap between us and the two currently ahead of us
Theres been no actual links with anyone, let alone anyone whod be an improvement on what we have
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #874 on: Today at 11:25:31 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:28:04 am
I'd say most, or all, links so far are just agents posturing for moves for their players (especially if links come from Romano).

Pretty much, same as always. Our name is used a lot to get new deals or drive up interest in players

If you want to see how many decent links there have been, look through the transfer threads, some of the most discussed players are those we clearly aren't even attempting to buy... Olise and Gordon
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #875 on: Today at 11:33:09 am »
Not surprised there hasn't been a single credible links as Slot is sunning himself on a beach somewhere.
