I expect our strikers to get less goals in the new system than the old one simply because we have more goals from midfield. You cant continuously increase your teams goal output but spreading the goals around should increase your chances of scoring in each game, which weve seen this year and therefore increase your chances of winning.



We got the balance slightly wrong last year mainly around the right back positions new role and how that impacted the left backs role, particularly in a side with two attacking full backs. Towards the back end of the year I think we corrected that well, but had switched off for the season after Palace really.



The double pivot that we think might coming could help this. In general though, our side wasnt built for an inverted full back, it was built on the basis of two attacking fulls backs and its hard to change that on the move, and despite its attacking benefits, its not quite right for the defensive balance, in my opinion.



Id prefer we moved back to two attacking full backs with the new double pivot in a one stay one go type role, with the one staying dropping between the centre backs to allow them to spread wide and cover more space. Itd fill more of the spaces on the pitch defensively that we lost control in and were exploited through last season.



On the original point though, having several 15 goal per season forwards and 8 goal per season midfielders will help us more and allows them to contribute more in all areas as theyre not solely focused on occupying the defenders but can drop in and help out defensively when needed, adding both complexity and unpredictability to our play, that we sometimes lacked during the peak Klopp years.



Agree with all this. I think it was a system issue more than a personnel issue. I dont think we lacked goals, BUT theres no doubt we shoulda scored more. Our issues are very much how we were set up when we lost the ball and the general fragility of our back line especially in the first 20-30 mins of games.On Diaz - I like him and his output personally. I think his numbers belie the fact that he should have got one more goal at least and IIRC at least a couple more assist but for someone being offside by the width of a pube. His numbers, despite this, arent bad. The problem for us is that that we rely on him to stretch the play and be ultimately need him to beat 4 players to get a shot off. I think if he was tasked with making runs inside you might see some better goal output from him.If we do go to the double pivot, itd be interesting to see who gets dropped, but ultimately I think most of these players have the ability to play in that role. I think all of Macca, Szob, Curtis, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Endo can play that deeper lying midfield role. And in the 10 you might have Salah , Harvey , Cody or Macca.I think wed be looking for a wide player this year personally, focus on the wide right. Quick and direct type.And backline wouldnt be surprised if its where we do most of our shopping. LB, RCB and RB all need cover / starters.