Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #840 on: Today at 09:38:32 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:34:04 pm
Luis Alberto should have left Lazio ages ago when they wanted like 50 million for him. Would have been a nice sell on bonus.

He's just suited to that league though and Italian teams are tight as fuck when it comes to spending money, so he stuck it out at Lazio. He was far too slow for the PL, although probably could have done a job somewhere in the right setup.

He's a good example of how we can't just be stats based in assessing players. Are they likely to succeed in the Premier League? Ideally buy players who've proven they are. Someone like Gordon for example.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

JackWard33

  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #841 on: Today at 09:58:43 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:57:57 pm
Im not actually sure if our forwards are an issue going forward or not but its slightly worrying that were still not sure 2 seasons after the refresh happened. Ideally wed be absolutely sure about our forward line and could focus on the midfield and defence. And then once Salah goes next season focus on his replacement.

The only reason people arent sure is they had a really bad finishing run in the last 6 weeks or so of the season and most fans cant get past it

Our weaknesses are at the other end of the pitch
TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #842 on: Today at 10:17:40 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:33:39 pm
I really doubt Kvaratskhelia to us will happen.
I would be livid if we bought him. Livid
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
n00bert

  Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #843 on: Today at 10:24:09 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:58:47 pm
I expect our strikers to get less goals in the new system than the old one simply because we have more goals from midfield. You cant continuously increase your teams goal output but spreading the goals around should increase your chances of scoring in each game, which weve seen this year and therefore increase your chances of winning.

We got the balance slightly wrong last year mainly around the right back positions new role and how that impacted the left backs role, particularly in a side with two attacking full backs. Towards the back end of the year I think we corrected that well, but had switched off for the season after Palace really.

The double pivot that we think might coming could help this. In general though, our side wasnt built for an inverted full back, it was built on the basis of two attacking fulls backs and its hard to change that on the move, and despite its attacking benefits, its not quite right for the defensive balance, in my opinion.

Id prefer we moved back to two attacking full backs with the new double pivot in a one stay one go type role, with the one staying dropping between the centre backs to allow them to spread wide and cover more space. Itd fill more of the spaces on the pitch defensively that we lost control in and were exploited through last season.

On the original point though, having several 15 goal per season forwards and 8 goal per season midfielders will help us more and allows them to contribute more in all areas as theyre not solely focused on occupying the defenders but can drop in and help out defensively when needed, adding both complexity and unpredictability to our play, that we sometimes lacked during the peak Klopp years.

Agree with all this. I think it was a system issue more than a personnel issue. I dont think we lacked goals, BUT theres no doubt we shoulda scored more. Our issues are very much how we were set up when we lost the ball and the general fragility of our back line especially in the first 20-30 mins of games.

On Diaz - I like him and his output personally. I think his numbers belie the fact that he should have got one more goal at least and IIRC at least a couple more assist but for someone being offside by the width of a pube. His numbers, despite this, arent bad. The problem for us is that that we rely on him to stretch the play and be ultimately need him to beat 4 players to get a shot off. I think if he was tasked with making runs inside you might see some better goal output from him.

If we do go to the double pivot, itd be interesting to see who gets dropped, but ultimately I think most of these players have the ability to play in that role. I think all of Macca, Szob, Curtis, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Endo can play that deeper lying midfield role. And in the 10 you might have Salah , Harvey , Cody or Macca.

I think wed be looking for a wide player this year personally, focus on the wide right. Quick and direct type.

And backline wouldnt be surprised if its where we do most of our shopping. LB, RCB and RB all need cover / starters.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #844 on: Today at 10:24:35 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:33:39 pm
I really doubt Kvaratskhelia to us will happen.

Going all out there with that prediction.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #845 on: Today at 10:27:37 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:07:15 pm
Yeah id rather just keep our current attackers than sign Gordon, Summerville or Mbueno.
To be fair we lack pace in our wide options at the moment except for Diaz
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #846 on: Today at 10:31:17 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 10:27:37 pm
To be fair we lack pace in our wide options at the moment except for Diaz

Dont think its worth spending 40-80m on players just because they are quick, they need to be really good first.
Sonofthewind

  Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #847 on: Today at 10:32:12 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:24:35 pm
Going all out there with that prediction.

I do my best with the extremely limited gifts I've been given
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #848 on: Today at 10:34:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:31:17 pm
Dont think its worth spending 40-80m on players just because they are quick, they need to be really good first.
Agreed. I'd go for Nico Williams personally, rumored to have a £43m buyout, I'd also add Mbuemo or Bakayoko for depth.
HeartAndSoul

  RedOrDead
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #849 on: Today at 10:35:59 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 10:34:44 pm
Agreed. I'd go for Nico Williams personally, rumored to have a £43m buyout, I'd also add Mbuemo or Bakayoko for depth.

Isnt he already on something over 200k a week? Rumours are hes looking for 350k for his next move
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #850 on: Today at 10:43:06 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:35:59 pm
Isnt he already on something over 200k a week? Rumours are hes looking for 350k for his next move

He is on 200,000 per week, or £170,000 per week. No reputable source has reported that he is looking for £350,000 per week for his next move ...
duvva 💅

  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #851 on: Today at 11:02:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:43:06 pm
He is on 200,000 per week, or £170,000 per week. No reputable source has reported that he is looking for £350,000 per week for his next move ...
Also no reputable source has linked him with us
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Ratboy3G

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #852 on: Today at 11:16:06 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:36:07 pm
You need to be a lot Kinder.

But the kids will love him
I am a man of few words.....any questions?
